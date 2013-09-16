(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Citibank N.A. - Colombo Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers CitiSL's rating is at the highest end of the National Rating Scale and reflects the financial strength of Citibank N.A. (Citibank; A/Stable), given CitiSL's legal status as a branch of Citibank and that both are part of the same legal entity. Thus, Fitch believes that support from Citibank would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. Citibank's rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), both at of 'BB-'/Stable, and CitiSL's rating is therefore mapped to 'AAA(lka)' on the National Rating scale. The branch's strategic objectives are aligned to those of the group. Its focus is on a narrowly defined corporate customer base, resulting in high concentration risk. However, CitiSL has consistently maintained sound asset quality with no non-performing loans since 2009. Its loan book contracted by 18% in H113 and 9% in 2012, in contrast to loan expansion in the overall banking system, reflecting CitiSL's focus on exposures that meet the group's return parameters. It is likely that even though most corporate exposures are booked on CitiSL's balance sheet, its reported performance may not fully reflect its strategic importance to the group. CitiSL funds its operations predominantly through corporate deposits and equity, and hence it is less dependent on intragroup funding. Fitch expects CitiSL to continue to repatriate profits because of its strong capital position, with equity-to-assets and Fitch core capital ratio standing at 38% and 43% respectively as at end-June 2013. Rating Sensitivities A downgrade of CitiSL's rating could result if Citibank's rating were to fall below Sri Lanka's IDRs. Any changes to Fitch's expectation of support from Citibank could also be negative for the rating. Citibank established local operations in 1979, and operates through a single branch. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Natasha Alles Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson: Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness forrated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, and 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating', dated 20 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Local Currency Sovereign Rating â€“ Effective Dec. 20, 2011 to Dec. 11, 2012 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.