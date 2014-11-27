(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citibank Taiwan
Limited's (CTL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
its National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)', respectively. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and SUPPORT RATING
The IDR and Support Rating of '1' on CTL reflect Fitch's
continuing belief of an
extremely high probability of support from its ultimate parent -
Citigroup Inc.
(Citi; A/Stable), if needed. The IDR and Outlook of CTL remain
aligned with
those of Citi, given CTL is a core part of Citi's global banking
franchise.
Among Citi's Asian subsidiaries, CTL is one of the larger
contributors to the
group's liquidity and earnings. Citi's Greater China franchise,
including in
Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, is a growing operation and Fitch
expects the group
to continue investing in it to support expansion.
CTL's earnings outlook is stable due to robust non-interest
income generation,
primarily from wealth management and forex and derivatives
transactions.
Reversal of credit provisions in 2012-2013 will not impair the
bank's
loss-absorption capacity, in light of its improving asset
quality. CTL's
capitalisation remains strong with a Fitch core capital ratio of
13.1% as of
end-1H14 (versus the average of Fitch-rated Taiwanese banks at
around 10.5%),
which provides sufficient buffer for its moderate loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and SUPPORT RATING
Any rating action on Citi could trigger a similar rating action
on CTL's IDR.
CTL's Support Rating is sensitive to any change in the ability
and propensity of
Citi to provide timely support to CTL and is unlikely to be
downgraded should
Citi be downgraded.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
CTL
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
