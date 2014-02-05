(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms City
National Bancorp (CYN)
ratings at 'A-'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
Stable Outlook
incorporates assumptions that that asset quality will remain
strong, earnings
will face headwinds and capital levels will remain relatively
stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
CYN's rating ranks in the top quartile of the mid-tier banks
group. The ratings
reflect the company's strong franchise, relatively stable credit
metrics through
the cycle, good liquidity and capacity to improve earnings in a
rising rate
environment. These strengths are balanced against CYN's capital
levels, which
consistently rank in the bottom quartile relative to the
mid-tier peer group.
CYN's value proposition to its customers is its focus on
relationship banking
and expertise in specialty lending. This somewhat niche
strategy has created
significant franchise value for the company. CYN's franchise
value translates
into one of the lowest deposit costs amongst the entire mid-tier
bank group.
Although the low rate environment has eroded CYN's comparative
funding advantage
in the near term, Fitch's rating incorporates the expectation
that higher rates
will be relatively more beneficial to CYN than its mid-tier
peers over the
medium term.
CYN's asset quality metrics remain solid. The company generated
a net recovery
for 2012 and 2013. This prolonged period of net recoveries is
unique to CYN.
Fitch views the net recoveries as an indicator of conservative
marks on its
problem assets and solid credit risk management practices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
While Fitch views CYN's capital levels as adequate, continued
reductions to
capital could result in negative ratings pressure. CYN's capital
levels rank
amongst the lowest relative to the mid-tier peer group.
Although, capital levels
are low on a relative basis, Fitch believes capital levels are
adequate for its
current rating. Conversely, if CYN managed its capital levels at
higher levels,
positive ratings momentum could build.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CYN's preferred stock is notched below its Viability Rating (VR)
to reflect loss
severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CYN's preferred stock rating is sensitive to changes in CYN's
VR. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
City National Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of CYN. City
National Bank's
ratings are aligned with CYN reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary is
core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
City National Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to CYN's
VR or any changes
to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CYN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
CYN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed CYN's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp.
(ASBC), BOK Financial
Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp (CYN),
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First Horizon
National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI),
First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First
Merit (FMER),
Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC),
People's United
Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp.
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp.
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
City National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-'
--Preferred Stock at 'BB'
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
City National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Long-term Deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Market linked deposits at 'Aemr';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
