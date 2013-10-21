BARCELONA/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Barcelona's (Barcelona) Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at `BBB'.
The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency rating at `F2?.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by the city's strong budgetary
performance, dynamic
economy and strong debt metrics. The ratings also reflect
Fitch's expectations
that the general administration will slightly increase operating
revenues in
2013 and 2014, due to higher direct taxes collected, and that
debt will
stabilise during the same period. The Negative Outlook reflects
that of the
Spanish sovereign (BBB).
Barcelona reported strong budgetary performance in 2012, with a
current margin
of 21.8% and a surplus of 4.5% of revenue compared with a 1.1%
average for the
2008-2011 period. This was attributable to a decline in capital
expenditure to
comply with fiscal targets and austerity measures implemented by
the city's
administration. Strong collection of the property tax - up 28%
from 2009 - kept
operating revenues at EUR2.2bn in 2012. Fitch expects property
tax revenue to
continue to grow, based on an increase in property values, in
the number of real
estates in the city and in the leeway of the property tax rate.
Since 2007 municipal public services have been increasingly
provided through
public sector entities (PSEs); current transfers from the
general administration
increased 32% or EUR225m between 2007 and 2012 to PSEs,
especially to autonomous
bodies and majority-owned companies. Following the approval to
merge four
majority-owned companies at end-2012 under Barcelona's municipal
infrastructure
group, reducing its level of consolidation to three from six,
Fitch expects a
slight reduction in current transfers from Barcelona to its PSEs
in 2013. In
addition the administration in 2013 introduced cost efficiencies
by outsourcing
municipal services.
At end-2012, debt increased to EUR1,165m, representing about 50%
of current
revenue, from EUR1,090.1m in 2011. Fitch expects it to remain at
a similar level
in the medium term. Despite the slight deterioration of fiscal
performance in
2012, Barcelona was able to report a strong debt to current
balance ratio of 2.3
years with direct debt servicing accounting for only 5.35% of
current revenue.
Barcelona is the administrative, political and economic centre
of the region of
Catalonia. With 1.6 million inhabitants, Barcelona is at the
heart of a
metropolitan area of 4.8 inhabitants. Its economy is driven by
trade and
commerce and transport, which contributed to 24% of employment
in 2012. The
tourism sector is also an important sector of the city, with
overnight stays
having grown 40% between 2008 and 2012. The city has one of the
most active
Mediterranean ports in the cruise business. Unemployment in Q412
was 18.7%,
below Catalonia's 23.9%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downgrade of the sovereign would be reflected in the ratings
of Barcelona.
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the
Outlook on the
sovereign is also revised. Although presently seen as unlikely,
the ratings
could also be downgraded if there is a steep decline in the
operating margin and
a sharp increase in direct debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Associate Director
+34 93 467 87 45
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local, Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States" dated 9 April 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.