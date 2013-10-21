BARCELONA/LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Barcelona's (Barcelona) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at `BBB'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at `F2?. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are underpinned by the city's strong budgetary performance, dynamic economy and strong debt metrics. The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations that the general administration will slightly increase operating revenues in 2013 and 2014, due to higher direct taxes collected, and that debt will stabilise during the same period. The Negative Outlook reflects that of the Spanish sovereign (BBB). Barcelona reported strong budgetary performance in 2012, with a current margin of 21.8% and a surplus of 4.5% of revenue compared with a 1.1% average for the 2008-2011 period. This was attributable to a decline in capital expenditure to comply with fiscal targets and austerity measures implemented by the city's administration. Strong collection of the property tax - up 28% from 2009 - kept operating revenues at EUR2.2bn in 2012. Fitch expects property tax revenue to continue to grow, based on an increase in property values, in the number of real estates in the city and in the leeway of the property tax rate. Since 2007 municipal public services have been increasingly provided through public sector entities (PSEs); current transfers from the general administration increased 32% or EUR225m between 2007 and 2012 to PSEs, especially to autonomous bodies and majority-owned companies. Following the approval to merge four majority-owned companies at end-2012 under Barcelona's municipal infrastructure group, reducing its level of consolidation to three from six, Fitch expects a slight reduction in current transfers from Barcelona to its PSEs in 2013. In addition the administration in 2013 introduced cost efficiencies by outsourcing municipal services. At end-2012, debt increased to EUR1,165m, representing about 50% of current revenue, from EUR1,090.1m in 2011. Fitch expects it to remain at a similar level in the medium term. Despite the slight deterioration of fiscal performance in 2012, Barcelona was able to report a strong debt to current balance ratio of 2.3 years with direct debt servicing accounting for only 5.35% of current revenue. Barcelona is the administrative, political and economic centre of the region of Catalonia. With 1.6 million inhabitants, Barcelona is at the heart of a metropolitan area of 4.8 inhabitants. Its economy is driven by trade and commerce and transport, which contributed to 24% of employment in 2012. The tourism sector is also an important sector of the city, with overnight stays having grown 40% between 2008 and 2012. The city has one of the most active Mediterranean ports in the cruise business. Unemployment in Q412 was 18.7%, below Catalonia's 23.9%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any downgrade of the sovereign would be reflected in the ratings of Barcelona. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the sovereign is also revised. Although presently seen as unlikely, the ratings could also be downgraded if there is a steep decline in the operating margin and a sharp increase in direct debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Ines Callahan Associate Director +34 93 467 87 45 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local, Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States" dated 9 April 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.