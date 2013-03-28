(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Bydgoszcz's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB', and National Long-term rating at 'A(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the City of Bydgoszcz's gradually improving operating performance, resulting from cost rationalisation measures, its sound financial management and expected debt stabilisation. The ratings also take into account the persisting pressure on current spending, the anticipated slowdown of the national economy in 2013 and dynamic debt growth of municipal companies that may need financial assistance from the city although their current business plans do not foresee such support.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will maintain the implemented operating expenditure rationalisation measures in 2013-2015. It should further strengthen the debt service ratios despite the expected increase in debt service.

Fitch assumes that the city will continue its competent approach to financial management and limit current spending growth. Bydgoszcz's operating balance could steadily improve to about PLN140m by 2015 (2012: PLN98.5m), which should cover the city's annual debt service obligations. The recent cost-cutting measures allowed the city to improve its operating performance in line with Fitch's projections in 2012. The operating margin rose to 7.9% from 6.5% in 2011.

Fitch expects Bydgoszcz's direct debt could peak at about PLN1bn in 2014 and to stabilise at about 71% of current revenue from 2015. The city can still draw PLN44m from the European Investment Bank for investment finance in 2013, as the loan facility amounting to PLN208m has not been fully utilised. The city plans also to rise up to PLN43m of new debt to cover the budgetary deficit as well as refinance existing debt. Fitch expects debt servicing will not exceed 60% of operating balance in 2013-2015.

Fitch expects Bydgoszcz's indirect risk to increase and reach about PLN1bn in 2015 (2012: PLN636m). This will result from debt-financed investments implemented by its municipal companies, including the tram line and the construction of the incineration plant. Although most of them are currently self-supported, it may be that some of the projects will need the city's financial assistance.

Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU regulations and procedures when implementing the investments projects co-financed by the EU, which will protect Bydgoszcz from returning high amounts of the previously received EU grants.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade would be feasible if the city manages to maintain a sound operating performance reflected in an operating margin above 10% and if it stabilises its debt level.

A downgrade could result from deterioration in the city's operating performance on two consecutive years and when the debt service exceeds operating balance. The city's inability to control its indirect risk resulting in increased financial support to municipal companies could also cause a downgrade.