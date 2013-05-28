(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Colmar's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as City of Colmar has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for City of Colmar.