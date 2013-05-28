(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Colmar's
Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and Short-term foreign
currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously
withdrawn all the ratings.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as City of Colmar has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for City of Colmar.