(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Czestochowa's continued stable
operating performance in
line with Fitch's expectations, underpinned by prudent fiscal
management. This
allows the city to maintain healthy debt metrics with a smooth
and favourable
maturity profile. The ratings also take into account projected
stabilisation of
the city's debt. In addition, the ratings factor in the indirect
risk relating
to the city's hospital, which may continue to require support
from the city's
budget.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its operating balance at
about 8%-9% of
operating revenue in 2014-2015 (about PLN75m-PLN80m), which will
allow the city
to cover its debt service obligations (instalments and
interests) by about 2x.
Fitch expects this to be driven by the city's continued efforts
to keep
operating expenditure growth below that of operating revenue and
by expected
recovery of income tax revenue as the national economy recovers
in 2014.
Fitch forecasts that Czestochowa's debt will increase to PLN480m
by 2015 from
PLN437m at end-2013 to finance investments projects. Debt should
stabilise at a
moderate 50% of current revenue, similar to 2013, given expected
tax revenue
growth (both income and property tax).
A majority of Czestochowa's debt is drawn from the European
Investment Bank,
resulting in low funding costs, long maturity and a smooth debt
repayment
profile. We do not expect debt coverage (debt to current
balance) to exceed nine
years, well below the city's estimated long-term debt maturity
of 14 years and
hence supportive of the ratings.
Fitch expects Czestochowa's capital expenditure to remain
moderate in 2014-2015,
averaging 13%-14% of total expenditure (2013: 13%). This is
because Fitch does
not expect EU funds available for Polish LGs' capex for
2014-2020 to start to be
disbursed until end-2015 at the earliest.
The city's contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of
its public
sector companies and health care units, partly guaranteed by the
city. Fitch
assesses this risk as low in comparison with the city's peers.
Much of the
city's indirect risk continues to stem from its hospital, which
is in a weak
financial position and may require further financial assistance
from the city by
means of guarantees, loans or loss cover. However, the size of
such potential
support should be small relative to the city's budget at below
1% of operating
revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from an improvement of the operating
margin to above 11%
on a sustained basis, accompanied by debt stabilisation at below
50% of current
revenue.
A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due
to a sustained
deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's
expectations, or if
there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt.
