MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Johannesburg's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the National
Long-term
rating at 'AA-(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook, the National
Short-term rating at
'F1+(zaf)' and the National senior unsecured ratings on the
outstanding bonds at
'AA-(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the City of Johannesburg's ratings reflects
the following
rating drivers:
Fitch believes the city's operating margin will remain sound
over the medium
term, at ZAR5bn or 15% of operating revenues, with operating
revenues growing
towards ZAR40bn by 2016, from ZAR33bn in 2013. Fitch expects the
city to retain
a fairly balanced budget, although the expansion of basic
service delivery to a
growing population may put pressure on operating spending. The
city's commitment
to streamline costs, together with a reduction in municipal
entities to 11 from
15, should contain operating spending growth to about 10% a year
over 2014-2016,
roughly in line with revenue growth.
We expect economic growth to strengthen to 3% in 2014, but
economic challenges
may continue to hamper the city from achieving the 5% annual
growth of past
years and from reducing the unemployment rate from the current
25%. Low job
participation rate and income inequalities compared with
international standards
continue to limit revenue generation potential. Fitch expects
delays in tax
collection and payments to keep budgetary performance under
pressure, with net
receivables and payables remaining close to ZAR9bn and ZAR10bn,
respectively.
Fitch will closely monitor the city's receivables and payables.
The city's ZAR100bn investment plan over the next decade, with
capital spending
rebounding to above 20% of total spending, is aimed at expanding
electricity,
water, transportation networks and providing housing to its
growing population.
As capital revenues will likely fund a third of investments over
2014-2016,
Fitch believes the city's deficit before debt variation will be
contained at
ZAR2bn, or 5% of total revenue, limiting borrowing requirements
but depleting
reserves. Working capital is likely to decline to ZAR1bn by FY16
from ZAR3bn in
FY13.
Financial debt stood at ZAR12.5bn at end-2013 which Fitch
expects to rise to
ZAR17bn by FY16. However, debt should remain at below 50% of
consolidated
revenues, or roughly 100% of the administration's core budget,
while interest
cover by operating surplus is likely to remain at 3x. That the
city has
earmarked ZAR2.5bn for debt repayment provides additional
comfort for debt
service sustainability. Free/unencumbered cash declined by
ZAR1.1bn over the six
months to December 2013 to ZAR1.5bn, roughly matching interest
expenses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating action
are:
-An operating margin above Fitch's base case scenario, falling
receivables and
payables and a debt to current balance of below five years
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
are:
-Stagnation in the economy, including rising unemployment,
leading to a failure
to improve tax collection rates towards 95% and net receivables
and payables
growing beyond Fitch's base case scenario
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
1, Vicolo S. Maria alla Porta
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Government Rating Criteria',
dated April 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
