WARSAW/PARIS/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Olsztyn's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+' and its Long-term National Rating at 'BBB+(pol)'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the city's ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the city has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the City of Olsztyn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the city's operating performance will stabilise, with an operating balance that may exceed debt service in 2013-2015. The ratings reflect lower debt pressure due to EU co-financing its investments and the city's management policy to limit debt growth. The ratings also take into account expected growth in the debt of the city's municipal companies. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.