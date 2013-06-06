(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Pamplona's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Pamplona's position as the capital of the autonomous
community of Navarre with a favourable economic profile, its moderate level of
debt in 2012 and its low tax pressure. They also reflect its stable operating
revenue during 2008-2012 and the stable current transfers received from the
autonomous community of Navarre, which benefits from a special fiscal regime.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the administration will maintain
its stable operating performance and debt. Although the city has experienced a
slight reduction in tax revenues due to a slowdown of economic and construction
activities, the city will aim to maintain the low tax pressure per capita and in
particular the low rates on property tax. Capital expenditure is not expected to
increase significantly due to the continued investment in the city over the past
decade.
Pamplona (197,604 inhabitants in 2012) is the political capital of the regional
government of Navarre with most of the administrative centre based in the city
of Pamplona. It is also Navarre's economic centre with a diversified economy and
in particular a dynamic healthcare sector with nationwide coverage. 31% of the
population of the region is concentrated in Pamplona. Navarre's GDP per capita
was 28% above the Spanish average in 2012 and the unemployment rate was 16%
below the national rate of 25%. The economy was negatively impacted by the
slowdown of the construction industry, even if the number of completed houses
pending being sold in Navarre at 0.5% was one of the lowest among the Spanish
regions.
Operating revenue was stable over 2008-2012, as most of the taxes collected by
Spanish cities are relatively resilient to the economic cycle. Pamplona benefits
from a high level of current transfers received from Navarre, accounting for
about 50% of total operating revenue. In 2012, Pamplona's administration did not
need to apply for the state funding support mechanism provided for
municipalities in Navarre to cover invoices from previous years. The city has
adopted austerity measures since 2011, which have decreased operating
expenditure by 6%. The administration has recorded a positive current balance in
the past five years and it almost doubled between 2010 and 2012.
Pamplona has a moderate level of debt, which amounted to EUR111.6m in 2012
increasing from EUR105m in 2011. It represented 61.2% of current revenue in
2012. Fitch considers there is limited pressure on debt repayment, which has
been fully covered by the current balance (5x in 2012) an improvement from 8.6
years in 2008.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB/Negative). Any downgrade of the sovereign would be replicated on the
ratings of Pamplona. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the
Outlook on the sovereign rating was also revised. The ratings could also be
downgraded if there was a prolonged decline in operating margin or sharp
increase in direct debt, although Fitch currently considers the latter scenario
is unlikely.