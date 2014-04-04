(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MADRID/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Pamplona's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
The ratings reflect Pamplona's steady operating revenue and
current transfers
that the city receives from the Autonomous Community of Navarre
under a special
fiscal regime. The Stable Outlook is in line with that on
Spain's 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Pamplona's budgetary
performance is likely to
remain stable in the 2014-2016 period with an operating balance
of 9.5% of
operating revenue. This is because most of the taxes collected
are fairly
resilient to the economic cycle and the city receives a high
amount of current
transfers from Navarre, which represents 45% of total operating
revenue in the
2014 budget.
The administration has maintained a low property tax rate,
equivalent to
EUR131.6 per capita in 2012, much lower than many provincial
capital cities in
Spain. Fitch does not expect this trend of low property tax
rates to change over
the medium term. Staff costs declined 5% in 2012 following the
elimination of
the year-end bonuses for all public employees, and in 2013
represented 47% of
total operating expenditure. Fitch expects staff costs to grow
at a slow pace in
the medium term.
Pamplona has traditionally reported moderate debt levels, which
totaled
EUR108.9m in 2013, representing 61.8% of current revenue. Debt
repayment in 2013
was less than half the city's current balance, and Fitch does
not expect this
trend to change in the medium term. For the 2014-2016 period,
Fitch expects
direct debt to remain in the 60%-65% range of current revenue,
given that the
city has no new borrowing plans. Its stable cash position and
low level of
payables mean the city has no need either to contract credit
lines or to apply
for state funding support available to municipalities in Navarre
to cover
operating expenditure from previous years.
Because the 2013 budget is being rolled over to 2014 it prevents
negotiations
for new investments, limiting annual capital expenditure to 10%
of total
expenditure. Fitch also considers that the level of
infrastructure of the city
is adequate, limiting the risk of a sudden and substantial
increase of capital
expenditure.
Labour market and economic indicators have fared better than the
national
average in 2013. Navarre's unemployment rate of 17% was below
the national rate
of 26% and GDP per capita was 27.3% above the Spanish average in
2013. The city,
which accounts for 31% of the regional population, is the
political capital of
the regional government of Navarre. Pamplona is also Navarre's
economic centre,
with a diversified economy and, in particular, a dynamic
healthcare sector with
nationwide coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign would be reflected in the ratings
of Pamplona.
Although presently seen as unlikely, the ratings may be
downgraded if the
current balance declines significantly to a level much lower
than the 60%-65%
debt repayment expected for 2014.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 9 April 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.