(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MILAN, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Poznan's sound operating performance,
with an operating
margin of 14% in 2013, which outperformed Fitch's expectations.
This was
attributed to effective financial and cost management, which
results in a high
self-funding capacity and debt ratios that are commensurate with
the current
ratings. The ratings also take into account the city's moderate
direct debt,
which Fitch expects will decrease in 2014-2016. The ratings also
reflect
projected growth of the city's indirect debt of its related
companies.
Fitch expects the city to maintain its strong operating results
over the medium
term, with an operating margin of 12%-13% for 2014-2016. This
will be supported
by on-going operating cost rationalisation and by measures aimed
at
strengthening the city's revenue generation capacity, including
attracting
private investments to high gross value-added sectors. Poznan's
operating
balance for 2013 amounted to PLN346m, exceeding Fitch's
projections. The strong
performance was driven by higher personal income and property
tax revenue and
operating cost savings.
Poznan's capital expenditure is likely to average PLN540m per
year for
2014-2016, i.e. 19% of total spending, as the city continues
with its
infrastructure investments (mainly in roads and public
transport). The city's
self-funding capacity is high, with the current balance and
capital revenue
(including a high share of EU grants) covering most of the
capital expenditure.
In 2013, capital expenditure amounted to PLN500m, of which
PLN30m was financed
with debt, as in line with Fitch's projections.
Fitch expects Poznan's debt to decline to about 60%-65% of
current revenue in
2014-2016 from 75% in 2013. In nominal terms, debt is expected
to total PLN1.6bn
by end-2016. At end-2013 direct debt amounted to PLN1.8bn,
similar to 2012. Debt
service for 2013 was PLN401m (of which PLN329m was principal and
PLN72m interest
payments), as the city repaid PLN128m one-year loans with EU
grants and
refinanced PLN65m of loans on less than favourable terms. For
2014-2016, annual
direct debt service is forecast by Fitch to total PLN213m p.a.,
which will be
covered by the operating balance by 1.5x.
Poznan's debt coverage (debt to current balance) should further
improve to six
years by end-2016 from seven years at end-2013, in line with the
city's average
debt maturity.
Fitch expects the city's indirect debt to grow further to
PLN1.3bn by 2015 from
PLN1.05bn at end-2013. However, it should not put direct
pressure on the budget,
as it mainly relates to self-supported debt of the city's water
company Aquanet
S.A. (BBB/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the
operating margin to
below 9%, accompanied by continued debt growth approaching 100%
of current
revenue, leading to a weak debt coverage ratio.
The ratings could be upgraded if the city maintains its solid
operating
performance over the medium term with the operating margin above
12%,
accompanied by contained direct debt growth and an upgrade of
the sovereign
rating.
