(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/BARCELONA/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of St. Petersburg's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative, and on the National Long-term rating Stable. The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB' and 'AAA(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario on St. Petersburg's sound operating performance, low debt, and strong liquidity. They also consider the city's diversified, albeit slowing, economy. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian sovereign's ratings. Fitch expects the city to maintain sound fiscal performance with operating surpluses at about 20% of operating revenue (2013: 20%). The city posted an interim surplus before debt variation at 7% of total revenue by end-3Q14 (2013: surplus 4%). Sound fiscal performance is driven by the city's sound tax base, which in Fitch's view is likely to expand by about 3%-4% in 2014 (2013: 13%). Taxes represented 82% of the city's 2013 operating revenue, mainly composed of corporate and personal income taxes. Fitch expects the city to continue self-fund its capex in 2014-2016 with the current balance and capital revenue covering most of its investment. St. Petersburg sustained capital outlays at 24% of total spending in 2012-2013, to meet demands for urban infrastructure development and renovation. The city's self-financing capacity for capex is strong, with current balance and capital revenue in 2013 covering capital outlays by 117% (2012: covered 98% of capex). The city's interim cash position was sound with cash reserves at RUB75.7bn by end-3Q14 (2013: RUB54bn), remaining net cash positive since 2009. St. Petersburg deposits its excess cash in banks and earned RUB2.6bn in interest revenue at end-3Q14 (2013: RUB3.3bn). The city's debt is likely to remain low in 2014-2016. Fitch's expects direct risk to be at 5% of current revenue in the medium term, leaving the city with material headroom for debt increase. The city's interim debt position remains little changed in 2014. Direct risk in 2013 was 5% of current revenue, down from 6.3% in 2012. Indirect risk comprises low borrowing undertaken by public companies. Some of the public sector entities' debt is guaranteed by the federal government. The city's contingent liabilities stood at RUB16bn in 2012-2013 and Fitch does not expect a significant increase in the city's indirect risk in the medium term. The city's restated economic forecasts expect slower growth of 2% in 2014 and 3%-4% in 2015-2016. Gross regional product in 2013 increased 3.2% (2012: 4.3%) according to the administration. St. Petersburg is the second-largest city in Russia. Its strong socio-economic profile benefits from the city's location, concentrated population, federal status and diversified economy. A developed economy provides the city with stable tax revenue and supports strong wealth indicators. GRP per capita and average salary per capita in 2013 were respectively 86% and 65% and above the national median. RATING SENSITIVITIES The city's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings (BBB/Negative). A downgrade is unlikely due to the intrinsic strength of the issuer, unless the sovereign is downgraded. However, a sustained deterioration from our baseline scenario would be negative for ratings. The ratings would be positively affected by a revision of the sovereign's Outlook to Stable from Negative, accompanied by healthy debt (direct risk/current revenue) and debt coverage (direct risk/current balance) ratios. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 9980 Committee Chairperson Gilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. 