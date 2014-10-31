(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian City of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action affects Turin's senior unsecured debt, including a bond of nominal EUR355m at issue (XS0373247104), as well as future senior unsecured borrowings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt: Direct debt totals EUR3bn so far in 2014, including EUR100m loans subsidised by the national government. We expect it to rise to EUR3.5bn, or 2.5x the budget, by 2016 when about EUR450m of borrowings from CDP (BBB+/Stable) in 2013 and 2014 to pay down commercial liabilities are also considered. Payables have declined to below EUR500, from an average EUR600m, or 50% of operating revenue, in 2010-2013. While Turin's debt is close to the legal limit, Fitch expects the city to borrow a further EUR300m in 2014-2016 to fund new investments. Debt service coverage is expected to remain weak, just below 1x, with debt at 40 years of the current balance. Fiscal Performance: Fitch expects Turin to report an operating balance of EUR200m in 2014-2016, or around 15% of current revenue, supported by increasing property tax revenue, which partially offset lower State transfers. We expect a rebound in capital spending to about EUR200m per annum in 2015-2016 to be partially debt-financed, as the national government relaxes borrowing rules from 2015, while requiring cities to maintain a balanced budget. Economy: Despite a slight recovery of exports, mainly driven by automotive and manufacturing (+8.5% in 2013, especially towards the US, Brazil and China), Fitch believes that persistent slack in domestic demand will lead to flat GDP in 2014 and marginal growth of 0.5% in 2015. Expected modest growth in the tourism and public services sectors will add little impetus to Turin's current revenues, which we expect to remain at EUR1.3m in the medium term. In 2013 the employment rate declined 1.5pp to 62% compared with the previous year, especially in light of the weak construction and commerce sectors. However, we believe the unemployment rate to remain around 11% in the medium term, on the back of strengthening the industry and tertiary sectors. Management: Fitch is confident that Turin's management will continue to keep current spending under tight control, maintaining it at about EUR1m in the medium term, in line with the national spending review. Turin's fund balance of EUR57m in 2013 is largely provisioned for difficult-to collect receivables. Provisions are being raised further in 2014, edging closer to EUR100m, or 50% of Fitch's estimated impaired receivables. Institutional Framework: Redesigned property and waste collection taxes will raise the financial autonomy of cities, making them less dependent on national subsidies. As cost cuts help offset curtailment of national subsidies Turin's challenge is to strengthen its tax and fee collection rates to improve its operating cash flow generation capacity. In the meantime timely payment of debt service remains somewhat reliant on preferential payments allowed by Italian legislation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin weakens towards 10%, and/or if overall long term debt, including advances to pay commercial liabilities, continues to climb above EUR3.5bn. Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city manages to reduce its financial and commercial debt stock on a sustained basis, with the debt-to current balance ratio trending towards 25 years. Contacts: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 261 Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 