BRIEF-Singapore Exchange posts 7 pct fall in Q3 net profit to S$83 mln
* Interim dividend per share 5 cents, unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC's (Clydesdale, A/Stable/F1) covered bond issued under its EUR9bn Global Covered Bond Programme (Programme 1) at €˜AAA™ with a Stable Outlook. The rating has subsequently been withdrawn because the issuer has chosen to cancel the Series 2009-1 covered bond and subsequently close down Programme 1.
As of December 2013, a GBP0.60bn bond was outstanding under Programme 1 secured by a cover pool of GBP0.69bn.
* Interim dividend per share 5 cents, unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales of 1.061 million euros (previous year: 670,000 euros), EBITDA of 684,000 euros (463,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)