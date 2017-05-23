(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CM11's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a+'.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'A+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Rating (DCR)
to Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM), which is a notable
derivative
counterparty within CM11, as part of its roll-out of DCRs to
significant
derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US.
The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the large French
cooperative banking groups rated by Fitch. A full list of rating
actions is
available in the related Rating Action Report.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of CM11 reflect the group's balanced business model
focussed on
retail and commercial banking, combined with a healthy franchise
and established
insurance operations in France, low-risk appetite and strong
capitalisation. The
ratings also factor in slightly higher impaired loans as a
proportion of gross
loans than the average for similarly rated peers and resilient
profitability.
CM11 is mainly active in France, where it is the third-largest
cooperative
banking group. Abroad, it is expanding in consumer finance
primarily in Germany.
It is also deploying its bancassurance model in Spain. As with
its domestic and
European peers, CM11 is suffering from the low-interest-rate
environment and
strong competitive pressure, in particular in housing lending in
France,
resulting in declining retail banking revenue. However, this is
mitigated by the
diversification of the group's activities. Higher-risk but
higher-margin
consumer finance activity supports net interest income.
Despite an increase in consumer finance, which Fitch views as
higher risk, we
believe CM11's risk appetite remains fairly modest. The loan
portfolio is mainly
concentrated in France with a large portion of low-risk housing
loans, while
consumer finance accounts for around 10% of customer loans.
CM11's impaired
loans-to-gross loans ratio is slightly higher than the average
for similarly
rated peers and a material part of the group's impaired loans
relates to the
consumer finance portfolio. However, impaired consumer loans are
adequately
reserved in Fitch's view.
CM11 is largely funded by deposits, mostly from retail
customers, providing it
with a stable funding source. Short-term wholesale funding is at
an acceptable
level, and CM11 maintains regular access to the secured and
unsecured debt
markets.
The group has significantly improved its liquidity. Central bank
deposits and
high quality liquid assets covered short-term funding and
wholesale funding
maturing over the next 12 months at end-2016. Liquidity
management is prudent
but CM11's liquidity profile is not exceptionally strong,
compared with
similarly rated European peers. Hence the Short-Term IDR of 'F1'
is the lower of
the two possible Short-Term IDRs for an 'A+' Long-Term IDR.
Capitalisation is a rating strength for the group. At end-2016,
the fully loaded
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 15%, which provides a
substantial buffer
above the 8.5% Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP)
requirement
expected for 2019. The Fitch core capital ratio has been
maintained at around a
solid 14% over the past four years. The group's capitalisation
is supported by a
modest dividend payout ratio explained by CM11's cooperative
structure. Capital
management has been focused on maintaining high levels of core
capital, meaning
that CM11 has a lower volume of junior debt instruments than
similarly rated
peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CM11's and Credit Industriel et Commercial's (CIC) Support
Ratings (SRs) of '5'
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign if the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBSIDIARIES
CIC is CM11's largest subsidiary, representing around half of
group assets.
CIC's main business is domestic retail and commercial banking.
It also runs the
group's limited capital market activities. It is highly
integrated with its
parent in terms of management, balance sheet fungibility and
systems, meaning
the subsidiary's and parent's credit profiles are highly
correlated. CM11 and
CIC therefore share common VRs and IDRs.
BFCM's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with those of
CM11 based on our
opinion that BFCM is a core subsidiary of CM11 as the group's
main issuing
vehicle. It manages the group's liquidity and coordinates the
group's
subsidiaries. We do not assign a VR to BFCM as it is difficult
to analyse this
entity meaningfully in its own right.
Fitch has assigned a 'A+(dcr)' DCR to BFCM, which is a notable
derivative
counterparty within CM11. The DCR is at the same level as BFCM's
Long-Term IDR
because derivative counterparties in France have no definitive
preferential
status over other preferred senior obligations in a resolution
scenario.
Subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by BFCM
are notched down
from CM11's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
We rate subordinated Tier 2 debt one notch below CM11's VR to
reflect
below-average recoveries for this type of debt. Legacy deeply
subordinated Tier
1 securities are rated four notches below CM11's VR to reflect
the
higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches from the
VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional
two notches).
The long-term ratings of the debt issued by Banque Europeenne du
Credit Mutuel
(BECM) guaranteed by BFCM are aligned with BFCM's Long-Term IDR
of 'A+'. This
reflects Fitch's view that BFCM is highly likely to honour its
commitment as
guarantor if required, as the guarantee is unconditional,
irrevocable and
timely.
Fitch has assigned a 'F1' short-term rating to the commercial
paper (CP) issued
under BECM's EUR600 million French CP programme guaranteed by
BFCM, aligned with
the Short-Term IDR of BFCM for the same reason.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on CM11's Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectations that the
group will continue to maintain a fairly modest risk appetite,
strong
capitalisation, adequate asset quality and a sound liquidity
position.
A material deterioration of CM11's capital position, which
currently provides a
strong buffer, could lead to negative rating pressure, although
this is not
expected. In addition, a weakening of the liquidity position, or
a marked
deterioration in the risk profile, potentially from a
stronger-than-expected
expansion in consumer lending or in peripheral European
countries, could lead to
pressure on the VR. A weakening in the creditworthiness of other
entities of
Credit Mutuel that are not part of CM11 could also have a
negative impact on
the ratings, as they could eventually present a burden on its
capitalisation.
Upgrade potential is limited given the current high ratings.
This would be
contingent on a demonstration of exceptionally strong and stable
financial
metrics, in particular stronger profitability and lower impaired
loan ratios,
but also a track record of stronger liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of CM11's and CIC's SRs and upward revision to the
SRFs would be
contingent on a positive change in the French sovereign's
propensity to support
its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in
Fitch's view.
SUBSIDIARIES
BFCM's and CIC's ratings are sensitive to changes in the ratings
of CM11 and
changes to the subsidiaries' importance to the group.
BFCM's DCR is currently aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR
and is therefore
primarily sensitive to changes to the bank's Long-Term IDR.
The ratings of the subordinated debt and hybrid capital
instruments issued by
BFCM are primarily sensitive to a change in CM11's VR. The
ratings of the legacy
deeply subordinated Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to
Fitch changing its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in CM11's VR.
The ratings of the debt issued by BECM guaranteed by BFCM are
primarily
sensitive to changes in BFCM's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA (all entities except CIC)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Olivia Perney Guillot (CIC)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
