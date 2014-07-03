(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CM11-CIC's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CM11-CIC's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its
standalone financial
strength, as indicated by its VR. CM11-CIC's Long- and
Short-term IDR, senior
debt rating and VR reflect the group's healthy franchise in
French retail
banking, low risk profile, satisfactory funding and liquidity
and strong
capitalisation. In Fitch's view, the group's cooperative
ownership structure
removes it from excessive market return pressure and contributes
to a prudent
strategy, which defines CM11-CIC's culture.
CM11-CIC is France's third-largest retail bank and has a healthy
domestic retail
banking franchise (13.5% market share in lending). Retail
banking (including
small subsidiaries in Germany and Spain) consistently represents
the bulk of
operating profit, but the group also has a strong franchise in
insurance, with
products sold through the branch network providing additional
income.
CM11-CIC has a low risk appetite. Its loan portfolio is mainly
concentrated in
France with a large portion of low-risk housing loans. Impaired
loans are
manageable and well covered by impairment reserves (68%).
Exposure to peripheral
European countries is limited. Fitch expects the quality of
CM11-CIC's loan book
to remain stable in 2014.
CM11-CIC has significant stable funding sources (customer
deposits, long-term
debt and equity), which exceed customer loans and fixed assets.
CM11-CIC's high
quality liquid assets and cash roughly cover one year of
short-term market
funding. However, many international peers have a higher buffer
of high quality
liquid assets and cash. CM11-CIC's Fitch Core Capital ratio of
12.9% is strong
and compares well with those of its French peers. The
improvement in this ratio
at end-2013 came from higher capital largely owing to earnings
retention.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Any material deterioration of CM11-CIC's capital position, which
provides a
strong buffer, could lead to negative rating pressure, although
this is not
expected. In addition, any weakening of funding or liquidity
position, which is
contrary to the current trend, or any marked deterioration in
the risk profile
could lead to pressure on the VR. An upgrade of the ratings is
not expected
given its high level compared to European peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that there is an
extremely high
probability that the French authorities would support it, if
required. CM11-CIC
is systemically important in France given its size, significant
deposit market
share and the fact that it is a core provider of credit and
other key financial
services to the French economy. Banque Federative du Credit
Mutuel's (BFCM) SR
and SRF reflect Fitch's view that potential support would be
provided through
BFCM, which manages CM11-CIC's funding and liquidity and is the
group's main
issuing vehicle.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CM11-CIC's and BFCM's SR and SRF would be sensitive to a
decrease in Fitch's
view of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or
willingness to support
these banks. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for French
financial institutions.
Fitch expects the probability of support, if needed, is likely
to decline during
the next one to two years, as further progress is made in
enabling effective
resolution frameworks. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade
CM11-CIC's and
BFCM's SR to '5' and revise down their SRF to 'No Floor'. The
timing at this
stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A
decline in support
would have no impact on CM11-CIC's and BFCM's IDRs as long as
the VR remains at
least 'a', which is in line with our expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY
Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11-CIC's largest
subsidiary,
representing around half of group assets. CIC's main business is
domestic retail
banking and it runs all of CM11-CIC's limited Corporate and
Investment Banking
activities. It is highly integrated with its parent in terms of
management,
balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary and
parent credit
profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch has common VRs,
and hence IDRs,
on CM11-CIC and CIC.
BFCM's IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of CM11-CIC
as BFCM is a
core subsidiary. BFCM is the group's main issuing vehicle. It
manages the
group's liquidity and coordinates the group's subsidiaries. BFCM
has not been
assigned a VR as it operates like a department of CM11-CIC and
cannot be
analysed on a standalone basis in a meaningful way.
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of BFCM.
Its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an
extremely high
probability of support if required
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY
BFCM's, CIC's and BECM's ratings are sensitive to any evolution
in those of
CM11-CIC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are
notched off
CM11-CIC's VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank
Regulatory
Capital and Similar Securities'. Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt
is rated one
notch below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect below average loss severity
of this type of
debt when compared with average recoveries. The hybrid Tier 1
securities are
rated four notches below CM11-CIC's VR to reflect higher loss
severity risk of
these securities when compared with average recoveries (two
notches from the VR)
as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two
notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by BFCM are
primarily sensitive
to any change in CM11-CIC's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
CM11-CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
BFCM
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior Unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+
EMTN programme: affirmed Long-term at 'A+' and Short-term at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid Capital Instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
CIC
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 2035 30 1126
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January2014; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms' dated 18 December 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
