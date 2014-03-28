(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Co-operative Bank plc's
(Co-op, B/Negative/B) GBP600mn outstanding mortgage covered
bonds ratings at
'BBB+', Outlook Negative, following a full review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Co-op's Long-Term IDR of 'B', an
unchanged Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (moderate risk), and asset percentage (AP) of
77.5% used in
the asset coverage test. This provides cushion compared with the
unchanged
breakeven AP of 90%. The Negative Outlook on Co-op's IDR drives
that of the
covered bonds. Any rating action taken on the issuer's IDR will
impact the
'BBB+' covered bond rating.
The programme is classified as dormant as there has been no
further issuance
from the programme since November 2011 and Fitch does not expect
public issuance
in the short- to medium-term. As a result, Fitch only relies on
contractual or
public AP commitment from the issuer.
Fitch observed stable cover pool quality over the past two years
and believes it
is unlikely the issuer's support to the programme would
diminish. As such, the
agency has not adjusted the cover-pool-specific component of the
D-Cap.
At end-January 2014, the cover pool comprised 16,010 prime UK
residential loans,
totalling GBP1.42bn. Thirty two per cent of the pool is on
interest-only basis.
Fitch calculated a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value
(LTV) of 64.6%
and a WA indexed current LTV of 55.8%. The pool is
well-diversified and does not
contain any buy-to-let loans.
Cover pool credit risk has remained stable. In a 'AAA' scenario,
Fitch
calculated a WA foreclosure frequency of 20.3% and a WA recovery
rate of 63.8%,
resulting in a cover pool expected loss of 7.4%. The pool is of
sound quality
and compares well with UK peers. Loans in arrears are taken out
regularly.
There is only one 10-year GBP600m fixed-rate soft bullet covered
bond
outstanding with a 12-month extendable maturity. An external
hedging agreement
is in place to swap the fixed covered bond payments into
floating rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to any of the following:
(i) the IDR is
downgraded by one notch to 'B-' or more; or (ii) the D-Cap falls
by at least one
category to '3' (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'BBB+'
breakeven AP of 90%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable
Fitch is in the process of implementing its recently updated
covered bond
criteria to reflect the beneficial position for covered bonds
under bank
resolution frameworks where covered bonds are exempted from
bail-in. The course
of implementation will take place as described in Feedback
Report: Covered Bond
Rating Change - Developments in Bank Resolution Frameworks
Beneficial.
