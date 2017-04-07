(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Sydney-06 April 2017:
Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Australia-based Coca-Cola Amatil Limited's (CCL)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and
its Short-Term
IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch expects CCL's credit metrics to stabilise following its
AUD350 million
share buy-back. The Australian beverage business is likely to be
a drag on group
performance due to structural market challenges and slow
progress on portfolio
rebalancing. However, we believe increasing contributions of
CCL's international
businesses, alongside improving results in the alcohol and
coffee business, will
offset the slowdown in the Australian beverage business and
support earnings
growth at the group level.
CCL's ratings continue to benefit from a one-notch uplift from
its standalone
rating, reflecting CCL's close strategic ties with its parent,
The Coca-Cola
Company (Coca-Cola, A+/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Major Coca-Cola Bottler: CCL is a major bottler in the Coca-Cola
System and
provides access to more than 285 million customers in the
Asia-Pacific region.
CCL has a market share of around 65% in Australia's highly
concentrated AUD4
billion non-alcoholic beverage market. Japan's Asahi Group, with
brands such as
Pepsi and Schweppes, is CCL's largest competitor, with an
Australian market
share of around 15%. The rest of the market is mainly
private-label supermarket
chain goods.
Structural Shift Towards Healthy Choices: Australian consumers
are increasingly
seeking a wider choice and healthier options. CCL is focused on
addressing this
shift by introducing new low-sugar formulations and smaller
portion sizes, as
well as developing its non-carbonated soft drink (non-CSD)
offering.
Nevertheless, this shift continues to negatively affect volumes.
Australian Beverages Challenges: CCL's Australian beverage
business EBIT, which
contributes around two thirds of group underlying EBIT, declined
in 2016 after a
flat 2015. Revenue continues to be affected by falling CSD sales
and ongoing
price competition in water, while volumes have been affected by
the structural
market shift and a fall in sales to operational accounts. Higher
still-beverage
volumes, including the addition of Monster Energy drinks, only
partially offset
the decline in CSD volumes.
CCL's EBIT margins continue to benefit from cost saving
initiatives implemented
in 2014, despite the fall in overall profit, and rose to 17.1%
in 2016, from
16.8% in 2015. CCL continues to look at further initiatives to
stabilise the
Australian business, including restructuring production
facilities to achieve
additional cost savings, rebalancing its portfolio and
reconfiguring sales
channels.
Improving International Results: New Zealand reported 2016 EBIT
growth of 7%,
driven by its new Restaurant Brands partnership and strong
results in still
beverages. Indonesia's 2016 EBIT increased by 43%, or 52% on a
constant-currency
basis, reflecting higher sales in sparkling beverages and tea,
as well as cost
saving initiatives. CCL continues to invest in its Indonesian
operations, funded
by Coca-Cola's USD500 million investment. The increasing
contribution of CCL's
international businesses to group EBIT, alongside better alcohol
and coffee
business results, underpinned growth in 2016 group EBIT.
Driver of Supermarket Traffic: Coca-Cola has remained a top
product overall in
supermarket trolleys for the last 15 years, notwithstanding the
structural CSD
market shifts. This is reinforced by studies conducted by CCL
indicating that
between 10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to
switch retailers to
buy cheaper Coca-Cola.
Shareholder Returns Manageable: CCL announced a AUD350 million
share buyback in
February 2017 to be funded by cash on its balance sheet. Fitch
does not see this
as a change in CCL's financial policy, but as an opportunistic
move based on the
strength of CCL's balance sheet and performance expectations. We
believe the
share buyback is manageable within CCL's rating guidelines.
Ratings Incorporate Implied Parental Support: The legal linkages
between CCL and
Coca-Cola, which owns 29% of CCL, are weak, while the
operational and strategic
relationship is strong. Coca-Cola's purchase of a 29.4% stake in
Coca-Cola
Amatil Indonesia strengthened these ties in 2015. Coca-Cola, as
CCL's main
shareholder, nominates two of CCL's 10 board members. This is
reflected in a
one-notch uplift to CCL's rating from its standalone rating.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CCL has a smaller scale and limited diversification within the
Australasia
region compared with its higher-rated global peers, namely
Coca-Cola FEMSA,
S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF, A-/Stable) and Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.
(BBB+/Stable).
These factors account for the two and one notch differential,
respectively, to
CCL's standalone rating of 'BBB', despite KOF's higher merger
and acquisition
risk. Compared with Coca-Cola Icecek (CCI, BBB-/Stable), CCL's
larger scale,
better margins and exposure to developed markets offset CCI's
stronger credit
metrics and account for the one-notch differential between the
two issuers'
standalone ratings.
CCL's rating benefits from its strong operational and strategic
relationship
with Coca-Cola, which is reflected in a one-notch uplift to
CCL's standalone
rating. No Country Ceiling, operating environment influence or
other factors
were in effect for this rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- CSD volumes in Australia to fall gradually
- Australian dollar-Indonesian rupiah exchange rate of 10,147 in
2017-2020
- Capital expenditure of around AUD375 million in 2017 and 2018,
AUD355 million
in 2019 and AUD250 million in 2020
- AUD350 million share buy-back to be completed in 2017 using
cash on the
balance sheet
- Dividend payout ratio at above 80% of net profit after tax
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
Positive rating action is not envisaged over the long-term owing
to an inherent
lack of diversification stemming from CCL's strategic imperative
to remain a
major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
-Fitch perceiving that CCL has become strategically or
operationally less
significant to its parent, Coca-Cola.
- FFO-adjusted net debt rising above 3.5x (2016:1.8x) or FFO
interest cover
declining below 4.0x (2016: 8.3x), both on a long-term basis.
LIQUIDITY
CCL reported a cash balance of AUD1.4 billion in 2016, including
the USD500
million proceeds for the purchase of the 29.4% stake in
Coca-Cola Amatil
Indonesia by Coca-Cola in 2015. Total committed banking
facilities at end-2016
were AUD428 million, with undrawn facilities of AUD261 million.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelly Amato
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Secondary Analyst
David Cook
Director
+61 2 8256 0363
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
The following issuer did not participate in the rating process
or provide
additional information beyond the issuer's available public
disclosure:
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
