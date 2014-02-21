(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and the debt ratings of The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola) and its subsidiaries as follows: The Coca-Cola Company --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Bank credit facilities at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'. Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Ltd. (CCR) --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A+'; --Senior shelf at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. Coca-Cola had approximately $37.1 billion of debt as of Dec. 31, 2013. The Rating Outlook revision to Negative is due to Fitch's concern with Coca-Cola's high gross leverage that has been elevated by substantial commercial paper (CP) balances. Coca-Cola's gross leverage is weak for the rating category at 2.8x on a total debt-to-operating EBITDA basis at the end of 2013, up from 2.4x a year ago. Coca-Cola's CP balance remains substantial at $16.9 billion at the end of 2013, a slight increase of $700 million in the past year. This compares to $12.9 billion in 2011. The growth in CP balances results from Coca-Cola's mismatch between its U.S. cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows which the company has not felt a need to repatriate at this time. Coca-Cola maintains a comparable cash balance along with its committed bank lines to provide backup to its CP borrowings. At the end of 2013, Coca-Cola's liquidity position of $26.6 billion consisted of $17.1 billion of cash, $3.1 billion of short-term investments, and $6.4 billion of availability under its committed credit lines and revolving credit facility. Fitch views the significant cash balances that back Coca-Cola's CP program and lower its net leverage to 1.26x as a key mitigating factor. However, the vast majority of the company's cash is offshore, making it costly to repatriate if necessary. Additionally, the CP mix is slightly less than 50% of the firm's overall capital structure which Fitch believes increases Coca-Cola's financial risk. Despite the company's good liquidity and on-going market access, the higher sustained levels of CP and the uncertainty of when Coca-Cola could use cash to reduce CP balances remain a concern. Coca-Cola has indicated that $20 billion is the upper limit for its CP program. Fitch believes Coca-Cola should advance a longer-term definitive plan to address its large CP balance with any reduction in cash matching any corresponding reduction in CP levels resulting in lower gross debt. Following its late 2013 refinancing, nearer-term debt maturities in 2014 were reduced. Coca-Cola also used a portion of the proceeds to term-out CP as CP balances at the end of the third quarter 2013 had risen to $18.8 billion. Coca-Cola's long-term debt maturities include $1 billion coming due in 2014 and $3.5 billion maturing in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Coca-Cola ratings are supported by its position as the world's largest global beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola has 17 $1 billion brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Powerade, Minute Maid, and Dasani. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) in Coca-Cola's beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline in CSD volumes in the U.S., growing scrutiny over artificial sweeteners and modest CSD growth in other developed countries. However, this risk is mitigated by Coca-Cola's market strength in developing, higher-growth geographies with low per capita consumption characteristics that should provide an important longer-term offset. Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to consistently generate considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow (FCF). For 2013, Coca-Cola generated $10.5 billion and $3 billion (after adjusting for dividends) of CFFO and FCF, respectively, after generating $10.6 billion and $3.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Coca-Cola has committed to $2.5 billion to $3 billion of net share repurchases in 2014, after repurchasing a net $3.5 billion in 2013. Fitch expects Coca-Cola's FCF in 2014 to be at least in the $3.5 billion range driven in part by reduced pension contributions. Coca-Cola has demonstrated good execution and resiliency in the past with top-line and cash flow growth driven by increasing volume, price/mix and improved operating expense leverage. Persistent global macroeconomic pressure, higher taxes, negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners and weather-related issues made volume growth more challenging during 2013. Coca-Cola reported that global volume grew 2%, below the lower end of its long-term financial targets of 3%-4% for worldwide volume growth. Reported revenue and operating income grew 3% and 6%, respectively, when excluding the impact of structural changes, which is at the low end of its 6%-8% target for operating income growth. As such, the global economic recovery remains challenging, negatively affecting consumer spending, with pockets of volatility across emerging market regions. Reflecting these challenges, Coca-Cola announced an incremental $1 billion productivity savings by 2016 that will be primarily redirected for increased media investments to support the brand, which Fitch views favorably. Ratings also consider the potential for future acquisitions given the company's transaction history. Coca-Cola has material flexibility to engage in smaller acquisitions through its cash balances and free cash generation. Fitch views the new 10-year agreement with Green Coffee Mountain Roaster's for $1.25 billion as a positive for Coca-Cola's operating profile. The shifting secular trends within the soft drink industry make this investment essential to create an additional avenue for growth. This provides a defensive position against at-home competitive threats and enables opportunities for new consumption occasions across an emerging distribution channel. Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) issued obligations, since default risk is very low at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are structurally superior to the notes issued by Coca-Cola. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead Fitch to affirm the ratings with a Stable Outlook include: --Coca-Cola develops a definitive plan to reduce CP balances and gross debt. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --If Coca-Cola's ratings are negatively affected by a large debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase program, a reduction in cash and cash equivalents without a commensurate reduction in CP balances, and/or the lack of a plan to reduce gross leverage over the longer term. In addition, further negative pressure from increased declines with CSD volumes in the U.S., greater than expected volatility in emerging market regions, aggressive excise taxes increases in multiple regions, shift in focus from pricing to volume, and margin erosion from channel mix shifts could also affect ratings. Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola as follows: The Coca-Cola Company --Long-term IDR 'A+'; --Bank credit facilities 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --CP 'F1'. Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada, Ltd. 