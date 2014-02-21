(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and the debt ratings of The Coca-Cola Company
(Coca-Cola) and its
subsidiaries as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Senior shelf at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
Coca-Cola had
approximately $37.1 billion of debt as of Dec. 31, 2013.
The Rating Outlook revision to Negative is due to Fitch's
concern with
Coca-Cola's high gross leverage that has been elevated by
substantial commercial
paper (CP) balances. Coca-Cola's gross leverage is weak for the
rating category
at 2.8x on a total debt-to-operating EBITDA basis at the end of
2013, up from
2.4x a year ago. Coca-Cola's CP balance remains substantial at
$16.9 billion at
the end of 2013, a slight increase of $700 million in the past
year. This
compares to $12.9 billion in 2011.
The growth in CP balances results from Coca-Cola's mismatch
between its U.S.
cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows
which the company
has not felt a need to repatriate at this time. Coca-Cola
maintains a comparable
cash balance along with its committed bank lines to provide
backup to its CP
borrowings. At the end of 2013, Coca-Cola's liquidity position
of $26.6 billion
consisted of $17.1 billion of cash, $3.1 billion of short-term
investments, and
$6.4 billion of availability under its committed credit lines
and revolving
credit facility.
Fitch views the significant cash balances that back Coca-Cola's
CP program and
lower its net leverage to 1.26x as a key mitigating factor.
However, the vast
majority of the company's cash is offshore, making it costly to
repatriate if
necessary. Additionally, the CP mix is slightly less than 50% of
the firm's
overall capital structure which Fitch believes increases
Coca-Cola's financial
risk.
Despite the company's good liquidity and on-going market access,
the higher
sustained levels of CP and the uncertainty of when Coca-Cola
could use cash to
reduce CP balances remain a concern. Coca-Cola has indicated
that $20 billion is
the upper limit for its CP program. Fitch believes Coca-Cola
should advance a
longer-term definitive plan to address its large CP balance with
any reduction
in cash matching any corresponding reduction in CP levels
resulting in lower
gross debt. Following its late 2013 refinancing, nearer-term
debt maturities in
2014 were reduced. Coca-Cola also used a portion of the proceeds
to term-out CP
as CP balances at the end of the third quarter 2013 had risen to
$18.8 billion.
Coca-Cola's long-term debt maturities include $1 billion coming
due in 2014 and
$3.5 billion maturing in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Coca-Cola ratings are supported by its position as the world's
largest global
beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola
has 17 $1
billion brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute Maid,
and Dasani. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks
(CSDs) in Coca-Cola's
beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline
in CSD volumes in
the U.S., growing scrutiny over artificial sweeteners and modest
CSD growth in
other developed countries. However, this risk is mitigated by
Coca-Cola's market
strength in developing, higher-growth geographies with low per
capita
consumption characteristics that should provide an important
longer-term offset.
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to
consistently generate
considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow
(FCF). For
2013, Coca-Cola generated $10.5 billion and $3 billion (after
adjusting for
dividends) of CFFO and FCF, respectively, after generating $10.6
billion and
$3.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012.
Coca-Cola has committed to $2.5 billion to $3 billion of net
share repurchases
in 2014, after repurchasing a net $3.5 billion in 2013. Fitch
expects
Coca-Cola's FCF in 2014 to be at least in the $3.5 billion range
driven in part
by reduced pension contributions.
Coca-Cola has demonstrated good execution and resiliency in the
past with
top-line and cash flow growth driven by increasing volume,
price/mix and
improved operating expense leverage. Persistent global
macroeconomic pressure,
higher taxes, negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners and
weather-related
issues made volume growth more challenging during 2013.
Coca-Cola reported that
global volume grew 2%, below the lower end of its long-term
financial targets of
3%-4% for worldwide volume growth. Reported revenue and
operating income grew 3%
and 6%, respectively, when excluding the impact of structural
changes, which is
at the low end of its 6%-8% target for operating income growth.
As such, the
global economic recovery remains challenging, negatively
affecting consumer
spending, with pockets of volatility across emerging market
regions. Reflecting
these challenges, Coca-Cola announced an incremental $1 billion
productivity
savings by 2016 that will be primarily redirected for increased
media
investments to support the brand, which Fitch views favorably.
Ratings also consider the potential for future acquisitions
given the company's
transaction history. Coca-Cola has material flexibility to
engage in smaller
acquisitions through its cash balances and free cash generation.
Fitch views the
new 10-year agreement with Green Coffee Mountain Roaster's for
$1.25 billion as
a positive for Coca-Cola's operating profile. The shifting
secular trends within
the soft drink industry make this investment essential to create
an additional
avenue for growth. This provides a defensive position against
at-home
competitive threats and enables opportunities for new
consumption occasions
across an emerging distribution channel.
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola
Company and Coca-Cola
Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) issued obligations, since default
risk is very low
at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are structurally
superior to the
notes issued by Coca-Cola.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead Fitch
to affirm the ratings with a Stable Outlook include:
--Coca-Cola develops a definitive plan to reduce CP balances and
gross debt.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--If Coca-Cola's ratings are negatively affected by a large
debt-financed
acquisition or share repurchase program, a reduction in cash and
cash
equivalents without a commensurate reduction in CP balances,
and/or the lack of
a plan to reduce gross leverage over the longer term.
In addition, further negative pressure from increased declines
with CSD volumes
in the U.S., greater than expected volatility in emerging market
regions,
aggressive excise taxes increases in multiple regions, shift in
focus from
pricing to volume, and margin erosion from channel mix shifts
could also affect
ratings.
Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--CP 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Sr. Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Secondary Analyst
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.