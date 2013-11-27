(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coface group's major insurance entities, Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur's and Coface North America Insurance Company's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. COFACE SA's Long-term IDR has been affirmed at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Coface's leading market position in credit insurance, its solvency, its improving earnings and its conservative investment policy. Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group holds an estimated 20% market share in the credit insurance industry, and operates in more than 60 countries. In 2012, it reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR1.3bn. The capital base of the group's main operating entity is robust, reflected in a regulatory solvency ratio of 6.8x the minimum required in 2012. Since 2009, the group has expanded its equity base and strengthened its regulatory solvency and Fitch expects the current level of solvency to be maintained. Coface constantly reviews its credit exposures and controls to adapt to developments in the markets in which it operates. Its underwriting performance has been consistently strong, which Fitch expects to continue. It is reflected in a Fitch-calculated net combined ratio of 94% for the group for 2012, slightly higher than 89% for 2011.The group reported a EUR129m net profit in 2012, representing an increase of 82% yoy. Fitch expects profitability to be stable in 2013. Coface adopts a prudent investment strategy, holding a large portion in cash to meet short-term obligations and to control investment risk. The credit quality of Coface's bond portfolio was strong, which mainly comprised high quality assets, but also a growing proportion of weaker but investment-grade bonds, which may be higher-yielding. In 2012, the group's total financing and commitments ratio, a measure of debt and debt-like obligations, improved to 1.2x (2011: 2.4x). The debt was mostly used to fund the group's factoring operations. The agency considers Coface's financial flexibility to be strong with access to external financing as shown by its EUR500m commercial paper issue in October 2013. Fitch views Coface's strategic importance to its parent company, Natixis (IDR A/Stable), as limited. Given Natixis's weaker financial profile, Fitch believes that the ability of Natixis to support Coface would be constrained. Moreover, Natixis intends to dispose gradually of Coface in 2014 by means of an IPO, which would result in a reduction in its shareholding. Overall, Fitch views Natixis's ownership of Coface as neutral to Coface's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if capital is extracted by Natixis from Coface or if Coface's standalone profile deteriorates as a result of increased corporate insolvencies leading to a combined ratio above 100% or a material fall in capital from current levels over a sustained period. Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and financially stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic importance increases while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur (formerly Coface S.A.) : IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+' COFACE SA (formerly Coface Holding SAS): Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Coface North America Insurance Company: IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Coface Finanz GmbH: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 