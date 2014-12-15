(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Coface group's
major insurance entities, Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour
le commerce
exterieur's (Coface) and Coface North America Insurance
Company's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
The agency has also affirmed Coface's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+' and COFACE SA's Long-term IDR at 'A' and Short-term IDR at
'F1'. The
Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Coface's strong market position in
credit insurance,
its solid solvency and adequate financial flexibility.
Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group
operates in 67
countries and had an estimated 16% market share in the credit
insurance industry
in 2013. At end-September 2014, Coface reported gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR957m; the industry total was EUR5.9bn.
Fitch considers the Coface group to be strongly capitalised,
based on its
'extremely strong' Fitch Prism factor-based model (FBM) score
and its regulatory
solvency, which at end-2013 was 8.3x the minimum required. Fitch
expects
Coface's solvency level to remain commensurate with the ratings
but to slightly
decrease in 2014, reflecting EUR227m of exceptional dividend
payments to
Natixis, its former single largest shareholder.
Coface constantly reviews its risk exposures to adapt to
developments in markets
where it operates. Its underwriting performance has been
consistently strong, as
reflected in the Fitch-calculated net combined ratio of 85% at
end-September
2014 (end-2013: 90%). Fitch expects underwriting performance to
remain strong.
Coface reported a EUR103m net profit at end-September 2014, up
5% yoy. Fitch
expects the group's profitability to remain in line with its
ratings at
end-2014.
Coface maintains a prudent investment strategy, holding a large
portion of its
assets in cash to meet short-term obligations and limit
investment risk. The
credit quality of Coface's bond portfolio is strong, with mainly
high-quality
assets but also a growing proportion of weaker but still
investment-grade bonds,
which may be higher-yielding.
In 2013, the group's total financing and commitments ratio, a
measure of debt
and debt-like obligations, was stable at 1.2x. The debt was used
mostly to fund
the group's factoring operations. At end-2013, Coface's
financial leverage was
unchanged yoy at 1% but Fitch expects this to increase to about
19% at end-2014,
due to the EUR380m subordinated debt issue in March 2014.
However, this will
still be in line with Fitch's guidelines for the 'AA' IFS rating
category.
Fitch considers Coface's financial flexibility to be adequate,
with access to
external financing, as shown by its EUR380m subordinated debt
issue in March
2014.
Since June 2014, Coface has been listed on the French regulated
market, Euronext
Paris. As of 30 July 2014, public shareholders, Natixis and
Coface employees
owned 58.5%, 41.24% and 0.26%, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if, over a sustained period,
Coface's combined
ratio increases to above 100% or its Prism FBM score falls below
'extremely
strong'.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, as Coface falls
materially short of
higher-rated insurers in terms of size and market position.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'
COFACE SA:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt affirmed at A-
Coface North America Insurance Company:
IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Coface Finanz GmbH:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
