(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coface group's major insurance entities, Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur's (Coface) and Coface North America Insurance Company's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed Coface's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and COFACE SA's Long-term IDR at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Coface's strong market position in credit insurance, its solid solvency and adequate financial flexibility. Coface is the third-largest credit insurer worldwide. The group operates in 67 countries and had an estimated 16% market share in the credit insurance industry in 2013. At end-September 2014, Coface reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR957m; the industry total was EUR5.9bn. Fitch considers the Coface group to be strongly capitalised, based on its 'extremely strong' Fitch Prism factor-based model (FBM) score and its regulatory solvency, which at end-2013 was 8.3x the minimum required. Fitch expects Coface's solvency level to remain commensurate with the ratings but to slightly decrease in 2014, reflecting EUR227m of exceptional dividend payments to Natixis, its former single largest shareholder. Coface constantly reviews its risk exposures to adapt to developments in markets where it operates. Its underwriting performance has been consistently strong, as reflected in the Fitch-calculated net combined ratio of 85% at end-September 2014 (end-2013: 90%). Fitch expects underwriting performance to remain strong. Coface reported a EUR103m net profit at end-September 2014, up 5% yoy. Fitch expects the group's profitability to remain in line with its ratings at end-2014. Coface maintains a prudent investment strategy, holding a large portion of its assets in cash to meet short-term obligations and limit investment risk. The credit quality of Coface's bond portfolio is strong, with mainly high-quality assets but also a growing proportion of weaker but still investment-grade bonds, which may be higher-yielding. In 2013, the group's total financing and commitments ratio, a measure of debt and debt-like obligations, was stable at 1.2x. The debt was used mostly to fund the group's factoring operations. At end-2013, Coface's financial leverage was unchanged yoy at 1% but Fitch expects this to increase to about 19% at end-2014, due to the EUR380m subordinated debt issue in March 2014. However, this will still be in line with Fitch's guidelines for the 'AA' IFS rating category. Fitch considers Coface's financial flexibility to be adequate, with access to external financing, as shown by its EUR380m subordinated debt issue in March 2014. Since June 2014, Coface has been listed on the French regulated market, Euronext Paris. As of 30 July 2014, public shareholders, Natixis and Coface employees owned 58.5%, 41.24% and 0.26%, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if, over a sustained period, Coface's combined ratio increases to above 100% or its Prism FBM score falls below 'extremely strong'. An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, as Coface falls materially short of higher-rated insurers in terms of size and market position. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Compagnie Francaise d'Assurance pour le Commerce Exterieur: IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+' COFACE SA: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt affirmed at A- Coface North America Insurance Company: IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Coface Finanz GmbH: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 