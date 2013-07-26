(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Colgate-Palmolive Company's (Colgate) ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'AA-'; --$1.85 billion revolving credit facility at 'AA-'; --Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Estimated outstanding senior unsecured notes totaling $5.3 billion at June 30, 2013 are affected by this action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the company's scale with approximately $17 billion in revenues at the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2013, leading market shares, consistently strong operating performance, and considerable liquidity. Colgate's EBITDA margins in the 26% range are in the top tier of large personal care manufacturers. Adjusted margins, excluding restructuring and other non-recurring charges, should increase as the company executes its $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion Global Growth and Efficiency Program through 2016. Colgate has generated over $1 billion in annual free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends) since 2009. Fitch expects FCF to remain in the $1 billion range next year despite the need to fund over $200 million in restructuring payments and higher related capital expenditures. Leverage has been 1.2x or less in each of the past five years and through the LTM. Fitch expects leverage to remain near 1.2x in the near term. Incorporated into the rating is the company's highly diversified geographies with emerging markets representing more than 50% of revenues. Approximately 80% of revenues are generated outside the United States. Latin America (29% of revenues and more than 33% of operating profit before corporate expenses in 2012) is a particular stronghold where the company maintains very high toothpaste and toothbrush shares of more than 40% (Nielsen Holdings, N.V.). The ratings also encompass potential volatility in revenues and profits from developing markets. Despite slowing macro issues in several markets, key categories remain stable. Colgate's organic growth rates continue to increase sequentially on an annual basis from a low of 3% in 2010 to 6% in 2012. The company's target for organic growth rates of 6% to 7% for 2013 appears assertive. However, with almost 6% for the first half, a slate of new product launches and increased brand support activity, the target appears achievable and better than Fitch anticipated earlier in the year. The Stable Outlook is based on Colgate's high level of profitability, cash generation, and that credit protection measures with modest leverage will continue into the medium term. Fitch's expectations are predicated on there being no change in management's conservative financial posture and commitment to maintaining leverage appropriate for current rating levels. Financial Performance For the first half ended June 30, 2013, revenues increased 2.5% to $8.7 billion. While organic growth of 5.5% is close to the company's 2013 target of 6% to 7%, negative foreign exchange of 3% hampered overall revenue growth. Adjusted operating EBITDA was approximately $2.3 billion versus $2.2 billion in the first half of last year. FCF improved to $457 million from $411 million last year. Liquidity and Debt The company is highly liquid with a $1.85 billion un-utilized five-year bank facility expiring in November 2017, a 364-day $145 million revolver maturing in November 2013, ample cash, and considerable access to the capital markets. The 364-day revolver is likely to be extended as it provides additional support to the company's large CP program. Within quarters, Colgate's CP outstanding can approach or exceed total revolver commitments. Colgate uses its share repurchase program to manage debt to the 1x range. Total debt at June 30, 2013 was $5.6 billion. Fitch expects debt balances to remain in the $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion range through 2014. The company is on pace to exhaust its current share repurchase authorization this year but is likely to moderately reduce purchases below the $1.9 billion spent last year as it funds restructuring. Long-term debt maturities ranging from $250 million to $890 million over the next four years are modest in relation to Colgate's substantial cash flow. Nonetheless, these maturities are likely to be refinanced. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may lead to a positive rating action include: A positive rating action is not likely as Colgate manages its financial metrics and performance commensurate with the current category. Fitch notes that Colgate executes sizeable share repurchase programs and/or medium sized acquisitions whenever credit protection measures drift towards a higher rating category. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: A negative rating action is not expected given Colgate's low business risk and conservative management team. While Colgate's credit protection measures are solid, there is little room for further increases in leverage within this rating category. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). 