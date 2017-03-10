(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Colombia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB'. The Rating
Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. The issue ratings
on Colombia's
senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are also
affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Local and Foreign-Currency IDRs at
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision to Stable reflects the reduction in
macroeconomic
imbalances as a result of the sharp reduction in the current
account deficit,
diminished uncertainties surrounding Colombia's fiscal
consolidation path due to
passage of tax reform measures in December 2016, and the
expectation that
inflation converges towards the central bank's target. The
disciplined policy
response to increased pressures following the slump in commodity
prices should
help in keeping macroeconomic imbalances in check during the
forecast period.
In spite of expenditure containment and cuts, and generation of
non-tax oil
revenues, the complete loss of the central government's oil
income (3.2% of GDP
between 2013-16), rising interest payments and expenditure
rigidity resulted in
a central government deficit of 4% of GDP in 2016, up from 3% in
2015. Fitch
expects the government to meet its 3.3% of GDP target in 2017
due to the tax
measures passed in 2016. The tax reform measures included an
increase in the VAT
rates to 19% from 16% and an extension of the financial
transaction tax that was
previously due to begin to be phased out in 2019. Despite the
tax reform, cost
containment measures will likely prove key to meeting its fiscal
deficit target
over the medium term.
A higher deficit and the COP's sharp depreciation have
negatively impacted
Colombia's debt metrics, as gross general government debt
reached nearly 50% in
2016, nearly 10 pp above the 'BBB' median. Fitch expects debt to
stabilize over
the forecast period given the gradual pace of fiscal
consolidation and some
modest COP appreciation. However, debt is likely to remain well
above the 'BBB'
median over the forecast period. Deft liability management has
improved
currency, refinancing and interest rate risks.
Colombia's external adjustment has been faster than expected
with the current
account balance falling to 4.4% of GDP in 2016 from 6.5% in
2015. Fitch expects
further improvement in 2017 with the current account deficit
falling to 3.6% of
GDP in 2017 largely as a result of export growth. Despite the
adjustment,
Colombia's gross and next external debt compares unfavorably to
'BBB' peers in
terms of current external receipts (CXR) after the sharp drop in
oil exports
since 2014. Net external debt in terms of CXR, reached 46% in
2016, more than
triple the level in 2014 and significantly above the 'BBB'
median of less than
1%.
Colombia's external buffers remain adequate, as international
reserves stand at
nearly USD47 billion, or nearly nine months of current external
payments.
Furthermore, the IMF and Colombia have extended the USD11.5
billion Flexible
Credit Line (25% of current international reserves) to reduce
risks to increased
financial volatility and the increased participation of
non-residents in the
local market.
Colombia's track record under its inflation-targeting regime,
exchange rate
flexibility, and sound banking system have underpinned its
capacity to absorb
external shocks and maintain broad macroeconomic and financial
stability. Annual
inflation reached 5.7% in 2016 after peaking at 8.9% in July,
after the central
bank raised policy rates by a cumulative 300 basis points
between September 2015
to August 2016. Fitch expects that monetary policy will remain
focused on
bringing down inflation to the target range of 3+/-1%.
Economic growth reached just 2% in 2016, down from 3.1% in 2015,
reflecting
tight monetary policy and weak export performance. Fitch expects
growth to
modestly pick-up to 2.3% on the back of higher exports and
investment, including
a ramp up of the 4-G infrastructure program, as well as monetary
easing, despite
the drag from fiscal consolidation.
Colombia finalized a peace agreement with the FARC. The
implementation of a
peace agreement could provide a confidence boost in the
short-term and bring
medium to long term benefits (such as improved investment in
agriculture and
energy) that could boost growth prospects. However, the
agreement will likely
increase spending pressures over the medium term as well,
highlighting the
importance of the need of the government to rebuild its revenue
base without
jeopardizing fiscal consolidation needed to stabilize the
government debt
dynamics.
The 'BBB' rating balances Colombia's flexible and credible
policy framework,
improved external buffers and a record of macroeconomic and
financial stability
against high commodity dependence, limited fiscal flexibility
and structural
constraints in terms of low GDP per capita and weak governance
indicators.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Colombia a score equivalent to a
rating of BBB-
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Macroeconomics: +1 notch, to reflect macroeconomic policy
consistency and
credibility that have underpinned Colombia's capacity to adjust
to both domestic
and external shocks while maintaining macroeconomic and
financial stability.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centered averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a long-term
foreign currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could individually, or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating change include:
--Failure to reduce the fiscal deficit and stabilize the
government's debt
burden;
--Re-emergence of large external imbalances that lead to
continued increase in
external debt burden;
--Persistent period of low economic growth that undermines
fiscal performance
and support for the government's macroeconomic policy framework.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
positive rating change include:
--A sharp reduction in the country's external vulnerabilities;
--Fiscal consolidation that results in a significant reduction
of the public
debt burden;
--Higher growth prospects that supports improved debt dynamics
and improves
Colombia's income gap with higher-rated sovereigns;
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes the oil prices average USD52.5 in 2017 and USD55
in 2018.
Applicable Criteria
