(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Colombia
Telecomunicaciones S.A. E.S.P.'s (Coltel) foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and the company's USD750 million senior
notes due 2022 at
'BB'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Coltel's ratings reflect its enhanced competitive position from
the merger of
the fixed and mobile operations in 2012 which resulted in the
nation-wide
coverage of its services and diversified portfolio. The ratings
also positively
reflect the reduced payment obligation to Patrimonio Autonomo de
Activos y
Pasivos de Telecom (Parapat), from which the company leases
fixed operating
assets, and increased financial flexibility through the
restructuring of the
terms of the operating contract in 2012. Implied support from
the parent,
Telefonica SA (rated 'BBB+' by Fitch), which owns 70% of the
company, is also
incorporated in the ratings given its strategic/operational
importance to the
parent's Latin America operation.
The ratings are tempered by a persistent high level of
competition, the
projected weak cash generation in the short- to medium-term due
to high capex
for network upgrades, and its weak liquidity profile. Also, the
existing
Parapat-related obligation continues to pressure the company's
cash flows and
adjusted leverage. This liability will start being recognized on
the balance
sheet with the adoption of the new accounting standard from
2015.
Improved Competitive Position
Coltel's competitive position has strengthened from the
integration of fixed and
mobile operations in 2012. The combined company benefits from
nationwide
coverage, increased operational scale and revenue
diversification, as well as
cost savings from the infrastructure sharing, IT systems
integration, and use of
fixed network transmission capacity to support higher demand for
mobile
services. The company is the second largest mobile operator in
Colombia, with a
market share of 24%, and the third largest fixed-line operator,
with 20.6% and
18.9% of fixed voice and broadband market shares, respectively.
Coltel has
focused on improving revenue contributions from its mobile data
and value added
services (VAS), along with Pay-TV and broadband access, to help
mitigate the
slowdown in the traditional voice ARPU. Revenue generation from
the company's
mobile data, broadband, and Pay-TV grew by 31%, 12%, and 38%,
respectively,
during the first half of 2014 from a year ago.
High Capex; Negative Free Cash Flow (FCF)
The company has embarked on a sizable capital expenditure
program from 2014 for
its mobile/fixed network upgrades, mainly including 4G, as well
as the license
payments. Coltel expects to invest a total of COP3.500 billion
during 2014-2017,
which should be partially funded by debt initially in 2014 and
2015 as its cash
flow from operations (CFFO) is expected to cover about 90% of
investments during
the period. Fitch expects the company's FCF to turn positive
from 2016 as capex
and working capital requirements gradually decline. Given the
plans for
significant investment, shareholder distributions are not likely
during
2014-2017.
Meanwhile, Coltel's EBITDA generation is likely to modestly
decline in 2014 from
the 2013 level of COP1.291 billion mainly due to the scheduled
increase in
payments to Parapat amid the decreasing trend in ARPU as a
result of competitive
pressures. The Parapat payments will account for approximately
7% of revenues in
2014 and 10% from 2015 thereafter, which is an increase from 3%
in 2013. In
addition, the merger between Tigo and UNE could add more
pressure to the
competitive landscape. As a result, Coltel's EBITDA is projected
to gradually
fall well below 30% over the medium term from 31% in 2013.
Short-term Increase in Leverage
Coltel's financial leverage is likely to increase in 2014 and
2015 given its
high capex plan and weak EBITDA growth. Fitch's base case
indicates that its net
debt-to-EBITDA ratio would remain around 3x in the short- to
medium-term, which
compares to 2.6x at end-2013 and 2.8x at the LTM ended June 30,
2014. This ratio
should start improving from 2016 as FCF turns positive.
Fitch considers Coltel's liability to Parapat under the new
restructuring
conditions as a softer debt for a leverage analysis purpose
given the potential
flexibility in payments under the stress scenario. Reflecting
the present value
of this commitment, including rental payments for
infrastructure, the company's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratio would have reached 4.5x at
end-2013, and could
increase to above 5x from 2014. Parapat is a long-term financial
obligation
ending in 2028.
Weak Liquidity
Coltel's liquidity position is weak as it has increased its
short-term debt to
fund its capex and the licenses payment obligations. This, along
with current
debt maturities, resulted in the short-term debt level reaching
COP705 billion,
compared to its cash balance of COP51 billion as of June 30,
2014. Fitch
believes that the company should be able to roll over its
short-term debt with
its available credit facilities, which amount to COP1.000
billion with local and
international banks, while some portion could be paid off with
the CFFO as they
mature. As of June 2014, the cash plus CFFO-to-short-term debt
ratio was 1.6x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action include:
-- Increased competitive pressures leading to erosion in its
market positions
and operating margins;
-- Higher-than-expected capex leading to weak cash generation
over the medium-
to long-term, resulting in its on-balance-sheet net leverage
(calculated under
Colombian GAAP) failing to recover to below 3x on a sustained
basis. In
addition, failure to improve its liquidity could pressure the
ratings.
Credit quality factors that could lead to a positive rating
action include:
-- Positive rating action is unlikely in the short- to
medium-term given the
expected increase in leverage due to high capex. Factors that
could potentially
lead to a positive rating action include positive FCF generation
which enables a
reduction in leverage towards 2x on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1 312 368 3114
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Natalia O'Byrne
Director
+57-1-326-9999 Ext. 1100
Committee Chairperson
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
