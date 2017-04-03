(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) assigned to Comcast Corporation (Comcast) and the
wholly owned
subsidiaries included in its cross-guaranty structure. Fitch
has also affirmed
the 'A-' IDR assigned to NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc.
(NBCUniversal Enterprise)
and to NBCUniversal Media, LLC (NBCUniversal). The Rating
Outlook on all of
these ratings is Stable. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Comcast had
approximately $61.8
billion of debt and preferred stock outstanding, including $8.3
billion at
NBCUniversal and $4 billion outstanding at NBCUniversal
Enterprise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Capital Structure Policy: Comcast's capital structure
and financial
strategy remains balanced between investing in its businesses,
maintaining
leverage at its target range of low 2x, and returning capital to
shareholders.
Significant Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes Comcast's
strong operating
profile and solid free cash flow (FCF) metrics afford the
company a high degree
of financial flexibility at the current rating category. Comcast
generated
approximately $5.6 billion of FCF (calculated as cash flow from
operations less
capital expenditures, intangibles, and dividends) during the
latest 12 month
(LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2016. Going forward, Fitch
anticipates the company
will consistently generate material levels of FCF during our
rating horizon in
excess of $6 billion.
Consistent Capital Allocation Strategy: Comcast's capital
allocation policy is
expected to remain relatively consistent and focused on
returning capital to its
shareholders while continuing to invest in the strategic needs
of its
businesses. Fitch expects that share repurchases will total
approximately $5
billion during 2017, in line with management guidance, and that
total
shareholder returns are expected to be in line with FCF
generation before
dividends.
Leading Market Positions: Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's
strong
competitive position as one of the largest video, high-speed
data and voice
providers to residential and business customers in the U.S. and
the company's
compelling subscriber clustering profile with operations in 39
states and the
District of Columbia. In Fitch's view, NBCUniversal's size,
scale, leading brand
positions and diversity of operations and business risk, and
position as one of
the world's most prominent media and entertainment companies,
lowers the
business risk attributable to Comcast's credit profile. The
company also creates
new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while limiting the
impact on
Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile.
Strength of Cable Networks: NBCUniversal's portfolio of leading
cable networks
as well as the growing importance of its theme parks business
are key
considerations supporting our ratings and are a strength of the
company's credit
profile. Fitch considers cable networks one of the strongest
subsectors in the
media and entertainment industry, one which provides
NBCUniversal with a revenue
base largely consisting of stable, recurring and high-margin
affiliate fee
revenue generated from multichannel video programming
distributors as well as
being a significant source of NBCUniversal's FCF generation.
Evolving Competitive Environment: Fitch believes that
over-the-top (OTT) can
become a persistent, long-term drag on the pay-television
sector. The internet
is becoming another platform for distributing video content.
Fitch expects that
OTT will have a broad impact on the sector affecting the size of
pay-television
and cable network subscriber bases, advertising and affiliate
fee revenues, and
programming costs. However, in Fitch's view, OTT and its impact
on the
pay-television subscriber base will not materially affect
Comcast's operating or
credit profile over the current ratings horizon. Comcast has
sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to withstand modest
subscriber losses due
to cord cutting, which is not anticipated over the short term.
However, the
largest offset to the threat of OTT to Comcast's cable business
is that
regardless of how a subscriber consumes video content - through
the internet or
with a traditional video service - the subscriber will still
need to pay for
network access (video or high-speed data service).
Fitch recognizes the ongoing secular shifts within the
pay-television industry,
including changing media consumption patterns, a growing
preference for
time-shifted viewing, and intensifying competition from emerging
distribution
platforms that continue to drive audience fragmentation and mute
multichannel
video subscription growth as subscribers migrate away from the
traditional
pay-television ecosystem. These factors, along with the
potential shift to the
skinny-bundles video service offerings from cable MSOs, have the
capacity to
hamper anticipated affiliate fee revenue growth over the longer
term.
Fitch anticipates a growing bifurcation among cable networks
with "have and have
nots" cable networks emerging across the media landscape.
Companies with cable
network portfolios characterized with strong brands, scale,
compelling content
and limited exposure to weaker cable networks will be better
positioned to
address secular challenges. Fitch remains convinced that
NBCUniversal is well
positioned to address the threats and opportunities present in
the evolving
media landscape.
Comcast will launch a wireless service within its existing
service footprint
during 2017, which will position the operators to capture brand
recognition and
existing distribution capabilities. Incremental expenses related
to the wireless
initiative are not expected to materially impact Comcast's
operating profile. In
addition, the company made a $1.76 billion deposit to
participate in the FCC's
recently concluded auction of 600 MHz wireless spectrum. Fitch
would expect
such an acquisition to be executed in a manner neutral to the
company's credit
and operating profile.
Fitch expects the initial wireless plans offered by Comcast will
focus on
existing customers and be aimed at improving subscriber churn
and overall
customer lifetime value. While recognizing the growth of video
consumption by
wireless devices both inside and outside the home, generally
Fitch views cable's
entry into wireless as more of a defensive strategy to preserve
existing market
share rather than an attempt to disrupt the wireless market.
The asset-light
business model will leverage existing extensive Wi-Fi
capabilities along with a
MVNO agreement with Verizon that reduces capital risk.
Comcast's success is predicated on its ability to disrupt the
market with
innovative, value-creating service offerings similar to
T-Mobile. However, new
innovative services can typically be replicated relatively
quickly by the
competition. Consequently, Fitch believes that a lower-cost
wireless build-out
by cable companies in their respective service territories would
be hardpressed
to effectively compete from a quality perspective against the
four national
wireless operators that have invested billions of dollars in
wireless
infrastructure over a long timeframe.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Reflecting the overall maturity of Comcast's services, Fitch's
base case
assumes overall primary service unit (PSU) additions continue to
slow,
reflecting increasing penetration of the company's service
offering portfolio.
Fitch forecasts that Comcast's video subscriber base will grow
during 2017 as
the X1 platform continues to scale. However the base case calls
for flat growth
during 2018 and 2019. High-speed data subscriber growth remains
in mid-single
digits while telephony subscriber growth is in low-single
digits.
--Comcast's cable business will continue to report low- to
mid-single-digit
revenue growth during the forecast period as service ARPUs
continue to grow in
light of the favorable revenue mix shift of subscribers taking
more advanced
video services and higher speed (higher-priced) high-speed data
service tiers,
as well as increased overall service penetration.
--Cable segment margins decline modestly during the forecast
period reflecting
ongoing programming cost increases. The increased costs are
offset somewhat by
Comcast's ability to shift its revenue mix to higher-margin
services such as
high-speed data services and business services, as well as
improving operational
efficiencies. Consolidated margins will be pressured somewhat
by launch and
other startup costs related to the company's wireless
initiative.
--Cable-segment capital intensity remains relatively consistent
over the near
term before moderating somewhat as the deployment of the X1
platform and related
cloud DVR and wireless gateway spending winds down. Capital
expenditures
related to the launch of Comcast's wireless service is expected
to be minimal.
--Fitch's base case assumes no change in Comcast's financial
policy or capital
allocation strategy. In line with company guidance, we expect
Comcast will
repurchase $5 billion of its common stock during 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast
committing to and
achieving a financial policy consistent with an 'A' rating,
including
maintaining its leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Comcast would need to
demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially
decline in the face
of competition.
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with discretionary
actions of
Comcast's management including, but not limited to, adopting a
more aggressive
financial strategy, or event-driven merger and acquisition
activity that drive
leverage beyond 2.5x in the absence of a credible deleveraging
plan.
LIQUIDITY
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility
are strong based
on Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
generate material
amounts of FCF. Comcast generated approximately $5.6 billion of
FCF during the
LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016. Going forward, Fitch anticipates that
the company will
consistently generate consolidated FCF in excess of $6 billion.
We acknowledge that Comcast's share repurchase program
represents a significant
use of cash. However, Fitch believes the company would reduce
the level of share
repurchases should the operating environment materially change,
in order to
maximize financial flexibility.
The liquidity position is further supported by cash on hand,
which totaled
approximately $3.3 billion on a consolidated basis as of Dec.
31, 2016, and $5.5
billion of collective available borrowing capacity, as of Dec.
31, 2016, from
Comcast's two revolving credit facilities. Commitments under
Comcast's $7
billion revolver as well as NBCUniversal Enterprise's $1.5
billion revolver will
expire on May 26, 2021. The credit facilities provide a
liquidity back-stop to
the company's two commercial paper (CP) programs. Comcast
maintains a $6.25
billion CP program ($1.7 billion outstanding as of Dec. 31,
2016) while
NBCUniversal Enterprise has established a $1.35 billion CP
program under which
approximately $1 billion was outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Comcast's debt maturity profile is well-laddered and within
Fitch's FCF
expectation. The company's maturities total approximately $1.6
billion during
the remainder of 2017 followed by $4.2 billion and $2.5 billion
during 2018 and
2019, respectively.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Comcast Corporation
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$7 billion revolving bank facility at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Comcast Holdings Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--Subordinated exchangeable notes at 'BBB'.
Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
NBC Universal Media, LLC
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.
NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$1.5 billion revolving bank facility at 'A-';
--Series A preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
In addition, Fitch withdraws the following ratings:
DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc.
--IDR 'A-';
Comcast Cable Holdings, LLC
--IDR 'A-';
Comcast MO Group, Inc.
--IDR 'A-';
Comcast MO of Delaware, LLC
--IDR 'A-'.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
Comcast Corporation
--Senior Unsecured Notes due August 2046 - 'A-'
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 31, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
fillings of this issuer.
