(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with
Negative Outlook and
its Viability Rating at 'bbb'.
At the same time Fitch has affirmed both Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt AG's (HF) and
Erste Europaische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank
Aktiengesellschaft in
Luxemburg SA's (new EEPK) Long-term IDRs at 'A-' with Negative
Outlooks and
withdrawn its ratings on these banks for commercial reasons and
because they are
becoming less meaningful for the agency's coverage.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
CBK's Long- and Short-term IDR, Support Rating (SR), and senior
debt ratings
reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large universal bank
in Germany
results in an extremely high probability of state support, as
indicated by a
Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. Following the dilution of
its stake with the
capital increase in 2013, the German government retains 17%
ownership in CBK
through the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin).
The Negative Outlook on CBK's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a
point where a
resolution of CBK can be achieved without excessively disrupting
financial
markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD)
has been
implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz) and
the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1
January 2016. These
will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German
banks are resolved,
which in Fitch's view, increases the likelihood of senior debt
losses if a bank
becomes non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
As CBK's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect
sufficient upward
momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities
of its IDRs are
predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are
sensitive to
progress made in implementing the BRRD and SRM. The
BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz
requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1
January 2015
before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
The SRM will be
in place in a year's time. This should all mean that CBK will be
'resolvable'
without jeopardising the wider financial system. Once resolution
tools and
mechanisms have been put in place they will become an overriding
factor in our
support-driven ratings. The likelihood of the bank's senior
creditors receiving
full support from the sovereign, despite CBK's systemic
importance, will
diminish substantially.
Fitch expects to downgrade CBK's Support Rating to '5' and
revise its SRF to 'No
Floor' during 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would
mean that CBK's
Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR.
Given CBK's VR
is 'bbb', this would likely translate into a four-notch
downgrade of the bank's
Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings and the Short-term IDR
would be most
likely downgraded to 'F2'. After a revision of the SRF, the
Long-term IDR and
the Outlook would be primarily sensitive to the same factors as
its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch views CBK's profitability and asset quality as important
rating drivers.
CBK's VR reflects the bank's progress with its extensive
restructuring plans,
especially the large reduction of non-performing non-core assets
in the past 12
months, its improving profitability in the Private Customer
business, albeit
from very low levels, and improving capitalisation.
CBK's non-core assets (NCA) still pose downside risks, but these
are now mainly
reduced to shipping loans whereas the downside risk from
commercial real estate
has become materially smaller. However, CBK is exposed to tail
risk from
troubled European sovereigns and markets, Russian exposure and
conduct risks.
In Fitch's view, CBK should be able to protect its franchise,
especially in the
Mittelstandsbank, in a competitive domestic market. Fitch
believes that the
operating profit of the Private Customers segment should
continue to improve in
2015, reflecting CBK's growth in mortgage lending, stable
expenses and a benign
environment for lending in Germany which will keep loan
impairment charges low.
CBK's performance has been helped by the favourable German
economy and notably
the low number of corporate and individual insolvencies in
Germany. Fitch
believes that progress made in the Private Customer segment is
partly due to the
growth of CBK's mortgage portfolio and it understands that this
growth is
achieved without compromising underwriting standards or
otherwise taking undue
risks.
Fitch expects CBK's capitalisation to improve further, albeit in
small
increments, and its funding franchise to remain stable. These
are moderately
important rating drivers at this stage as CBK has made
considerable progress in
both areas over the past few years compared with its lagging
performance in
restoring profitability.
Fitch sees a potential upgrade of the VR during the next 12 to
18 months driven
by a positive trend in profitability and capital. However, this
does not
translate into a higher rating at this stage because of
uncertainty around what
extent CBK can continue on this path in a deteriorating
operating environment,
especially in the eurozone and in light of a slowdown in Germany
and political
risks in Russia.
Upside potential of CBK's VR depends on further deleveraging of
its NCA,
specifically of its exposure in southern Europe and shipping
loans, or a broader
and structural recovery of the southern European countries. Both
is unlikely to
happen in the next six months, but over 12-18 months downside
risks could become
more marginal and support the positive momentum of CBK's
expected progress with
its profitability and capitalisation.
Downside VR sensitivity stems mainly from CBK's shipping
portfolio, for which
2015 will be another difficult year, especially when the so far
incremental
continuous deterioration in specific ship classes is replaced by
the reduction
of the economic life of large parts of the portfolio, driven by
their technical
obsolescence. At the same time, Fitch believes that CBK is able
to absorb a
potential cyclical deterioration of the asset quality in its
core businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
HF's support-driven ratings are at their SRF and reflect Fitch's
view of the
high likelihood of support from the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable),
particularly in view of HFs large size and outstanding issuance
in the
Pfandbrief market. Fitch expects that state support, if needed,
would be
forthcoming via CBK. Fitch's view of the likelihood of state
support reflects
HF's interconnectivity with its ultimate parent's
creditworthiness and its large
volume of issued German Pfandbriefe.
HF's balance sheet is being run down to a much more manageable
size for CBK. HF
has a declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerung) from CBK and
a domination and
profit and loss transfer agreement is in place with its direct
owner,
Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of CBK.
New EEPK's ratings are based on our view that CBK's propensity
to support this
subsidiary is very strong due to a declaration of backing for
new EEPK
(Patronatserklaerung) and Fitch's opinion that failure to
provide support would
be highly damaging from a reputational perspective.
Because we are withdrawing both banks' ratings, there is no
Outlook or
sensitivities for either banks' ratings.
Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of
CBK. The Short-term
rating of its Commercial Paper Programme is equalised with CBK's
IDR and
reflects the likelihood of systemic support. The Short-term
rating of the
commercial paper programme is sensitive to the same sovereign
support factors
that are likely to result in a downgrade of CBK's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch has affirmed CBK's and HF's Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities.
Subordinated
debt and other hybrid capital issued by CBK are all notched down
from CBK's VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Fitch also takes CBK's 'bbb' VR as the initial
anchor for HF's
junior debt ratings, given the Patronatserklaerung and profit
and loss transfer
agreement.
Dresdner Funding Trust IV's (Dresdner IV) subordinated notes are
rated one notch
below CBK's VR to reflect minimal incremental non-performance
risk
characteristics relative to CBK's VR (zero notches) plus one
notch for loss
severity.
CBK's legacy Tier 1 securities, including HT1 Funding Capital,
which have a
distributable profit trigger, are rated four notches below CBK's
VRs, two
notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance
risks.
Dresdner Funding Trust I's Tier 1 securities, which have a
regulatory capital
ratio trigger, are rated three notches below CBK's VR, two
notches for loss
severity and one notch for performance risk. Dresdner Funding
Trust I has always
paid its coupon whereas Tier 1 instruments with a distributable
profit trigger
have not, which is reflected in a one-notch difference.
UT2 Funding plc securities are legacy upper Tier 2 instruments
and Fitch applies
lower notching for loss severity (one notch) to these than to
the bank's legacy
Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have higher
non-performance risk
(three notches) compared with Tier 1 debt (two notches) because
coupon payments
are dependent on profits in the profit and loss account.
Other subordinated debt securities issued by CBK are rated one
notch below CBK's
VR in order to reflect higher loss severity than senior
unsecured debt
instruments.
CBK's 'bbb' VR is the initial anchor for HF's subordinated debt.
However, Fitch
rates these three notches below CBK's own subordinated debt to
reflect the
potential that, given its still large size relative to its
parent, resolving a
viability problem arising at HF could require write-down of
subordinated debt,
for example if state support was needed. Given that in 2012 CBK
decided to wind
down HF, the bank is no longer a viable entity.
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II trust preferred securities'
rating reflects
their "must-pay" terms as long as the profit and loss transfer
agreement exists.
Their subordination and the ultimate source of coupon payments
is CBK warrant a
rating below CBK's Tier I instruments, in Fitch's view.
The ratings actions are as follows:
Commerzbank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt (Dresdner Funding Trust IV (XS0126779791):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Commerzbank U.S. Finance, Inc.'s Short-term rating: affirmed at
'F1+'
Hybrid capital instruments issued by Commerzbank:
Dresdner Funding Trust I's dated silent participation
certificates
(XS0097772965): affirmed at 'BB'
UT2 Funding plc upper Tier 2 securities (DE000A0GVS76): affirmed
at 'BB-'
HT1 Funding GmbH Tier 1 Securities (DE000A0KAAA7): affirmed at
'BB-'
HF:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn
Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
and withdrawn
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-' and withdrawn
New EEPK:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II preferred stock
(DE000A0DZJZ7): affirmed at
'BB-' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 242
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 17
December 2014 and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.