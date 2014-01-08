(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Community Health
Systems, Inc.'s (CHS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The
action follows a
vote by the shareholders of Health Management Associates, Inc.
(Health
Management) approving an acquisition of the company by CHS.
Fitch is also
assigning a 'BB+/RR1' rating to CHS' proposed senior secured
credit facility
revolver, terms loans and senior secured notes, and a 'B/RR5'
rating to the
proposed senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to fund
the acquisition.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release. The
ratings have been removed from Negative Watch and assigned a
Negative Rating
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--CHS will acquire Health Management in a cash and stock deal
valued at about
$7.4 billion, including the purchase of Health Management's
public equity for
$3.7 billion and the refinancing of $3.7 billion of Health
Management's
outstanding debt, plus a contingent value right (CVR) with a
potential value of
approximately $270 million. Fitch expects to withdraw the
ratings on Health
Management's outstanding debt upon the close of the transaction,
expected to
occur later in January.
--Fitch believes that the strategic rationale for the
transaction is sound. It
will significantly increase CHS' operating scale, making it the
largest operator
of for-profit hospitals in the country based on number of
facilities, as well as
improve the company's geographic scope.
--The addition of approximately $7.1 billion of debt to the
capital structure
will result in pro forma total debt-to-EBITDA approaching 6.0x
at the close.
Maintenance of the 'B+' IDR will require an expectation of debt
declining to
5.0x EBITDA or below within 18 months following the transaction.
--Fitch views the 5.0x leverage target as achievable and
believes organic growth
in EBITDA driven by the implementation of the Affordable Care
Act (ACA) will
contribute to deleveraging. Acquisition-related synergies are
also expected to
contribute to EBITDA growth.
--Despite these growth drivers, Fitch expects that reducing
leverage to 5.0x by
mid-2015 will require CHS to apply the majority of free cash
flow (FCF, cash
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) to debt
reduction.
--The Negative Outlook reflects risks in the companies'
operating profiles that
could impede deleveraging post-transaction. Both companies have
been
experiencing industry-lagging patient volume trends and are
facing government
regulatory investigations into Medicare billing practices.
SOLID STRATEGIC RATIONALE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHCARE REFORM
Fitch views the transaction as having a sound strategic basis
for CHS because it
will enhance the geographic scope of its portfolio of acute care
hospitals and
add scale. The rationale for consolidation in the healthcare
provider industry
is recently encouraged by reforms, including the ACA, favoring
larger,
integrated systems of care delivery. While the footprints of CHS
and Health
Management do overlap in 15 states, in most regions the two
companies operate in
different hospital markets. Revenue concentration in the top
three states will
improve to 32% from 40% on a stand-alone basis.
Fitch does not expect CHS to encounter any major difficulties in
the integration
of Health Management; the company does have a track record of
successfully
integrating acquired hospitals. It has been several years since
CHS' last
sizeable transaction, of Triad Hospitals in 2007, but the
company has made a
series of smaller acquisitions of single hospitals or small
hospital systems
since that time. Cost synergies are a proven component of return
on investment
in hospital acquisitions, and assuming a smooth integration
process, Fitch does
expect synergies to contribute to growth in EBITDA in 2014-2015,
although at a
somewhat lower rate than the $250 million that CHS expects to
achieve by the end
of 2015.
WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS AND REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS ARE
A RISK
The integration process could be hampered by operating
challenges facing both
companies. Both CHS and Health Management are facing government
investigations,
most of which are related to the issue of short-stay hospital
admissions. During
Q4'13, CHS booked a $101 million charge to earnings to reserve
for a settlement
of claims related to these investigations, providing some
assurance that the
size of the potential financial penalty will not appreciably
impact financial
flexibility.
The scope and timing of any potential financial penalty related
to the
resolution of Health Management's regulatory issues is not
known. The
acquisition consideration includes a CVR of up to $1 per share,
with a potential
value of about $270 million. CHS will pay Health Management's
shareholders the
CVR in cash upon the final resolution of the regulatory
investigations pending
with the DOJ and SEC. The payment could be lower than $270
million if the
settlement of the investigations involves a financial liability.
Fitch expects
final resolution of the investigations could take several years.
The investigations are also contributing to lower EBITDA growth
because of
higher legal expenses and pressure on operating trends. Both
companies have
recently noted that a reduction in short-stay admissions is
contributing to
persistently weak growth in inpatient admissions. Health
Management in
particular has seen weak growth in its largest markets, with
same-hospital
growth in patient volumes lagging that of the broader for-profit
hospital
industry. Evidence of stabilization of patient volume trends in
the combined
company's largest hospital markets would support the credit
profile.
MEETING LEVERAGE TARGET WILL REQUIRE DEBT REDUCTION
Funding for the transaction will add roughly $7.1 billion of
debt to CHS'
capital structure and drive pro forma leverage to nearly 6.0x at
the close of
the acquisition. Maintenance of a 'B+' IDR will require CHS to
reduce leverage
to below 5.0x within 12-18 months following the close. Fitch
expects growth in
EBITDA in 2014-2015 to contribute to leverage reduction;
however, reducing
leverage to 5.0x by mid-2015 will require CHS to apply the
majority of free cash
flow (FCF) to debt reduction. Fitch projects cash from
operations of at least
$1.6 billion for the combined company starting in 2014, and
projects capital
expenditures of around $1.2 billion, resulting in FCF of $400
million or greater
annually.
The top use of cash across the for-profit hospital industry has
recently been
hospital acquisitions, although most companies, including CHS,
have used some
cash for share repurchases over the past several years. A
commitment by
management to curtail shareholder-friendly capital deployment in
favor of debt
reduction over the 12-18 months following the acquisition would
be supportive of
the credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Maintenance of the 'B+' IDR will require CHS to reduce leverage
to 5.0x by
mid-2015. A downgrade could result if it appears likely that the
company will
not meet this target because cash deployment for acquisitions or
shareholder
payouts delays debt repayment, growth in EBITDA is hampered by
difficulties in
the integration of Health Management, or operating trends are
weaker than
expected.
Drivers of a weak operating trend could include:
--Weak macro-economic conditions in the combined company's
largest hospital
markets contribute to ongoing negative growth in organic patient
volumes in
2014;
--Persistent difficulties in the implementation of the ACA
dampen the benefits
of health insurance expansion for the hospital industry;
--Headwinds related to the influence of the regulatory
investigations weigh on
topline and margins.
A positive rating action is not anticipated before the end of
2015, since it
would require the company to commit to maintain leverage at or
below 4.0x. A
revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable could occur near the
end of 2014 if
Fitch believes the company has made sufficient progress in debt
reduction to
achieve the 5.0x leverage target during 2015.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Community Health Systems, Inc:
--IDR affirmed at 'B+'.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc:
--IDR affirmed at 'B+',
--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at 'BB+/RR1';
--Proposed $1 billion senior secured credit facility revolver
rated 'BB+/RR1';
--Proposed $1 billion senior secured credit facility term loan A
rated
'BB+/RR1';
--Proposed $2.3 billion senior secured credit facility term loan
D rated
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB+/RR1';
--Proposed $1.705 billion senior secured notes rated 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B/RR5';
--Proposed $2.875 billion senior unsecured notes rated 'B/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
The debt issue ratings are based on a recovery analysis that is
pro forma for
the Health Management acquisition. The Recovery Ratings (RR)
reflect Fitch's
expectation that the enterprise value of CHS will be maximized
in a
restructuring scenario (going concern), rather than a
liquidation. Fitch uses a
7.0x distressed enterprise value (EV) multiple and stresses LTM
EBITDA by 30%,
considering post-restructuring estimates for interest and rent
expense and
maintenance level capital expenditure as well as debt financial
maintenance
covenant requirements. The 7.0x multiple is based on recent
acquisition
multiples in the healthcare-provider space as well as the recent
trends in the
public equity valuations of the for-profit hospital providers.
Fitch estimates CHS' distressed enterprise valuation in
restructuring to be
approximately $13.7 billion. The 'BB+/RR1' rating for the bank
facility and
senior secured notes reflects Fitch's expectations for 100%
recovery under a
bankruptcy scenario. The 'B/RR5' rating on the unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's
expectations for recovery of 22%. The recovery waterfall assumes
a fully drawn
revolver at the proposed upsized amount of $1 billion.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug, 5, 2013)
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 25, 2013);
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (Sept 27, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact' (May 1, 2013);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (Jan. 30, 2013);
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: Community Health
Systems, Inc.'
(Oct. 1, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis: Operating Trends Remain Weak but
Solid Liquidity
Supports Credit Profiles
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
