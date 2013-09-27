(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
food services
company Compass Group PLC's (Compass) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A-' and affirmed the Short-term IDR
at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Compass's steady growth and consistent
positive free
cash flow (FCF) generation over the past few years resulting
from the company's
strong customer and geographic diversification and stable
retention rate
regularly above 90%. In addition to maintaining a strong balance
sheet, Fitch
expects the group will continue to expand through additional net
new business
wins and bolt-on acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Business Profile
Compass's business profile benefits from a diversified customer
base, strong
customer retention rate and geographical diversification.
Compass has been
increasing its presence in fast-growing emerging markets (19% of
H113 sales) in
recent years which have helped to offset weakness in European
markets.
Weak Southern Europe
Stagnant economic growth and persistently high unemployment have
weighed on
like-for-like sales volumes in Europe and Japan, and most
notably in southern
Europe. Compass has offset these pressures through active
management of its
variable cost base.
Strength in Emerging Regions
Compass is placing a strong emphasis on growth segments and
emerging economies.
As such, Fitch expects investment in management teams and
generation of cost
efficiencies by Compass in 2013 to support further market
penetration and
maintain top-line growth.
Stable Financial Metrics
Fitch projects lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
leverage ratios to
improve in FY13 to 2.3x from 2.6x at FY12 due to increased
profitability. Fitch
projects Compass's metrics to remain stable over the
intermediate term.
Strong Cash Position
The group's H113 cash position is strong at GBP674m and is
expected to remain
stable over the medium term. Compass's liquidity is further
supported by an
undrawn GBP700m five-year committed bank facility that matures
in May 2017.
Infill Acquisitions Strategy
Following the one notch upgrade of the ratings in 2012, Fitch's
analysis
continues to focus on the company's cash deployment strategy.
The company is
projected to maintain adequate financial flexibility to complete
infill
acquisitions and support shareholder return programmes while
maintaining a
financial profile consistent with the assigned 'A-' rating.
Continuing Share Buy-Backs
In its rating case projections, Fitch assumes, on average,
around GBP800m
between dividend payments, share buy backs and bolt-on
acquisitions per annum
through 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Negative organic sales growth and significant EBITDA margin
erosion
-FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 3.0x either as a
result of
operational weakness or a large debt-funded acquisition
-FFO fixed charge cover below 4.5x
-FCF (pre-dividends)/total adjusted debt below 20%
Positive: Fitch is unlikely to upgrade the ratings due to the
low operating
margin characteristics of the industry, modest FCF margin, and
the asset-light
nature of the business.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Bryant Bedwell
Associate Director
+44 020 3530 1581
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 020 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 020 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013', is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.