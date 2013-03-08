(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Computer Sciences Corp.'s (NYSE: CSC) ratings and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. The following ratings were affirmed: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Unsecured credit facilities (revolver and term loan) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3' --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision in the Rating Outlook reflects CSC's: --Faster than expected recovery in profitability due to cost reduction actions, including the remediation of certain underperforming contracts, and Fitch's expectations for incremental margin expansion through at least fiscal 2014. CSC's EBITDA margin rebounded from a multi-year low of 7.2% when Mike Lawrie was appointed CEO in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2012 to 13.6% in the third quarter ended Dec. 28, 2012. Fitch expects further upside to CSC's EBITDA margin, forecasting increases of 270 and 160 basis points in fiscal 2013 and 2014, respectively, to 13.1% and 14.7%, despite the divestiture of CSC's highly profitable credit services business (45% operating profit margin). --Strengthened liquidity profile following the early redemption and refinancing of $1 billion of debt previously due in 2013, creation of a significantly more staggered debt maturity schedule with no material near-term debt maturities, and enhanced cash position provided by stronger free cash flow (FCF) and proceeds from the sale of non-strategic assets. --Demonstrated ability to execute on its cost reduction initiatives without organizational disruption. --Implementation of a more stringent and globally consistent bid process that mitigates the risk of additional underperforming contracts. --Renegotiated NHS contract, which reduces uncertainty in terms of litigation risk, and offers CSC the opportunity to recoup at least a portion of the $1.5 billion in NHS assets that it previously wrote off. --Conclusion of its audit committee independent investigation in 2012, resulting in numerous out of period adjustments, none of which were individually or collectively material. Rating strengths include: --Recurring revenue from long-term contracts (75%-80% of total revenue). --Initial success in achieving $1 billion-$1.2 billion of cost improvement before reinvestments by the end of fiscal 2014. --Diversified revenue mix with respect to service offerings and end-markets served with commercial and government representing 63% and 37%, of total fiscal 2012 revenue, respectively, pro forma for announced divestitures. Furthermore, CSC addresses a broad range of industries within the commercial sector. --Significant market opportunities in cybersecurity, healthcare, cloud, applications, data analytics and datacenter transformation, particularly for the federal government. Rating concerns include: --A highly challenging U.S. federal market, including automatic cost cuts triggered on March 2, 2013 due to sequestration and a potential partial shutdown of the federal government on March 27, 2013 in the absence of congressional action. CSC's North American Public (NPS) Sector accounted for 36% of total fiscal 2012 revenue pro forma for announced divestitures. Fitch believes CSC's substantial cost savings opportunities offset the risk associated with the NPS business. --Sovereign debt challenges and weak economic environment in Europe (25% of CSC's revenue). --Significant capital intensity, which materially increases FCF leverage (defined as FCF/total debt) compared to EBITDA leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA). --Ongoing SEC investigation into accounting adjustments and related disclosures, and several class action lawsuits. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: --Achieves its cost reduction target of $1 billion-$1.2 billion before reinvestment by the end of fiscal 2014 and revenue remains relatively stable, resulting in stronger FCF; --Materially reduces its high capital intensity, leading to greater FCF and lower FCF leverage; --Profitability improvement is accompanied by revenue growth at least on par with the industry, incorporating differences in CSC's revenue mix. Negative: --Contract signings significantly decline on a trailing 12-month basis, indicating a lack of competitiveness under its more stringent bid process; --A material reduction in federal spending leads NPS revenue to decline well in excess of the forecasted mid-single-digit rate, which is not partially offset by commercial sector growth and/or profit margin expansion. As of Dec. 28, 2012, total liquidity was $3.3 billion, consisting of an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due March 2015 and approximately $1.8 billion of cash pro forma for a $400 million discretionary U.S. pension contribution. About $800 million of CSC's cash is held offshore, but is accessible without material adverse tax implications due to intercompany loans from the parent to its foreign subsidiaries. CSC has substantial cushion under its financial covenants, which consist of minimum interest coverage and maximum leverage of 3x. Total debt was approximately $2.6 billion as of Dec. 28, 2012, primarily consisting of: --$350 million of 2.50% term notes due September 2015; --$250 million term loan due September 2016; --$1 billion of 6.50% term notes due March 2018; and --$350 million of 4.45% term notes due September 2022. Contact: John M. 