NEW YORK, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Computer
Sciences Corp.'s
(NYSE: CSC) ratings and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable
from Negative. The
following ratings were affirmed:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Unsecured credit facilities (revolver and term loan) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision in the Rating Outlook reflects CSC's:
--Faster than expected recovery in profitability due to cost
reduction actions,
including the remediation of certain underperforming contracts,
and Fitch's
expectations for incremental margin expansion through at least
fiscal 2014.
CSC's EBITDA margin rebounded from a multi-year low of 7.2% when
Mike Lawrie was
appointed CEO in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2012 to 13.6% in
the third quarter
ended Dec. 28, 2012. Fitch expects further upside to CSC's
EBITDA margin,
forecasting increases of 270 and 160 basis points in fiscal 2013
and 2014,
respectively, to 13.1% and 14.7%, despite the divestiture of
CSC's highly
profitable credit services business (45% operating profit
margin).
--Strengthened liquidity profile following the early redemption
and refinancing
of $1 billion of debt previously due in 2013, creation of a
significantly more
staggered debt maturity schedule with no material near-term debt
maturities, and
enhanced cash position provided by stronger free cash flow (FCF)
and proceeds
from the sale of non-strategic assets.
--Demonstrated ability to execute on its cost reduction
initiatives without
organizational disruption.
--Implementation of a more stringent and globally consistent bid
process that
mitigates the risk of additional underperforming contracts.
--Renegotiated NHS contract, which reduces uncertainty in terms
of litigation
risk, and offers CSC the opportunity to recoup at least a
portion of the $1.5
billion in NHS assets that it previously wrote off.
--Conclusion of its audit committee independent investigation in
2012, resulting
in numerous out of period adjustments, none of which were
individually or
collectively material.
Rating strengths include:
--Recurring revenue from long-term contracts (75%-80% of total
revenue).
--Initial success in achieving $1 billion-$1.2 billion of cost
improvement
before reinvestments by the end of fiscal 2014.
--Diversified revenue mix with respect to service offerings and
end-markets
served with commercial and government representing 63% and 37%,
of total fiscal
2012 revenue, respectively, pro forma for announced
divestitures. Furthermore,
CSC addresses a broad range of industries within the commercial
sector.
--Significant market opportunities in cybersecurity, healthcare,
cloud,
applications, data analytics and datacenter transformation,
particularly for the
federal government.
Rating concerns include:
--A highly challenging U.S. federal market, including automatic
cost cuts
triggered on March 2, 2013 due to sequestration and a potential
partial shutdown
of the federal government on March 27, 2013 in the absence of
congressional
action. CSC's North American Public (NPS) Sector accounted for
36% of total
fiscal 2012 revenue pro forma for announced divestitures. Fitch
believes CSC's
substantial cost savings opportunities offset the risk
associated with the NPS
business.
--Sovereign debt challenges and weak economic environment in
Europe (25% of
CSC's revenue).
--Significant capital intensity, which materially increases FCF
leverage
(defined as FCF/total debt) compared to EBITDA leverage (total
debt/operating
EBITDA).
--Ongoing SEC investigation into accounting adjustments and
related disclosures,
and several class action lawsuits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
--Achieves its cost reduction target of $1 billion-$1.2 billion
before
reinvestment by the end of fiscal 2014 and revenue remains
relatively stable,
resulting in stronger FCF;
--Materially reduces its high capital intensity, leading to
greater FCF and
lower FCF leverage;
--Profitability improvement is accompanied by revenue growth at
least on par
with the industry, incorporating differences in CSC's revenue
mix.
Negative:
--Contract signings significantly decline on a trailing 12-month
basis,
indicating a lack of competitiveness under its more stringent
bid process;
--A material reduction in federal spending leads NPS revenue to
decline well in
excess of the forecasted mid-single-digit rate, which is not
partially offset by
commercial sector growth and/or profit margin expansion.
As of Dec. 28, 2012, total liquidity was $3.3 billion,
consisting of an undrawn
$1.5 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due March 2015 and
approximately
$1.8 billion of cash pro forma for a $400 million discretionary
U.S. pension
contribution. About $800 million of CSC's cash is held offshore,
but is
accessible without material adverse tax implications due to
intercompany loans
from the parent to its foreign subsidiaries. CSC has substantial
cushion under
its financial covenants, which consist of minimum interest
coverage and maximum
leverage of 3x.
Total debt was approximately $2.6 billion as of Dec. 28, 2012,
primarily
consisting of:
--$350 million of 2.50% term notes due September 2015;
--$250 million term loan due September 2016;
--$1 billion of 6.50% term notes due March 2018; and
--$350 million of 4.45% term notes due September 2022.
