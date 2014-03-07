(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Computer
Sciences Corp.'s
(NYSE: CSC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and revised the
Rating Outlook
to Positive from Stable. Furthermore, Fitch has withdrawn the
short-term IDR and
commercial paper rating of 'F3'. A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision in the Rating Outlook to Positive reflects CSC's:
--Strengthened free cash flow (FCF) and materially improved cash
flow metrics.
FCF has primarily benefitted from operating margin expansion as
a result of the
company's significant 2012-2014 cost reduction program and
declining capital
intensity, albeit at a cost to revenue growth in the Global
Infrastructure
Services segment.
Fitch estimates FCF-to-total adjusted debt increased to nearly
15% in the latest
12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 27, 2013, compared with 3.7% in
fiscal 2013 (March
31), excluding a $500 million discretionary pension contribution
in the current
period and a one-time cash receipt of $126 million from the
U.K.'s National
Health Service in the year-ago period.
--Stabilizing total contract backlog, which is a key determinant
of future
revenues. CSC's total contract backlog stabilized at $30.7
billion for two
consecutive quarters, with funded and unfunded backlog
relatively flat as well,
despite declining average contract durations in both commercial
and public
sectors. Fitch estimates 80.5% of total revenue in fiscal 2014
will be derived
from backlog reported at the end of fiscal 2013.
--Improved new contract due diligence and services delivery
execution reflected
in greater overall profitability, including net favorable
adjustments to
percentage of completion models. CSC made considerable
investments in people and
processes to improve the company's ability to bid accurately on
new contracts
and then successfully execute against the contract bid model
through better
services delivery.
Rating strengths include:
--A significant percentage of CSC's total revenue is recurring
from long-term
services contracts.
--CSC's strong total liquidity, consisting of cash and available
borrowing
capacity under its committed revolving credit facility (RCF).
CSC upsized its
RCF to $2.5 billion, increasing total liquidity by 29%
year-over-year to nearly
$4.7 billion, net of letters of credit, as of Dec. 27, 2013.
CSC's one-year
liquidity coverage ratio has improved to the mid-4x range,
reflecting stronger
profitability, lower capital intensity and manageable debt
maturities.
--CSC has a diverse revenue mix with respect to service
offerings and
end-markets served, with commercial and government representing
68% and 32%,
respectively, of total fiscal 2013 revenue. Furthermore, CSC
addresses a broad
range of industries within the commercial sector.
Rating concerns include:
--Weak organic revenue growth. Fitch estimates CSC's organic
revenue growth
declined 1.3% in fiscal 2013 (March 31) and 7.6% and the first
nine months of
fiscal 2014 ended Dec. 27, 2013, excluding the effects of the
federal government
shutdown, acquisitions, divestitures (including Paxus, an
Australian IT staffing
company accounted for as continuing operations) and currency
fluctuations.
EBITDA pressures from the revenue declines have been more than
offset to date
through CSC's substantial cost reduction program from fiscal
2012-2014. However,
Fitch believes the most significant of the cost savings
opportunities at CSC
will largely be captured by the end of fiscal 2014 (March 31),
potentially
resulting in profitability pressures in the absence of improved
revenue
performance. CSC's revenue growth is likely contingent on the
commercial sector,
given continued spending pressures in the U.S. federal market,
particularly
Department of Defense (DoD).
--Unresolved SEC investigations. Despite concluding an internal
investigation,
CSC remains subject to an ongoing investigation by the SEC's
Division of
Enforcement and its Division of Corporation Finance. CSC's
discussions to date
with the SEC Enforcement Staff have yet to yield a resolution to
the
investigation.
On Dec. 11, 2013, CSC received a Wells notice from the SEC
Enforcement Staff,
which could lead to the SEC filing a civil enforcement action or
administrative
proceeding against the company. On Jan. 14, 2014, CSC made a
Wells submission to
convince the SEC such an action is not warranted. Fitch believes
an SEC
settlement, if any, will be manageable in the context of the
company's solid
liquidity position.
--Spending pressures in the U.S. federal market, particularly
DoD, due to the
significant federal budget deficit. CSC's North American Public
Sector (NPS)
accounted for 32% of total revenue in the LTM ended Dec. 27,
2013. CSC's NPS
derives the majority of its revenue from the DoD (61%), which
faces greater
budget spending cuts than do civil agencies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
--Increase in new business signings, particularly next
generation IT, and solid
renewals strengthens backlog, ultimately converting to improving
revenue trends
and profitable revenue growth.
Negative:
--Revenue declines accelerate, well in excess of the overall
market, indicating
a lack of competitiveness with new product offerings and/or
greater than
expected erosion of traditional infrastructure outsourcing
demand.
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or share
repurchases that result in
a material deterioration in credit protection measures.
As of Dec. 27, 2013, total liquidity was nearly $4.7 billion,
consisting of an
undrawn $2.5 billion (RCF) due January 2019 and approximately
$2.3 billion of
cash. About $1.1 billion of CSC's cash is held offshore, a
portion of which is
accessible in a tax-efficient manner through settlement of
inter-company loans
or return of capital distributions. CSC has substantial cushion
under its
financial covenants, which consist of minimum interest coverage
and maximum
leverage of 3x.
Total debt was approximately $2.8 billion as of Dec. 27, 2013,
primarily
consisting of:
--$422 million note payable (Libor + 17 bps) due Dec. 2014;
--$350 million of 2.50% term notes due September 2015;
--$938 million of 6.50% term notes due March 2018;
--$409 million of 4.45% term notes due September 2022.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Unsecured RCF at 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
