ConAgra Foods, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
Concurrently, Fitch has withdrawn the short-term IDR of 'F3' for
Ralcorp.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Post-Acquisition Leverage is High:
ConAgra's ratings reflect the company's elevated leverage
following the Jan. 29,
2013 primarily debt-financed acquisition of Ralcorp for $6.8
billion, including
assumed debt. To finance the acquisition, ConAgra utilized
approximately $550
million cash, a $1.5 billion term loan, net proceeds from $3.975
billion new
notes, and $269 million from the company's equity offering. The
company's
commitment to deleverage, free cash flow (FCF) generation, ample
liquidity, and
the strength of this strategic combination support the ratings.
Debt Reduction, Synergies Achievable:
ConAgra plans to prioritize its FCF to repay a total of $1.5
billion of debt
through fiscal 2015. Fitch conservatively estimates ConAgra's
FCF at
approximately $500 million this fiscal year. Thus, the company
may need to
utilize a portion of its cash to achieve its targeted debt
reduction of at least
$600 million this year. The company also plans to maintain its
current dividend
and keep share repurchases very modest so the focus remains on
debt reduction.
ConAgra also expects additional debt reduction related to the
contribution of
its flour milling business for a 44% equity interest in the
Ardent Mills joint
venture, which has a targeted closing date in late calendar
2013.
Declining Leverage Expectations:
Current leverage, which only includes seven months of Ralcorp's
earnings, is
high for the rating level due to the recent acquisition. Total
debt to EBITDA
was 5.2x for the latest 12 months ended Aug. 25, 2013, operating
EBITDA to gross
interest expense was 5.6x, and funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage was
6.4x. Fitch expected initial pro forma leverage at the time of
the transaction
announcement, including 12 months of Ralcorp's earnings, to be
slightly more
than 4.0x. Fitch estimates that ConAgra's leverage (total debt
to EBITDA)
should decline to the low 3x level or below by the end of fiscal
2015 through a
combination of the debt reduction discussed above and EBITDA
growth.
Consumer Foods' Recovery Anticipated:
The ratings and Outlook factor in progress toward ConAgra's
anticipated
improvement in Consumer Foods' operating performance in the
second half of
fiscal 2014. The company is counting on volume improvement, due
primarily to
the impact of shifting advertising dollars to in-store
merchandising, where
consumers make their final purchase decisions. ConAgra expects
volumes to
improve from the negative 3% results in the fiscal first quarter
and end flat
for the year. Improved volume and tight expense controls should
also lead to
operating profit growth for the year. The shift to heavier
merchandising is
ConAgra's short-term strategy for dealing with the highly
promotional
environment, particularly in frozen foods and canned pasta.
However, Fitch and
ConAgra are in agreement that, over the long term, brand health
is best when
supported by advertising and innovation.
Growing Private-Label Scale:
ConAgra is one of the largest packaged food companies in North
America, with
approximately $18 billion annual net sales. In addition to a
significant branded
food presence, ConAgra should benefit from greater private-label
scale, as $4.5
billion annual sales makes it the largest private-label food
producer in the
U.S. Although ConAgra intends to capitalize on the favorable
trends in
private-label growth, in the near term the company is focusing
on revamping
Ralcorp's salesforce and fixing price gaps. ConAgra and Ralcorp
have little
product overlap, and Ralcorp historically had higher margins.
However, the
acquisition has not broadened the company geographically to
include faster
growing markets.
Ralcorp Synergies Achievable:
Annual pre-tax cost savings of $300 million by the end of fiscal
2017 will be
driven by supply chain and other efficiencies. The company
expects cost savings
to accelerate in fiscal 2015. The savings seem achievable based
on other
industry transactions. However, Fitch believes the cost to
achieve the synergies
is likely to outweigh benefits in the near term.
Adequate Liquidity, Manageable Maturities:
ConAgra maintains an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit
facility that
provides backup to its commercial paper (CP) program. The
company had $280
million CP outstanding and $194 million cash at Aug. 25, 2013.
Subsequent to the
end of the quarter, ConAgra extended its revolving credit
facility by two years
to Sept. 14, 2018. At Aug. 25 2013, ConAgra had $900 million
outstanding on its
term loan which matures Jan. 29, 2018. The company intends to
pay off the
balance by the end of fiscal 2015 and currently does not have
amortization
payments due to prepayments completed. The credit facilities
have a 75% maximum
debt to capital covenant for four quarters beginning Jan. 29,
2013, declining to
65% over time. ConAgra plans to refinance its $500 million
5.875% notes due
April 2014. Additional maturities include $250 million 1.35%
notes due September
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If ConAgra's planned leverage reduction falters significantly,
which could
occur due to shortfalls in earnings/cash flow, such that
leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) remains at or above the mid-3.0x
range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near to
intermediate term.
Beyond this timeframe, a positive rating action could be
supported by
substantial and growing FCF generation, along with leverage
consistently in the
mid-2x range.
--Maintenance of conservative financial policies, such as
publicly stating that
the company's financial strategies no longer include large
acquisitions that
require substantial debt financing, could also support an
upgrade.
