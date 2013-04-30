(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has resolved the Rating
Watch Negative
status of Constellation Brands Inc.'s (Constellation) ratings,
placed on Watch
on Feb. 15, 2013, and assigned the ratings a Stable Outlook. The
action follows
the company's revised agreement that it would acquire Grupo
Modelo's Piedras
Negras brewery and perpetual rights to the Corona and Modelo
brands in the U.S.
for $2.9 billion in addition to the remaining 50% of Crown
Imports LLC (Crown),
a 50-50 joint venture with Grupo Modelo, it does not own for
$1.85 billion. The
total combined purchase price will be $4.75 billion excluding
closing
adjustment.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Constellation
Brands Inc. and
related entities:
The following ratings have been affirmed:
Constellation Brands, Inc. (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'.
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+';
--$516 million Term A Facility at 'BB+';
--$247 million Term A-1 Facility at 'BB+';
--$850 million Revolver Facility at 'BB+'.
The following ratings have been assigned:
Constellation Brands, Inc. (Parent)
--$675 million Term A-2 Facility 'BB+'.
CHI International S.a.r.l. (Wholly Owned Subsidiary)
--Long-term IDR 'BB+'.
Fitch has concurrently assigned the following ratings to the
proposed debt used
to partially finance the acquisition:
CHI International S.a.r.l. (Wholly Owned Subsidiary)
--$500 million European senior secured Term Loan A 'BB+';
--$1,000 million European senior secured Term Loan B 'BB+'.
Constellation Brands, Inc. (Parent)
--$1,550 million senior unsecured notes IDR 'BB+'.
Constellation had approximately $3.3 billion of debt at Feb. 28,
2013. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings affirmation of Constellation recognizes leverage
will increase
materially outside of Fitch's current expectations for the 'BB+'
rating
category. Debt reduction in the first year following the
acquisition close
should exceed $500 million due primarily to free cash flow (FCF)
generation.
Debt reduction efforts during year two will be muted due to the
revolver
drawdown and subsequent repayment through FCF for the purchase
price adjustment
of approximately $550 million, although continued deleveraging
should occur
primarily through cash flow growth. Capital investment will
remain elevated for
a three-year period to increase brewery capacity, thus becoming
self-sufficient
from Groupo Modelo. Consequently, leverage is expected to remain
moderately
outside of the high end of Fitch's rating expectations at the
end of FY 2015
with leverage in the 4x-4.5x range.
Fitch believes this increased financial risk is mitigated by
Constellation's
sizable and stable cash generation and record of commitment
toward deleveraging
the past several years. Fitch views Constellation as having
relatively lower
business risk in the beer, spirits and wine categories with
increased
diversification of revenues through this acquisition. As such,
the beer
operations generate approximately 55% of Constellation's pro
forma EBITDA, which
compares to approximately 25% prior to the acquisition.
Fitch acknowledges the potential for some transaction risk
associated with the
new operations in Mexico. However, overall these risks should be
manageable.
This is due to Constellation already managing the distribution
rights through
the Crown joint venture, Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) supporting
the transaction
with a three-year transition services agreement, and the
stand-alone nature of
Mexican brewery operations reducing the carve-out risk from
Grupo Modelo.
Consequently, Fitch expects Constellation Brands will generate
stable to
increasing levels of FCF driven principally by expectations for
favorable
industry demand trends, further leverage on new product
development, and the
potential for increased efficiencies through cost synergies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Positions and Diversification:
Constellation is one of the foremost leading producers of
premium wine and
spirits with leading market share positions in the U.S., Canada
and New Zealand.
Constellation markets multiple wine brands across all categories
and at several
price points. Its well-known wine brands include; Robert Mondavi
Brands, Clos du
Bois, Estancia, Black Box, Arbor Mist, Blackstone, Rex Goliath,
Simi, Toasted
Head, Mark West, Ravenswood, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino, Wild
Horse, Kim
Crawford, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Inniskillin and Jackson-Triggs.
Premium spirit
brands in its portfolio include SVEDKA Vodka, Black Velvet
Canadian Whisky and
Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy, all of which, according to the
company, have a
leading position in their respective categories. In the U.S,
Constellation sells
14 of the top-selling 100 table wine brands.
Through its Crown J.V., Constellation has the exclusive right to
import, market
and sell primarily Grupo Modelo's Mexican beer portfolio in the
50 states of the
U.S., the District of Columbia and Guam. Modelo captures a 7%
market share of
the large, highly profitable, albeit mature U.S. Beer market.
The Crown
portfolio of brands includes Corona Extra, and according to the
company, it is
the best-selling imported beer and the sixth best-selling beer
overall in the
industry. Corona Light is the leading imported light beer.
Solidified Beer Position
As a result of the revised agreement discussed above,
Constellation will have
total and complete control over all aspects of Modelo brands
distributed in the
U.S. and the Crown business for the U.S. market. (ABI will
provide a perpetual
and exclusive license to Constellation for the Modelo Brands.
The Piedras Negras
brewery fulfills approximately 60% of Crown's current demand,
which will require
an expansion of the facility and an incremental investment of
approximately $500
million over the next three years, in order to be able to supply
100% of Crown's
needs for the U.S. marketplace.
Fitch believes there is excellent strategic rationale for the
transaction, given
Constellation's expertise in marketing the Crown portfolio, the
growth of
imported beer sales in the U.S., and the strength of the Corona
brand, and the
high earnings and strong cash flow characteristic of the beer
market. Ownership
transition risk should be minimized as ABI and Constellation
have also agreed to
a three-year transition services contract to ensure the smooth
transition. The
companies claim that the Piedras Negras is a world-class brewery
that is fully
self-sufficient, utilizes top-of-the-line technology and was
built to be readily
expanded to increase production capacity.
Transaction Financing, Covenants and Guarantees
Constellation indicated that it had fully committed $4.375
billion in bridge
financing to complete the acquisition. Permanent financing is
expected to
consist of up to $3.725 billion of senior credit facilities
composed of term
loans and senior notes, with the remainder of the funding coming
from the
company's existing revolving credit facility, accounts
receivable securitization
facility and available cash.
Financial covenants for the credit facility are expected to
include a maximum
total leverage covenant of 5.75x until the first anniversary
from the closing,
stepping down to 5.50x thereafter and a minimum interest
coverage covenant of
2.50x. Most other negative covenants are essentially unchanged
from
Constellation's existing credit facility. Minimal restrictions
exist for the
issuance of incremental debt, and restricted payments are
generally allowed if
leverage as defined by the facility is equal to or less than
4.5x. Mandatory
prepayments include amortization payments on the term loans and
proceeds from
material assets sales unless reinvested within a pre-specified
time period.
Constellation, the U.S. borrower will guarantee the debt of CHI
International
S.a.r.l., the European borrower of the $500 million European
Term Loan A and
$1,000 million European Term Loan B. The U.S. secured credit
facilities will be
secured by 100% of the capital stock of material U.S.
subsidiaries and 55%-65%
of certain interests of certain of its foreign subsidiaries. The
European debt
will be secured by the capital stock of its first-tier
subsidiaries, which will
include the Piedras Negras brewery and intellectual property
rights.
Credit Measures and Liquidity
Fitch estimates that on a pro forma basis, total debt-to-EBITDA
will be just
over 5.0x. Annual combined FCF is estimated to range between
approximately $500
million-$600 million for the first couple of years after
allowing for
incremental capex. For the LTM period ending Feb. 28, 2013,
Constellation's 50%
share of the Crown cash distribution was approximately $230.2
million.
Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, including the equity income from Crown,
was 3.6x for
the period, and EBITDA plus equity income-to-interest expense
was 3.9 x.
Constellation debt reduction after the first year will be slower
initially as
Fitch expects the company to fund the post-closing adjustment of
approximately
$550 million and the Piedras Negras brewery expansion. The
Mexican business
generated an estimated EBITDA of $370 million for the calendar
year 2012.
Constellation's liquidity remains adequate as a result of the
transaction. As of
Feb. 28, 2013, the company had a cash position of $331 million
and approximately
$835 million of availability under its $850 million revolving
five-year secured
credit facility that matures in 2018. The company has minimal
maturities in
fiscal 2014 and substantial maturities in fiscal 2015 and 2017
of $500 million
and $700 million, respectively. Annual amortization requirements
are
approximately $42 million and $84 million for the first two
years following
transaction close, stepping up to $119 million and $154 million
in years three
and four, respectively. Fitch expects FCF to further strengthen
during the next
couple of years. FCF in FY2013 was $494 million.
Recent Operating Performance
During FY2013, Constellation generated $2.8 billion of net
sales, an increase of
3.3% adjusted for acquisitions. Organic shipment volumes
increased 5.3% for the
fourth quarter and 3.3% for the fiscal year 2013 as growth was
driven by the
volume increases in Constellation's Focus brands of 11.7% and
7.7% for the
quarter and the year, respectively. Constellation's efforts in
innovating and
promoting new product development allowed Constellation to take
share during the
past fiscal year. The company expects sales growth in the low to
middle single
digit range for the beer business and volume growth of at least
at the same
level as the U.S. wine and spirits category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Given the increase in leverage as a result of the acquisition,
an upgrade of
Constellation's ratings is not anticipated in the near to
intermediate term.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Significant and ongoing deterioration in operating results
that inhibits a
reduction in leverage back to near the top end of the 3x-4x
range within a
24-month period post close of the acquisition.
--Additional material debt-financed acquisitions.
--Management allocating FCF for other strategic equity-friendly
initiatives
before reducing leverage back in line with expectations for the
'BB+' rating
category..
