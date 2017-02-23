(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of
Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (Consubanco) at
'BB'/ 'B'. The
Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at 'bb'. Fitch has also
affirmed Consubanco's
long- and short-term National ratings at 'A(mex)'/'F1(mex)'.
In addition Fitch has withdrawn the National long-term 'A(mex)'
rating of a
planned debt issuance (CSBanco 16), since the company no longer
intends to place
this issue.
The Rating Outlook on the Long-Term ratings is stable. See the
full list of
rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
bank's well-known
but still small franchise in its areas of influence that places
it among the
leaders in the pay-roll-deducted loans segment, its consistent
profitability
track record throughout the economic cycle, and its manageable
impaired loans
levels. The ratings also weigh in the company's steady and
strong profitability
that supports its acceptable capital base, which still provides
good loss
absorption capacity. Funding and liquidity remain as a major
challenge, as it
its wholly reliant on wholesale funding. Consubanco's ratings
are still
constrained by the challenging operating and competitive
environment of its
business segment, and the operational and political risks
inherent to the
sector.
The bank's financial performance track record is characterized
by its consistent
and robust profitability reached over the years, supported by
its high net
interest margin (NIM), the containment of its credit costs and
adequate
operating cost control despite the upward trend shown in 2016.
As of December
2016 its operating ROAA and ROAE were 9.5% and 32.4%,
respectively, lower than
those reached in 2015 (11.0% and 43.2%), due to higher fees paid
to brokers and
a decrease in net interest income. NIM remains strong, although
moderately
affected in recent periods by increased competition and recent
reference
interest rate increases in Mexico given the rate mismatches
between its loans
and funding; it stood at 35.2% (2015:37.6%).
Consubanco's asset quality has been improving during the past
years, due to the
strengthening of its underwriting standards and its strategy to
focus on public
entities whose payroll disbursements are done by the federal
government, which
has proven successful in decreasing loan delinquency related to
the
unwillingness of public sector entities to timely and fully
disburse retained
collections. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is
manageable for the
segment it targets. As of December 2016, the impairment ratio
stood at 6.5%,
while this ratio adjusted for gross charge-offs (impaired loans
+ gross
charge-offs / gross loans + gross charge-offs) was 11.5% (2015:
7.6% and 9.9%,
respectively). Loan loss reserves remain at adequate levels
underpinned by
Consubanco's policy to fully reserve all receivable from
employers overdue by 90
days or more. As of December 2016, the reserve coverage ratio
was 143.3% (2015:
155.8%).
Consubanco's funding and liquidity have remained stable;
however, as it is
wholly reliant on wholesale funding it might face challenges to
access the
market under uncertain and volatile conditions as happened
during the last
trimester of 2016. Consubanco's funding base is constituted of
unsecured
issuances such as long-term unsecured debt issuances (45%) and
certificates of
deposits (44%). Despite its banking license, deposits represent
only 6% of its
funding mix; Consubanco foresees smooth deposit growth in the
medium term as the
expansion of its saving accounts product will be deployed slowly
along the year.
Consubanco maintains active surveillance over its liquidity
levels in compliance
with Basel III requirements. The company has met this regulatory
ratio at
satisfactory levels and above the minimum mandatory level of
70%, reflecting the
proactive measures to optimize its liquidity. Consubanco's
cumulative liquidity
gap is positive considering total assets; however, there are
some individual
negative gaps at each unsecured senior issuance maturity date.]
In Fitch's view Consubanco's steady and strong profitability
supports its
acceptable capital base, which still provides good loss
absorption capacity
given its current loan loss reserves and its low borrower
concentration. During
2016, the company saw a minor improvement in its capitalization
metrics as its
internal capital generation exceeded its total assets growth.
Despite this
progress, there is still room for improvement, since its capital
adequacy could
be pressured by any accelerated loan growth and its inherent
prepaid fees to
brokers. By year-end 2016, FCC (Fitch Core Capital) to
weighted-risks ratio
stood at 12.1% (2015: 11.5%).
Fitch considers that, other than traditional credit risks,
Consubanco is also
somewhat exposed to operational, political and event risk.
Failure to properly
implement agreements with employers or unwillingness of public
sector entities
to timely and fully disburse retained collections, changes in
municipal and
federal leadership, among others, are potential risk factors
that could affect
Consubanco under certain circumstances].
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes that Consubanco's ratings upside potential is
limited in the
short term. Fitch would consider upgrading these ratings in the
medium term,
when the bank's business volume increases as it achieves
important balance sheet
diversification on both sides of its balance sheet, while
maintaining asset and
liability tenors relatively matched, and a comfortable cash flow
schedule.
The bank's VR, IDRs, National and senior debt ratings could be
downgraded if
asset quality declines to such an extent that it generates a
relevant
deterioration of its operating ROA or if its FCC ratio (adjusted
for capitalized
fee expenses) decreases below 10%. A material impact derived
from negative
developments in political and/or business risks could also
affect the ratings.]
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
[Given the limited systemic importance of the bank and
negligible share of
retail deposits, Fitch believes that the SR and SRF are unlikely
to change in
the foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Consubanco, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple
--Long-Term foreign currency IDR at 'BB';
--Short- Term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long- Term local currency IDR at 'BB';
--Short- Term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Long-term senior unsecured notes at 'BB';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--Long-term National-scale rating at 'A(mex)';
--Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1(mex)';
--Long-term National-scale rating for local unsecured debt at
'A(mex)'.
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating:
-- Long-term national-scale rating for local unsecured debt
(CSBanco16) of
'A(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Omar Rojas
Analyst
+52 81 83 99 9167
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612,
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 81 83 99 9137
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Account
Receivables from employers
are reclassified as loans, with those overdue by more than 90
days classified as
impaired. Loan loss reserves are increased by the amount of
reserves related to
these account receivables. Capitalized fee expenses are deducted
from Fitch Core
Capital. Fees paid in advance to brokers are reclassified as
commissions from
interest expenses.
