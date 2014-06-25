(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
COREALCREDIT BANK
AG's (COREALCREDIT; BBB/F2/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA-'
and removed the
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Outlook is Stable.
The RWE removal follows the receipt of information from
COREALCREDIT's
management that the mortgage Pfandbrief programme continues to
be a relevant
source of funding for the Aareal Bank Group. COREALCREDIT will
continue to add
new cover assets and issue new Pfandbriefe. The programme is
therefore not
classified as dormant.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on COREALCREDIT's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB', an IDR uplift of '2' and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk). Currently, Fitch takes COREALCREDIT's publicly
committed
overcollateralisation (OC) of 13% into account. However, the
programme would be
eligible for an upgrade, provided the bank maintains a
sustainable percentage of
OC in line with the higher rating.
The 'AA-' Fitch breakeven OC has decreased to 12% from 13%,
which is
attributable to the programme's improved credit results due to
lower LTVs. In a
'AA-' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of
11.6%, whereby the
stressed defaults and recoveries are 66.4% and 82.6%,
respectively.
As of 30 April 2014, COREALCREDIT's EUR2.5bn outstanding
mortgage Pfandbriefe
were secured by a EUR 2.97bn cover pool, resulting in nominal OC
of 18.8%. The
registered loans are exclusively secured by German properties.
The programme has a substantial interest rate mismatch with
around 77% of the
assets at floating-rate, compared with only 56% of the
Pfandbriefe.
Additionally, a minor currency mismatch exists; arising from a
CHF-denominated
position (0.9%) on the asset side. Fitch has taken these
mismatches into account
by modelling the expected cash flows under appropriate stresses.
The existing
market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA-' rating of COREALCREDIT's mortgage covered bonds would
be vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is
downgraded by four or
more notches to 'BB-' or lower; (ii) the number of notches
represented by the
IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced by 4 or more notches; or
(iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA-'
breakeven level of
12%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768 076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', 10 March
2014, 'Criteria
for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing
Covered Bonds', 22 May
2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance
Stress Addendum', dated 04 February 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
