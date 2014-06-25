(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's (COREALCREDIT; BBB/F2/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA-' and removed the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Outlook is Stable. The RWE removal follows the receipt of information from COREALCREDIT's management that the mortgage Pfandbrief programme continues to be a relevant source of funding for the Aareal Bank Group. COREALCREDIT will continue to add new cover assets and issue new Pfandbriefe. The programme is therefore not classified as dormant. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on COREALCREDIT's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', an IDR uplift of '2' and an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk). Currently, Fitch takes COREALCREDIT's publicly committed overcollateralisation (OC) of 13% into account. However, the programme would be eligible for an upgrade, provided the bank maintains a sustainable percentage of OC in line with the higher rating. The 'AA-' Fitch breakeven OC has decreased to 12% from 13%, which is attributable to the programme's improved credit results due to lower LTVs. In a 'AA-' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 11.6%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 66.4% and 82.6%, respectively. As of 30 April 2014, COREALCREDIT's EUR2.5bn outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe were secured by a EUR 2.97bn cover pool, resulting in nominal OC of 18.8%. The registered loans are exclusively secured by German properties. The programme has a substantial interest rate mismatch with around 77% of the assets at floating-rate, compared with only 56% of the Pfandbriefe. Additionally, a minor currency mismatch exists; arising from a CHF-denominated position (0.9%) on the asset side. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account by modelling the expected cash flows under appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA-' rating of COREALCREDIT's mortgage covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to 'BB-' or lower; (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced by 4 or more notches; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 12%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly be available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Tobias Bayerl Analyst +49 69 768 076 126 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Mathias Pleissner Director +49 69 768 076 133 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', 10 March 2014, 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds', 22 May 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 04 February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.