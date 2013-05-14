(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for Corning Inc. (Corning) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
description of Corning's ratings follows at the end of this
release.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that
operating results will
remain solid over the intermediate term, due to Corning's
increasing sales
diversification and lower capital spending. In addition to
revenues from
Corning's acquisition of Discovery Labware at the end of 2012,
solid growth in
Telecommunications and Specialty Materials should offset weaker
than expected
end demand in diesel and currency headwinds in the Display
segment.
Free cash flow (FCF) should strengthen meaningfully from lower
capital spending
in Display, despite some uptick in spending anticipated for
Environmental and
lower dividends from equity companies. Fitch estimates capital
spending as a
percentage of sales will decline to the mid-teens in 2013 from
23% and 31% in
2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch estimates flat FCF for 2013
and more than $1
billion annually beyond the near term.
Profitability expansion is expected from productivity gains,
mostly greater
scale across non-Display businesses. As a result, Fitch
anticipates operating
EBITDA margin to drift toward the mid-30% range through the
intermediate term.
With debt levels anticipated to remain in step with
profitability growth, Fitch
expects total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) will
remain near current
levels and well below 2x even in a severe downturn. Interest
coverage (operating
EBITDA to interest expense) should remain greater than 20x.
Dividends from equity companies will decline over the
intermediate term, due to
lower sales at the company's joint venture (JV) with Samsung and
a weak
operating environment for the silicone and polysilicon
businesses with Dow
Corning Corp. (DCC). Corning received approximately $1.1 billion
of dividends
from equity companies in 2012 and Fitch estimates dividends will
be less than
half that for 2013. Nonetheless, Corning continues expanding its
partnership
with Samsung on next-generation high performance display (HPD)
technologies,
while long-term demand for DCC's polysilicon and silicones
remains positive.
Fitch expects Corning to use higher FCF for acquisitions,
particularly in
fragmented Life Sciences markets. Acquisition targets may be
limited in other
segments, due to Corning's market leadership. In the absence of
significant
acquisition spending, Corning likely will increase dividends and
accelerate
share repurchases over the intermediate term. However, Fitch
believes Corning
would moderate stock buybacks were FCF to become pressured, as
it did during the
2008-2009 recession.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch believes positive rating actions are unlikely in the
absence of
significant recurring FCF, likely from the development of
technologies in
emerging Display markets or more significant than expected
revenue growth and
market share consolidation in non-Display businesses.
Negative rating actions could occur if: i) the company is unable
to offset price
erosion with productivity gains in LCD, thereby resulting in
meaningful
profitability contractions and signaling secular changes in the
LCD market, or
ii) Corning is unable to drive gross margin expansion in its
non-Display
Technologies business, which could meaningfully reduce funds
from operations in
the absence of significant revenue growth. The result would be
that FCF would
remain modest despite meaningfully lower capital intensity.
RATINGS DRIVERS:
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectations
of: i) solid
profitability and strengthening annual FCF; ii) substantial
albeit currently
pressured cash dividends from joint ventures; iii) leading
market positions in
several key end markets, including LCD glass, fiber for telecom
applications,
and ceramic filters for automotive applications; and iv) solid
liquidity
position and conservative financial policies, underpinned by a
net cash position
and disciplined share repurchases.
Concerns center on: i) significant ongoing investments in R&D
and capital
spending requirements; ii) Corning's need to offset meaningful
annual ASP
reductions in LCD with manufacturing efficiencies; iii) the
potential emergence
of new high performance display technologies; and iv) limited
revenue growth
visibility in fiber-optic cables sales, driven by uneven capital
spending by
carrier customers and the project-oriented nature of data center
customers.
As of March 31, 2013, Corning's liquidity was strong and
supported by:
--Approximately $5.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and
short-term
investments, approximately 79% of which was located outside the
U.S.;
--An undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
expiring March 2018.
The facility includes a maximum 50% debt to total capital.
--Solid annual FCF also supports Corning's liquidity.
Total debt as of March 31, 2013 was approximately $3 billion,
primarily
consisting of various tranches of senior unsecured notes and
debentures with
staggered maturities. The ratings and Outlook reflect Corning's
capacity to
continue its historical practice of incurring modest incremental
debt to
pre-fund debt maturities. Corning's nearest debt maturity is
$100 million of
6.75% senior debentures due Sept. 15, 2013.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Corning, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'A-'.
The ratings affect approximately $2.9 billion of debt
outstanding at March 31,
2013.
