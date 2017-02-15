(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Corporacion Andina de
Fomento's (CAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of CAF's ratings follows at the end of this
press release.
The affirmation of CAF's IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings
reflects Fitch's
expectations that CAF will maintain its strong financial profile
over the
forecast horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
CAF's intrinsic credit quality drives its 'AA-' IDR. Despite
CAF's strong
solvency assessment of 'aa' and liquidity assessment of 'aaa',
per Fitch's
criteria, a high-risk business environment results in a downward
adjustment of
one notch from the solvency assessment, for an overall intrinsic
rating of
'AA-'.
Fitch has assessed CAF's capitalization levels as 'excellent'.
Sustained capital
contributions and steady internal capital generation support
CAF's ample
capitalisation ratios. Its prudential framework requires a
minimum total
capital/weighted risks ratio (Basel II since 2007) of 30%. In
practice, the
reported ratio has been well above this minimum.
In addition to the current capital replenishment program that
ends in 2017, on
Nov. 27, 2015, the Board of Directors approved a new general
capital increase
program for a total amount of USD 4.5 billion, which will be
payable between
2017 and 2023. Under a scenario of 10% asset growth per year,
CAF's capital
ratios will remain relatively stable over the medium term.
In Fitch's view, CAF's overall credit risk is 'medium'. Fitch
estimates the
weighted average rating of CAF's loan portfolio at 'BB-' as of
end-September
2016. The strength of CAF's preferred credit status, which has
been maintained
through various financial crises in the region since CAF's
inception in 1970,
and zero to minimal nonperforming private sector loans since
2006 partially
mitigates the weaker credit quality of CAF's borrowers.
Nevertheless, CAF's
portfolio remains vulnerable to downgrades of its larger
borrowers, Venezuela
('CCC'), Ecuador ('B'/Outlook Negative), Colombia ('BBB'/Outlook
Negative) and
Brazil ('BB'/Outlook Negative).
Concentration risk is assessed as 'medium'. The five largest
exposures as a
proportion of CAF's total exposures reached 55.8% at
end-September 2016. With
the incorporation of new full members and the higher proportion
of approvals to
these members in recent years, the gradual decline in
concentration should
continue over the medium term.
CAF's risk management framework is assessed as 'strong' given
the bank's
operations are consistently well within its self-imposed capital
adequacy,
lending, borrowing and liquidity policy limits. CAF has limited
exposure to
market risk due to its extensive use of derivatives to hedge its
interest rate
and foreign currency risks.
Liquidity is assessed as 'aaa'. CAF's liquidity cushion is in
line with high
rated multilateral development banks (MDBs) as liquid assets
covered 237% of
short-term liabilities. Fitch expects CAF's liquidity to remain
at similar
levels over the medium term. The bank's sound liquidity profile
is also
supported by its excellent access to capital markets.
Consistent with Fitch's Supranationals criteria, support from
shareholders is
not taken into consideration in the overall rating, as the
average rating of
CAF's shareholders is 'BB' and highly-rated callable capital was
not sufficient
to cover net debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that CAF's credit
profile will
remain commensurate with its 'AA-' rating. There is limited
upside to CAF's
long-term IDR given the negative Outlook on the sovereign
ratings of three of
the MDB's top borrowers (Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador) and the
potential for
further downgrades of Venezuela. The factors that could,
individually or
collectively, lead to a downgrade of CAF's ratings are:
A substantial decline in capitalisation, due to losses or to a
rapid growth in
lending relative to equity, would place pressure on the ratings.
A combined downgrade of borrowing countries' sovereign ratings
could result in
downward pressure on creditworthiness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions
as follows:
Member countries, even if experiencing severe difficulties (such
as Argentina,
rated 'B', or Venezuela, rated 'CCC'), will continue to honor
CAF's preferred
creditor status and exempt its private sector borrowers from any
measures that
may impact the transfer and/or convertibility of their debt
service payments,
should any member country decide to default selectively to their
creditors.
CAF will maintain its conservative risk management, which should
sustain a
steady financial performance and a risk profile compatible with
its current
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed CAF's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Long-term National Rating in Venezuela at 'AAA(ven)'*; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating in Venezuela at 'F1+(ven)';
--Long-term National Debt Rating in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)'.
*The 'AAA(ven)' rating is equivalent to an 'A1' rating when
using the mandatory
rating scale required by the local Securities Exchange
Commission.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sources of information: The sources of information used to
assess these ratings
were CAF's audited financial statements, annual report, and
other information
provided by the entity.
