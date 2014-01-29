(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings of
Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--$900 million secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$675 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of CCAâ€™s IDR at â€˜BB+â€™ reflects the
companyâ€™s strong credit
metrics offset by declining occupancy rates and contract losses.
Over the last
year, the company has benefited from refinancing its unsecured
bonds at a lower
cost, thus improving its fixed-charge coverage ratio. The
company also upsized
its secured revolving credit facility, improving its liquidity.
CCA converted to
a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a Taxable REIT
Subsidiary (TRS)
structure in 2013. The REIT tax election reduces the companyâ€™s
ability to retain
meaningful amounts of cash flow, a credit negative.
STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS
CCA has leverage that is low relative to Fitchâ€™s rated REIT
universe, but
in-line with broader corporates at the same rating level.
Leverage was 2.9x for
the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013 versus
2.6x and 2.8x for
full year 2012 and 2011, respectively. The increase was due
primarily to
declines in EBITDA due to lost contracts. CCA targets leverage
of 3.0x with a
maximum level of 4.0x. Fitch projects that leverage will rise
moderately as the
company moves forward with development projects but will remain
below 3.5x.
Fitch defines leverage as net debt plus operating leases and
guarantees divided
by recurring operating EBITDA.
Fitch does not expect the company to engage in meaningful
shareholder-friendly
activities such as share repurchases and would expect the
company to allocate
any free cash flow towards development and debt reduction.
CCA also has a high level of fixed-charge coverage. Coverage was
7.6x for the
TTM ended Sept. 30, 2013 versus 6.7x and 5.6x in full years 2012
and 2011,
respectively. Coverage has improved significantly in recent
years as a result of
refinancing debt at lower costs. Fitch projects that coverage
will remain strong
in 2014 and 2015. Fitch defines coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less
recurring maintenance capital expenditures divided by interest
expense incurred.
FALLING OCCUPANCIES
Average compensated occupancy was 84.1% for the quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2013,
down from a high of 99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2007.
While CCA desires a
certain level of vacancy in order to meet potential demand,
occupancy has fallen
steadily over the past six years. This trend has been driven by
the company
increasing its available beds from to 90,000 from 73,000 over
the same time
period coupled with contract losses which have resulted in idled
facilities.
Despite falling occupancies, CCA has grown its revenue per
compensated man-day
steadily and maintained its operating margin.
SOLID COMPETITIVE POSITION
The long-term credit characteristics of the private correctional
facilities
industry are attractive. Public prisons are generally
overcrowded and the supply
of new prisons has been modest over the past five years. The
private sector
accounts for approximately 10% of the U.S. prison market, and
CCA is the market
leader with 43% market share of all private prison beds. CCAâ€™s
largest
competitor, The GEO Group, controls 30% of private prison beds,
but relatively
high barriers of entry exist for other potential competitors.
Despite slight
declines in prison populations since 2009, the U.S. private
correctional
facilities should continue to exhibit modest growth in the
long-run but may
experience periods of weakness due to cyclical factors such as
long lead-time
state budget decision making.
LIMITED REAL ESTATE VALUE
CCAâ€™s real estate holdings provide only modest credit support.
There are limited
to no alternative uses of prisons and the properties are often
in rural areas.
The company has never obtained a mortgage on any of its owned
properties and
there is minimal track record of secured debt for prison
properties broadly.
However, the facilities do provide essential governmental
services, so there is
inherent value in the contracts. Additionally, prisons have a
long depreciable
life of 50 years with a practical useful life of approximately
75 years. CCA has
a young owned portfolio with a median age of approximately 16
years.
LIMITED SECURED DEBT MARKET
The secured debt market for prisons remains undeveloped and is
unlikely to
become as deep as that for other commercial real estate asset
classes, weakening
the contingent liquidity provided by CCA's unencumbered asset
pool. Fitch would
view increased secured lender institutional interest for prisons
throughout
business cycles as a positive credit characteristic. Despite
limited secured
debt access, Fitch expects that the company will retain strong
access to capital
through the bank, bond and equity markets to fund its business
and address debt
maturities.
RELATIVELY STABLE CONTRACTUAL INCOME
CCA enters into contracts with federal agencies as well as state
and local
governments. These customers typically guarantee contracts
either at a per
inmate per day (â€˜per diemâ€™) rate or utilize a â€˜take or
payâ€™ arrangement which
guarantees minimum occupancy levels. Contracts with these
government authorities
are generally for three to five years with multiple renewal
terms but can be
terminated at any time without cause. Terms are typically
exposed to a
legislative bi-annual or annual appropriation of funds process.
Since contracts
are subject to appropriation of funds, strained budget
situations at federal,
state, and local levels could pressure negotiated rates.
The company received multiple requests for assistance with
contracts from its
government customers throughout the downturn. CCA was able to
adjust cost items
in contracts to compensate for reduced revenue levels such that
the contracted
profit and margins did not deteriorate. As a result, the company
had strong
relative financial performance through the recent recession.
CONCENTRATED, BUT CREDIT WORTHY CUSTOMER BASE
CCAâ€™s customer base is highly credit worthy but slightly
concentrated as
evidenced by the top 10 tenants accounting for 81% of YTD
revenues in 2013. The
companyâ€™s top three customers are large federal correctional
and detention
authorities, which collectively made up 43% of revenues for the
nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2013. The United States Marshals accounts for
18% of revenue,
the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accounts for 13% of
revenue and the
Bureau of Prisons accounts for 12% of revenue. California,
Georgia and Tennessee
are the three largest state customers and collectively account
for 24% of YTD
revenue. The risk of revenue loss from the California
corrections realignment
program has been mitigated by recent actions from the state
including new leases
signed in 2013.
CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL POLICIES
Management has stated a leverage target equivalent to 3.0x, with
a cap at 4.0x.
CCA maintains good financial flexibility as it generates
annualized AFFO of
nearly $300 million. Approximately 75% of AFFO will be used to
support the
dividend while the remaining 25% will go towards prison
construction, debt
reduction or other corporate activities. The companyâ€™s ROI
hurdle rate is 13-15%
cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA returns to all capital investments.
CCA does not
have any debt maturing until 2017.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE
CCAâ€™s liquidity coverage is 1.5x for the period Oct. 1, 2013
to Dec. 31, 2015.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under the company's
credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities
after dividends. Uses of liquidity include development and other
capital
expenditures. CCA benefits from not having any debt maturities
until 2017.
SECURED CREDIT FACILITY NOTCHING
The secured credit facility is rated at 'BBB-', one notch above
the IDR. The
secured credit facility is effectively senior to the unsecured
bonds. CCAâ€™s
accounts receivables are pledged as collateral for the secured
credit facility.
Accounts receivables were $220 million as of Sept. 30, 2013.
Equity in the
companyâ€™s domestic operating subsidiaries and 65% of
international subsidiaries
are also pledged as collateral. The long-term fixed assets are
not pledged.
As of Sept. 30, 2013, leverage through the secured credit
facility was
approximately 1.3x based on the drawn amount, and 2.3x on a
fully-drawn basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations for an investment grade IDR include:
--Increased privatization of the correctional facilities
industry;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2.0x
leverage target; 4.0x
minimum fixed charge coverage);
--Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prisons
sector.
Considerations for downward pressure on the IDR/Outlook include:
--Fitchâ€™s projection of leverage sustaining above 3.5x coupled
with continued
fundamental business headwinds. Should operating fundamentals
improve,
indicating current operating weakness is more cyclical than
secular in nature,
leverage sustaining above 4.0x would be considered for downward
pressure on the
IDR or Outlook;
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share or profitable contract losses;
--Material political decisions negatively affecting the
long-term dynamics of
the private correctional facilities industry.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
