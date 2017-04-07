(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Costco
Wholesale
Corporation's (Costco) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. Costco had $5.1 billion of debt outstanding at Feb.
12, 2017.
Costco's ratings reflect its top three market position in North
America food
retailing with over 700 high-volume warehouses that generate
nearly $119 billion
in revenue, industry-leading comparable sales (comps), robust
cash flow, and low
financial leverage. The ratings also incorporate Costco's
demonstrated
willingness to periodically issue debt to return cash to
shareholders and
consider the recent modest slowdown in comps. Fitch expects
non-fuel comp growth
to pace in the 2% to 3% range over the near-to-intermediate
term, versus 6% to
7% over the last five years, and projects total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will be
sustained in low to mid 1.0x range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Membership, High Retention: Fitch expects Costco's
growing membership,
which currently consists of 48.3 million paid members, and high
retention rate
to support future sales and operating income growth. The
company's member base
has grown at a 6% CAGR over the past five years. Renewal rates
have approximated
90%, providing a stable stream of fee-based revenue. In fiscal
2016 (August),
membership fees totalled $2.6 billion, representing a modest 2%
of Costco's
$118.7 billion of revenue but 72% of its $3.7 billion of
reported operating
income.
Effective June 1, 2017, Costco will raise annual membership fees
in North
America by 9% for both standard and Executive status or to $60
and $120,
respectively. The last fee increase was 10% back in November
2011. Membership
renewal and growth has historically shown little sensitivity to
fee increases.
Fitch believes this is due to Costco's membership base
consisting of households
with higher incomes than the U.S. average and enhanced rewards
and savings that
generally follow fee increases and therefore does not expect the
pending
increase to negatively impact membership growth or renewal
rates. Costco
continues to upgrade members to the more profitable Executive
membership, which
offers additional savings and benefits. Executive members
represented 39% of
paid cardholders at the end of fiscal 2016.
Comps Slow But Lead Industry: Costco's comps, excluding the
impact of fuel and
currency, have slowed from 6% to 7% during fiscal 2011 to fiscal
2015 to 4% in
2016 and 3% in the quarter ended Feb. 12, 2017 but continue to
lead peers. Guest
shopping frequency continues to be a positive contributor to
sales but food and
merchandise deflation, which reduces average ticket size, and
new store
cannibalization have negatively impacted comps.
Growth in on-line sales has varied between the high single-digit
to mid-teens
rate over the past several years but is not making a significant
contribution to
comps because e-commerce only represents about 4% of Costco's
net sales. Fitch
projects comps (excluding fuel and foreign exchange) will pace
near current
levels in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 as food deflation
moderates and Costco
continues to price competitively.
Efficient Operations, Continued Investments: Costco offers a
wide array of
products but limits specific items in each product line to
fast-selling models,
sizes, and colors to enhance its operating efficiency and
support its ability to
invest in price. Warehouses maintain an average of 3,700 stock
keeping units
(SKUs) and are highly productive, generating more than $160
million of average
annual sales each.
During fiscal 2016, 57% of sales were food-related products, 15%
were from
ancillary businesses, 16% consisted of hardlines, and 12% were
softlines. Costco
has increased capex to about 2.2% of sales from 1.8% in fiscal
2014 to support
mid-single digit square footage growth and investments in
distribution logistics
and website functionality to enhance the on-line member
experience.
Low but Steady Margins: Costco's high volume warehouses and
operating efficiency
allow the company to operate profitably with low but relatively
stable gross
margins in the 12% to 13% range and EBIT margins in the 3%
range. Profitability
should benefit from the company's new co-branded credit card
arrangement with
Citibank, N.A., which became effective in June 2016; due to
lower merchant fees,
royalties earned on external spend, and a bounty on new signups
through Costco,
as well as the pending membership fee increase. However, Fitch
projects margins
will remain near current levels given that Costco generally
passes along savings
to members to remain price competitive.
Solid Cash Flow, Range-Bound Leverage: Over the past five years,
Costco has
generated an average of $3.6 billion of cash flow from
operations (CFO) and
nearly $900 million of FCF (CFO less capex and dividends)
allowing the company
to invest in its business and return cash to shareholders.
Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR has remained range-bound in the
low-to-mid 1.0x
range. Fitch projects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could decline
to 1.0x in
fiscal 2017, versus 1.3x in fiscal 2016, due to the repayment of
$1.1 billion of
5.5% senior unsecured notes that matured in March 2017. Fitch's
projection
assumes Costco does not issue debt prior to August 2017 fiscal
year end to
prefund $1.1 billion of 1.125% notes maturing December 2017.
Fitch expects leverage to be sustained in the low to mid 1.0x
range over the
intermediate term as we expect the company to support share
buybacks and
potential special dividends with incremental debt. FCF is
expected to
approximate $2 billion in fiscal 2017, due to the acceleration
of $1.7 billion
of vendor payments in fiscal 2016 which resulted in FCF being
negative $100
million. FCF is expected to range between $700 million to $900
billion
thereafter, absent additional special dividends, reflecting
lower comp growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Costco
include:
--Revenue grows at a mid-single digit rate annually due to 2% to
3% comps
growth, excluding fuel and currency, and expansion;
--EBITDA grows at a mid- single digit rate rising to above $6
billion by fiscal
2019;
--Gross margins and EBIT margin remain near current levels as
the negative
impact of rising fuel prices on gross margins and information
technology
spending on SG&A are offset by benefits of the new co-branded
credit card and
higher member fees;
--FCF approximates $2 billion in fiscal 2017 due to timing of
vendor payments
and at least $600 million thereafter, excluding special
dividends;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of low to mid 1x through the
forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Continued strong operating momentum with
comp growth
(excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes) in the low-
to mid-single
digits and stable operating margins with a public commitment to
maintain total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the low-1x range could result in an
upgrade in Costco's
ratings.
Negative Rating Action: Sustained weakness in operating trends,
caused by
meaningfully lower comps (excluding the impact of fuel and
currency changes) and
membership declines combined with shareholder-friendly actions
that lead to
increased debt levels would be viewed negatively. A sustained
period of total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the high-1x range could lead to a
downgrade in Costco's
ratings.
LIQUIDITY
Costco's liquidity is supported by the company's significant
cash and short-term
investments balance. At February 12, 2017, cash totalled $4.7
billion and
short-term investments totalled $1.2 billion. Approximately 30%
of the company's
cash and investments were held in foreign subsidiaries in fiscal
2016. Costco
also had $406 million of availability under uncommitted credit
facilities, $333
million of which was at international operations, at Feb. 12,
2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0840
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed below.
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and one-time charges.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x for its total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021855
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001