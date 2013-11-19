Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Costco Wholesale Corporation's (Costco) Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. Costco had $5.2 billion of debt outstanding at Sept. 1, 2013. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Costco's strong competitive position, solid operating
performance, and ample free cash flow and liquidity. Costco benefits from a
focused merchandising strategy, with only 3,700 fast-turning products per
warehouse and limited pricing mark-ups, resulting in a loyal customer base and
highly productive warehouses that generate, on average, more than $160 million
in revenues annually. High frequency categories account for a significant
percentage of sales, with 56% of sales from food and sundries and 17% from
ancillary businesses, which include traffic-drivers such as gas stations and
pharmacies.
These factors have enabled Costco to maintain strong comparable store sales
growth (excluding fuel and forex) of 6% each of the past three fiscal years
(ending August). In addition, membership renewal rates in the U.S and Canada
have remained high at around 90%.
Costco's margins have been steady, with a 3.2% EBIT margin in fiscal 2013 (ended
August), up from 3.0% in fiscal 2012 and 2011. Free cash flow after regular
dividends was $843 million in fiscal 2013, but was negative $2.2 billion after
the payment of a $3 billion special dividend. FCF is expected to track between
$700 million - $1 billion over the next three years as capital expenditures move
to a range of $2.3 billion - $2.5 billion, from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2012, to
support a faster pace of new store growth.
Looking ahead, Fitch expects comparable store sales (excluding fuel and foreign
exchange) will continue to continue to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit
range, and that operating profitability will remain within its historical range.
Costco issued $3.5 billion of 3, 5 and 7 year notes in December 2012, with the
proceeds used to pay a special dividend of $7 per share, or $3 billion. Together
with its normal dividend, dividends totalled $3.5 during fiscal 2013. The effect
of the note issuance was to increase adjusted leverage from 0.8x at fiscal
year-end 2012 to 1.6x at fiscal year-end 2013. Looking ahead, leverage is
expected to remain in the mid-1x range over the next two years, showing gradual
improvement on EBITDA growth. Leverage could decline to the low-1x range in
fiscal 2016 should the company repay with cash a $1.2 billion note maturity.
Costco repurchased only $36 million of its shares in fiscal 2013, following $632
million of repurchases in fiscal 2012. Fitch expects ongoing share repurchases
will be financed with free cash flow and existing cash.
Costco's liquidity is solid. The company has maintained significant cash and
short-term investment balances ($6.1 billion at Sept. 1, 2013). The company does
not have a committed U.S. bank facility as it does not need to access the CP
market and can fund working capital internally.
RATING SENSETIVITIES
Positive: Continued strong operating momentum combined with a sustained
reduction in lease-adjusted leverage to the low-1x area could lead to a positive
rating action.
Negative: Additional shareholder-friendly actions that push adjusted leverage to
the high-1x range for an extended period could lead to a negative rating action.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.