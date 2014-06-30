(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS, A/Stable/F1) GBP3.2bn mortgages covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on CBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an IDR uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 78.4% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Stable Outlook reflects that on CBS's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP improved to 87% from 85.8%. It is largely driven by refinancing and reinvestment costs and, to a lesser extent, expected credit loss. The unstressed weighted average life (WAL) of the assets was 10.7 years, far longer than the WAL of 2.2 years of the covered bonds outstanding. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is less conservative than the 85.8% calculated in 2013 due to the use of lower refinancing spread. The 'AAA' credit loss was largely similar to 2013's due to a fairly stable pool composition. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 is driven by liquidity gap & systemic risk and systemic alternative management, which Fitch assesses as moderate. The programme has a reserve fund, which covers a three-month interest and senior fees, and the five outstanding covered bonds all have a 12-month extendable maturity. Fitch takes into account the contractual AP used in the asset coverage test at 78.4%, which supports a 'AA+' rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default basis. The contractual AP is sufficient to achieve recoveries in excess of 91% should the covered bonds default, which support the covered bonds' rating at 'AAA'. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR of CBS is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB+' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 2 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 87%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. 