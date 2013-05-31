(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPC Corporation,
Taiwan's (CPC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+',
with a Stable Outlook. All of CPC's other existing ratings are simultaneously
affirmed at their respective current level. A full list of rating actions is
provided below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Closely Linked to Sovereign: the ratings of CPC are equalised to Taiwan's
sovereign rating (Long-Term FC IDR: A+/Stable; Long-Term LC IDR: AA-/Stable),
underpinned by its very close linkage with the issuer's sovereign parent.
Although there has been no explicit guarantee from the sovereign, the
operational ties and strategic ties are strong.
Fully Controlled Policy Vehicle: In Fitch's opinion, the Taiwanese government
uses CPC as one of its essential public service vehicles. CPC has a public
service obligation to provide adequate natural gas, petrochemical products, and
refined oil products to the Taiwanese economy. In addition, from mid-2011 to
early-2012, CPC functions as a policy tool of the government in keeping oil
product prices below market prices to combat inflation.
Privatization Remote: Privatization of CPC is difficult unless the government
has found another platform to perform oil and gas related public services and to
influence prices of refined oil products. Obtaining consent from CPC's labour
union is another hurdle of privatization.
Financial Fundamentals Weak: CPC's standalone credit worthiness is materially
constrained by its policy tool status. The issuer has negative EBITDA in both
2011 (TWD -24.5bn) and 2012 (TWD -17.8bn). Such operating losses are largely
caused by the refined oil product price controls by the government, rendering
CPC unable to pass on the rising cost to end-users. Nonetheless, the situation
has improved as the government has removed the price controls in June 2012.
Fitch expects the company's cash generation capacity to revert to a level prior
to the price controls.
Material Capex Program: Another constraint to CPC's standalone credit profile is
its significant capex plan. CPC plans to expand its refining, petrochemical,
and other mid-stream related facilities, Fitch expects its average capex in the
next three years (2013 - 2015) to exceed that of the last three years. This
would put CPC's credit metrics under pressure.
Dominating Player in Taiwan: CPC's standalone credit profile is supported by
its market position. The issuer is the only integrated oil and gas company in
Taiwan, although its upstream operation is insignificant. CPC's market share in
refined oil products is about 80%,and the company is the only natural gas
importer in Taiwan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-Negative rating actions on Taiwan
-Significant weakening of linkages between the issuer and the sovereign
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action, such as a revision of Outlook to Stable, include
-Positive rating actions on Taiwan
Ratings of CPC:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Senior unsecured ratings affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'