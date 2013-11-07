(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed CRC Breeze Finance S.A.'s (Breeze2) class A and class B as follows:

EUR219m class A (XS0253493349) affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable

EUR30m class B (XS0253496441) affirmed at 'CCC'

The rating affirmation reflects the steady performance of the wind farms in 2013 with plant availability largely stable at around 96% and operating costs in line with budget. Wind conditions during most of 2013 were weaker than in the previous two years and broadly in line with 2010, the weakest year so far, putting significant strain on the project's liquidity.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Revenue Risk- Volume

The initial wind study grossly overestimated the project's wind resource and as a result a new study was commissioned in 2009, which revised down the wind forecast. In 2011 and 2012 the project exceeded the revised P90, but fell short of the revised P50. As such the project's liquidity position remains tight and is not expected by Fitch to improve materially.

Furthermore the variability of wind yield during the year, coupled with the uniform principal repayment amount at the May and November payment dates, results in the company being unable to service its class B notes fully at the November payment date.

(Weaker)

Revenue Risk - Price

The wind farms are remunerated through fixed feed-in-tariffs embedded in German and French energy regulations. Limited exposure to merchant prices (approximately10% of the portfolio's generation capacity increasing to 23% at the last payment date) in the last three to four years stems mainly from the shorter period over which French tariffs are fixed (15 years from commencement of operation compared with 20 years for German projects).

(Midrange)

Operation Risk

The key operational risk is the increase of maintenance and repair costs as the turbines age. Fitch notes that increases in operating cost have been factored into the project's financial projections. However unexpected technical failures, such as gearbox breakdowns, can impact negatively Breeze 2's ability to service debt, in particular, if the failure coincides with weak wind yield.

Breeze 2 aims to make efficiency savings by concentrating wind farm management in a single entity (Theolia). This is, however, subject to trustee approval, which has not been granted to date. The company also plans to strengthen protection from turbine unavailability accidents through tighter insurance and O&M contractual provisions.

(Weaker)

Debt Structure

Payments on the class B are deferrable and are fully subordinated to the payment of interest and the repayment of principal on class A. The amount currently deferred on class B is EUR13.5m. Fitch does not expect that the borrower will be in the position to pay back this amount, nor possible future additional deferred amounts, unless energy production consistently and materially exceeds the historical average. Due to the class A debt service reserve account's (DSRA) structural subordination to class B debt service Breeze's class A debt reserve will not be replenished (EUR2.2m were drawn in 2009) as long as class B deferrals remain outstanding. Class B DSRA was fully eroded in the same year. (Midrange - Class A; Weaker - Class B)

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating could be downgraded as a result of weak wind conditions, a material decline of the turbines' availability and/or a lasting increase in O&M costs above the company's current expectations.

Wind yield at or above P50 enabling the project to repay the deferred class B principal and replenish the class A DSRA may lead to a rating upgrade.

SUMMARY OF CREDIT

Breeze 2 is a Luxembourg special purpose vehicle that issued three classes of notes on 8 May 2006 for an aggregate issuance amount of EUR470m to finance the acquisition and completion of a portfolio of wind farms located in Germany and France, as well as establishing various reserve accounts. The notes are scheduled to be repaid from the cash flow generated by the sale of the energy produced by the wind farms, mainly under regulated tariffs.

A change of control took place in January 2013, when Theolia acquired 70% of class C from International Power and Theolia's CEO was appointed as Managing Director of Breeze 2. This resulted in temporary disruption of information flows with significant delays in receiving quarterly performance reports and the 2012 financial statements, which remain outstanding. Fitch will also monitor possible changes in Breeze 2's operational performance as the new management adjusts its business strategy.