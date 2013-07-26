(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Agricole's (CA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and
Support Rating at '1'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Agricole's (CA) Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by
its standalone
financial strength, as indicated by its VR. CA's IDRs, senior
debt and VR
reflect its strong French retail franchise, solid overall asset
quality, limited
market risk, solid funding base and satisfactory capital ratios.
It also
considers the bank's modest profitability and exposure to
southern Europe,
particularly to Italian consumer finance.
CA is not a single entity, but a cooperative banking group. Its
39 regional
banks (caisses regionales; CRs) and central body (Credit
Agricole S.A.; CA S.A.)
benefit from a cross-support mechanism. Accordingly, Fitch has
the same IDRs for
CA and CA S.A.
CA is focusing on the mature low-risk/low-return French retail
banking
activities, has reduced its ambitions in corporate and
investment banking (CIB)
and should no longer suffer from its international retail
banking activities
following the sale of its loss-making Greek subsidiary in 2012.
The group has
also realised an adjustment plan to reduce its funding needs and
risk weighted
assets. CA's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio is in line with
those of similarly
rated peers. CA's fully loaded Basel III core equity Tier 1
ratio stood at 9.6%
at end-Q113 and Fitch views its 10% target by end-2013 as
achievable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CA's current IDRs, senior debt and VR factor in the expectation
that it will
continue to focus on its core domestic retail franchise, but
would be sensitive
to any change in strategy. An unexpected deterioration in
earnings or weakening
of capital ratios could also lead to a lower VR. If the group's
VR were
downgraded, its Long-Term IDR (and senior debt) would remain the
same unless its
SRF of 'A' was also revised downwards. A significant improvement
in the bank's
capital position could benefit to the VR. CA S.A.'s IDRs (and
senior debt) would
be sensitive to any change in those of CA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CA's Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect Fitch's view that it is
extremely
likely that support from the French authorities would be
forthcoming if needed.
CA is systemically important in France given its size, its
position as the
leading French retail bank (with roughly 25% market share of
customer deposits),
and its importance as core provider of credit and other key
financial services
to the French economy. CA S.A.'s SR and SRF reflect its integral
role within CA
and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group
would flow through
CA S.A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CA's and CA S.A.'s SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to a decrease
in Fitch's view
of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness
to support CA.
These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for French financial
institutions. There is a
clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support for
systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a
series of policy
and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed
by the banking
industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the
medium term,
although the timing and degree of any change would depend on
ongoing
developments and ongoing policy discussions around support and
"bail-in" for
eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global
banks have been
supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
large banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) is CA's
largest
subsidiary, accounting for close to half of CA's total assets at
end-2012. It
operates like a business line of CA and it is highly integrated
with its parent,
meaning subsidiary and parent credit profiles are highly
correlated. Therefore,
Fitch assigns common VRs, and hence IDRs, to CA and CACIB in
accordance with its
criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'.
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SRs of other subsidiaries - CA
Consumer
Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring and Le Credit
Lyonnais - are based
on an extremely high probability of support from CA if needed.
CACIB's, CA
Consumer Finance's, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring's and Le
Credit
Lyonnais' Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of
CA as we view
them as core subsidiaries given their strategic importance to
and integration
with their parent. Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises' Long-
and Short-term
IDRs and SR are based on a high probability of support from CA.
Its Long-term
IDR is two notches below its parent's, which is a minority
shareholder, because
we view Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises as a strategically
important
subsidiary rather than a core subsidiary. All these ratings are
sensitive to
changes in CA's IDRs and changes in the subsidiaries' importance
to the group.
Credit Agricole North America, Credit Agricole CIB Finance
(Guernsey) and Credit
Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey) are wholly owned
financing
subsidiaries of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.
Their debt
ratings are aligned with those of Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
based on an extremely high probability of support if required.
The ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank's IDRs. Eurofactor is a wholly
owned subsidiary of
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring whose debt ratings are
aligned with those of
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring based on an extremely high
probability of
support if required. Its ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that might
drive a change in Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Credit
Agricole S.A., CA
Preferred Funding Trust, CA Preferred Funding Trust II and CA
Preferred Funding
Trust III are all notched down from CA's VR in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings
are primarily
sensitive to any change in CA's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Agricole
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Credit Agricole S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB'
Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Non-Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
CA Preferred Funding Trust, CA Preferred Funding Trust II, CA
Preferred Funding
Trust III:
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Agricole North America:
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: 'AAA(tha)'; unaffected
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey):
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Guaranteed Notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey):
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (South Africa
Branch):
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'
CA Consumer Finance:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Eurofactor
Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Le Credit Lyonnais (LCL):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1
'Viability Rating: 'a-' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Certificates of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
"Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables" (BMTN): affirmed at 'A'
Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' ; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-' unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Certificates of Deposit: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank,
CA Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (Le Credit Lyonnais, Union de Banques Arabes et
Francaises)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (CA Consumer Finance, Credit Agricole Leasing
& Factoring, Le
Credit Lyonnais)
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Secondary Analyst (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole Corporate
and Investment
Bank)
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Secondary Analyst (Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises)
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+ 49 69 7680 76113
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support
Mechanisms' dated 20 December 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate
Governance',
dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.