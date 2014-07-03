(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Agricole's (CA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and
Support Rating (SR) at
'1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Agricole's (CA) Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by
its standalone
financial strength, as indicated by its VR. CA's IDRs, senior
debt and VR
reflect its strong French retail franchise, satisfactory asset
quality,
satisfactory funding and liquidity and solid capital ratios.
They also factor in
the group's exposure to Italy. CA is not a single entity, but a
cooperative
banking group. Its 39 regional banks (caisses regionales; CRs),
Credit Agricole
S.A. (CA S.A., the group's central body and publicly quoted
entity) and Credit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) are bound by a
cross-support
mechanism according to the French Financial and Monetary Code.
Accordingly,
Fitch has the same IDRs for CA, CA S.A. and CACIB. The IDRs
would also apply to
the CRs if Fitch rated them.
CA is one of Europe's largest banking groups by deposits. It is
the domestic
retail banking leader (with market shares of roughly 25%) as
well as in the
related businesses of bancassurance, asset management, consumer
finance and
factoring. Moreover, Fitch believes this will continue to be the
case. The
group's domestic retail banking business generates solid and
stable earnings and
is the largest contributor to operating profit.
CA has a low-risk appetite, albeit higher than domestic
cooperative peers. Its
loan portfolio is mainly concentrated in France with a large
portion of low-risk
housing loans. However, the bank's exposure to Italy (10% of
total credit risk)
is higher risk.
Impaired loans are manageable and coverage ratios particularly
high (over 80%).
The solid quality of the group's domestic loan book offsets poor
asset quality
at CA's Italian subsidiaries, which have high impaired loans
(and generate large
loan impairment charges). Fitch believes these subsidiaries will
remain under
pressure given weak forecasted economic growth in Italy in 2014.
Customer deposits form the bulk of funding and the loans to
deposits ratio is
satisfactory (115% at end-2013). CA's high quality liquid assets
and cash
roughly cover one year short-term market funding. However, many
international
peers have a higher buffer of high quality liquid assets and
cash.
CA's capital ratios compare well with similarly rated peers.
They have improved
due to earnings retention and lower risk weighted assets and
this should
continue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CA's current IDRs, senior debt and VR factor in the expectation
that it will
continue to focus on its core domestic retail franchise. Any
expansion into
higher-risk business, especially abroad, could lead to negative
rating pressure
but this is not expected. A sustained improvement in CA's risk
profile as
demonstrated by better asset quality notably of CA's Italian
subsidiaries
combined with a stronger liquidity position could be positive
for the VR. The
upside potential for the VR would be limited if CA were to face
high litigation
fines or a negative outcome from the asset quality review. CA
S.A.'s IDRs (and
senior debt) would be sensitive to any change in those of CA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CA's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that it is extremely likely
that support
from the French authorities would be forthcoming if needed. CA
is systemically
important in France given its size, its position as the leading
French retail
bank (with roughly 25% market share of customer deposits), and
its importance as
core provider of credit and other key financial services to the
French economy.
CA S.A.'s SR and SRF reflect its integral role within CA and
Fitch's opinion
that potential state support to the group would flow through CA
S.A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CA's and CA S.A.'s SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to a decrease
in Fitch's view
of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness
to support CA.
These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for French financial
institutions. Fitch
expects the probability of support, if needed, is likely to
decline during the
next one to two years, as further progress is made in enabling
effective
resolution frameworks. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade
CA's and CA S.A.'s
SR to '5' and revise down their SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at
this stage is
likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A decline in
support would have
no impact on CA and CA S.A.'s IDRs as long as the VR remains at
'a' or higher,
which is in line with our expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) is part of
the group's
cross-support mechanism according to the French Financial and
Monetary Code as
modified in 2013. Applying our 'Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms' criteria, Fitch typically assigns the same Long-Term
and Short-Term
IDRs (as those assigned to the group) but no VR or SR to
entities that benefit
from the cross support mechanism. Therefore Fitch has withdrawn
CACIB's VR and
SR, which allows the application of this criteria in a
consistent manner.
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and SRs of other subsidiaries - CA
Consumer Finance
and Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring - are based on an
extremely high
probability of support from CA if needed. CA Consumer Finance's
and Credit
Agricole Leasing & Factoring's Long-and Short-term IDRs are
equalised with those
of CA as we view them as core subsidiaries given their strategic
importance to
and integration with their parent. All these ratings are
sensitive to changes in
CA's IDRs and changes in the subsidiaries' importance to the
group.
Credit Agricole North America, Credit Agricole CIB Finance
(Guernsey) and Credit
Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey) are wholly owned
financing
subsidiaries of Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.
Their debt
ratings are aligned with those of Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
based on an extremely high probability of support if required.
The ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Credit
Agricole S.A., CA
Preferred Funding Trust and CA Preferred Funding Trust III are
all notched down
from CA's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles. Their
ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in CA's VR.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below CA's VR
to reflect below
average loss severity of this type of debt when compared with
average
recoveries. Subordinated upper Tier 2 instruments are rated
three notches below
the VR to reflect below average loss severity (1 notch for loss
severity) as
well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional 2
notches for
non-performance). Legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four
notches below
CA's VR (two notches for loss severity and two notches for
non-performance).
Credit Agricole S.A.'s Tier 2 Contingent Capital Notes are rated
four notches
below CA's VR (two notches for loss severity to reflect the
principal write-down
feature, and two notches for non-performance risk, to reflect
the high
incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with
the risk
reflected in the bank's VR. Additional Tier 1 notes are rated
five notches below
CA's VR (two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk to reflect the fully discretionary coupon and the
incremental risk due to
the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with the risk reflected in
the bank's VR).
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Agricole
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Credit Agricole S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB'
Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Non-Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1: affirmed at 'BB+'
CA Preferred Funding Trust, CA Preferred Funding Trust III:
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Agricole North America:
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: 'AAA(tha)'; affirmed
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey):
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Guaranteed Notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey):
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Senior guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'A'
Market-linked guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
CA Consumer Finance:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A., Credit
Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank, CA Consumer Finance, Credit
Agricole Leasing &
Factoring)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (Credit Agricole, Credit Agricole S.A. Credit
Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank, CA Consumer Finance, Credit
Agricole Leasing &
Factoring)
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+ 49 69 7680 76113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January2014; 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms' dated 18 December 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.