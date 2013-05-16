(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit
Suisse AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term IDR
at 'F1'. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a',
Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. At
the same time,
Fitch affirmed the ratings of Credit Suisse's subsidiaries and
holding company
and of its issues. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions on Credit Suisse have been taken in
conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review.
Fitch's outlook for
the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity,
funding, capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all
partly driven by
regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial
earnings pressure,
regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational
risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Credit Suisse's VR and IDR reflect the bank's
operations as a
global investment bank and wealth manager with a solid domestic
retail and
commercial banking franchise. Credit Suisse raised new capital
in 2012, which
together with the aggressive reduction of risk-weighted assets
(RWA) and
retention of earnings resulted in stronger capitalisation.
Following these
actions and pending divestments, Credit Suisse's Fitch Core
Capital ratio and
regulatory capital ratios measured under Basel III RWA are
within the peer group
range.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR is on Stable Outlook, Fitch
expects the bank to
continue to concentrate on its core segments in investment
banking, which will
continue to be the group's main risk centre. The group has
reduced various
market risk metrics and has a solid track record in managing the
related risks,
and as a consequence Fitch expects lower volatility in the
investment bank's
earnings particularly in periods of stress. Nevertheless, in the
agency's
opinion, investment banking activities give rise to material
market and
operational risks, which are captured in Credit Suisse's VR. The
high weighting
of investment banking in Credit Suisse's risk profile and
earnings mix means
that an upside to the bank's VR is unlikely in the near term.
Fitch views positively the reduced market risk exposure in the
investment bank,
where Basel III RWA declined by about 43% between end-December
2010 and
end-March 2013 (in USD terms). The aggressive RWA reduction has
weighed on
earnings in recent years, however losses on wind-down activities
were immaterial
in Q113 and the budgeted FY13 CHF400m burden is manageable.
Credit Suisse's VR
would come under pressure if the bank materially increased its
investment
banking risk appetite, which Fitch currently does not expect, or
if it was
unable to maintain earnings volatility at moderate levels.
The VR benefits from Credit Suisse's strong non-investment
banking operations,
including wealth management, which provide the bank with a more
stable source of
earnings. With assets under management in the wealth management
division of
CHF836bn at end-March 2013, Credit Suisse is one the world's
largest wealth
managers. The bank's VR is sensitive to any material and
structural changes in
the size of its wealth management operations.
Credit Suisse's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank
will maintain
strong capital ratios. Swiss regulations will require Credit
Suisse to operate
with a minimum 10% Swiss core capital ratio, similar to Basel
III but including
certain preferred notes, by 2019, however the bank expects to
reach this level
by mid-2013. In addition, the bank will have to hold up to 9% of
loss-absorbing
capital, which can be in the form of contingent convertible
instruments.
Credit Suisse's capitalisation has been improved materially by
capital raising
initiatives implemented in 2012, including the issuance of
CHF3.8bn of mandatory
capital which has since converted into common equity. As a
result, Credit Suisse
reported a Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 8.6%
at March 2013,
which will rise to 8.8% pro forma for measures still pending
(including
announced disposals). This level is within the peer group range.
Furthermore,
Credit Suisse's Basel III ratios are now their primary
regulatory measure and
therefore subject to increased regulatory scrutiny compared with
banks in other
jurisdictions that instead provide estimates of Basel III
ratios.
The increase in equity has also reduced balance sheet leverage,
although it
remains high compared to peers. Fitch expects the bank to
continue its balance
sheet reduction, which should result in an improved leverage
ratio. The
generally solid quality of assets and the group's strong funding
mitigates the
high leverage. Furthermore, Fitch expects the bank's capital to
be sufficient to
meet "fully-loaded" leverage requirements under Basel III, which
include certain
off-balance sheet items, ahead of time, partly because these
include contingent
notes in addition to common equity in the capital component.
In addition to its CET1 capital, the bank has about CHF4.3bn
contingent
convertible notes, which convert into common equity if the
group's CET1 ratio
falls below 7%. Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the
Tier 1 contingent
convertible notes and 50% equity credit to the Tier 2 note and
considers this
buffer positive for the bank's VR as it provides further
protection for senior
creditors. Failure to reach and maintain strong capital ratios
would put
pressure on Credit Suisse's VR.
Fitch considers Credit Suisse's liquidity strong as it benefits
from a large and
historically stable customer funding base, and the bank
estimates a net stable
funding ratio of above 100%. Liquidity is managed centrally, and
Credit Suisse
maintains a large pool of liquid assets, partly driven by
stringent Swiss
regulatory requirements. At end-March 2013, the bank reported
CHF135bn of cash,
securities accepted under central bank facilities and other
liquid securities.
Deterioration in liquidity would put the VR under pressure.
Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, which means that a
downgrade of its
VR would only trigger downgrades of the IDRs if the SRF were
revised down as
well.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmation of Credit Suisse's Support Rating and SRF is
based on Fitch's
view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities
for Credit
Suisse, if required, remains extremely high in the near term due
to the bank's
systemic importance.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Credit Suisse's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change
in Fitch's
assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for the
bank. There is
a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit
state support for
systemically important banks in Europe and the US, as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs
downwards in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in"
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Credit
Suisse, Credit
Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched
down from the
VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance
with Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings
are primarily
sensitive to any change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit
Suisse Group AG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of
Credit Suisse
and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the modest
double leverage
of 100% at end-2012 at holding company level. Fitch could notch
the holding
company's IDRs and VR below Credit Suisse's ratings if double
leverage at Credit
Suisse Group AG increased above 120% or if the role of the
holding company
changed, which Fitch currently does not expect.
Credit Suisse Group AG's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's
view that
support from the Swiss authorities for the holding company is
possible, but
cannot be relied on. As Credit Suisse AG's SRF is 'No Floor',
the holding
company's Long-term IDR is driven purely by its VR and is
therefore primarily
sensitive to the same drivers as Credit Suisse's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Credit Suisse International is a UK-based wholly-owned
subsidiary of Credit
Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is the
group's main
US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit
Suisse's and
reflect support from their parent as Fitch views them as core to
the group's
strategy in its investment banking business.
Credit Suisse International is incorporated as an unlimited
liability company,
which underpins Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability that it
would receive support from its parent if needed. In H112, Credit
Suisse
International restructured its capital base, redeeming
subordinated debt placed
with its parent with participating shares placed with the
parent, thereby
improving the quality of its capital.
CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse Group
AG) in 2007
issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the firm's
outstanding SEC
registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion demonstrate
the role of the
subsidiary and the extremely high probability that the firm
would be supported
if needed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
The rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
outstanding covered
bonds issued by Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): affirmed at 'BBB'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0112553291 and JPY30.bn issue): affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including debt issuance and CP programme
ratings):
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Claudius Limited:
Preferred securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 Contingent Notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 Buffer Capital Perpetual Notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 Contingent Notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 15
August 2013, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities"
dated 5 December 2013, "Evaluating Corporate Governance" dated
12 December 2012
and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10
August 2012 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.