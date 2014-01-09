(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (Cresud) as follows:
--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-';
--Local Currency IDR at 'B-';
--USD60 million senior unsecured bullet notes due in 2014 at
'B-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative
Cresud's ratings reflect the company's exposure to Argentina's
business climate
and economic conditions and its leading business position in the
real estate and
agribusiness sectors.
RATING DRIVERS
Cresud's foreign currency (FC) IDR continues to be constrained
at 'B-' because
of the 'B-' country ceiling of Argentina. Cresud's 'B-' local
currency (LC) IDR
is held back by above-average risks associated with operating in
the real estate
segment in Argentina and by the volatile cash flow of its
agribusiness division,
which is subject to weather conditions and commodity prices.
The Negative Rating Outlooks on Cresud's FC and LC IDRs are in
line with those
assigned to Argentina's sovereign ratings and reflect the high
degree of
uncertainty surrounding Argentina's business climate and
economic conditions.
Cresud's ratings consider its position as a leading company in
the real estate
and agribusiness sectors in Argentina. Cresud owns 64.5% of IRSA
Inversiones y
Representaciones S.A. (IRSA; rated with a 'B+' LC IDR by Fitch),
a leading real
estate company in Argentina dedicated to real estate
development, office
rentals, and shopping mall operations through Alto Palermo
(APSA), which is a
95.68% owned subsidiary of IRSA. Cresud has an important
portfolio of farms in
Argentina and also has a presence in Bolivia, Paraguay, and in
Brazil through
its 39.64% stake in BrasilAgro. The results from the
agribusiness segment were
negatively affected during the last fiscal year ended June 30,
2013 by poor
weather conditions.
Fitch links the ratings of Cresud and IRSA. Cresud's 'B-' LC IDR
is notched down
from IRSA's 'B+' LC IDR because of the structural subordination
of its debt and
its weaker stand-alone financial profile. This linkage reflects
factors such as
strong strategic and operational ties and the fact that IRSA's
upstream
dividends represent a significant part of Cresud's cash flow
from operations.
The dividend flow to Cresud from IRSA is expected to be
relatively stable.
During fiscal 2013, Cresud received dividends of approximately
USD15 million.
The ratings also reflect moderate consolidated leverage, as well
as manageable
liquidity, as a result of unencumbered assets and land that
could be sold.
Regarding the real estate industry, the emphasis of Fitch's
methodology is on
portfolio quality, diversity, and the size of the asset base.
Cresud's
consolidated portfolio of real estate assets is strong, with USD
1.1 billion of
book value as of Sept. 30, 2013. This would be higher if valued
at market value.
These assets are mostly unencumbered and provide Cresud and its
direct and
indirect subsidiaries with a degree of financial flexibility.
On a consolidated basis, Cresud had USD699 million of sales and
generated USD230
million of EBITDA during the LTM ended September 2013. These
figures compare
with USD1 billion of consolidated debt (net debt was USD911
million), resulting
in a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.4x and an EBITDA-to-interest
expense ratio of
2.5x. Long-term debt accounts for 68% of total debt and includes
USD420 million
of senior notes at APSA and IRSA that mature between 2017 and
2020. Cresud's
consolidated EBITDA was USD230 million during LTM September
2013, mostly from
operations in the real estate segment.
The company's stand-alone debt reached USD313 million as of
Sept. 30, 2013.
Short-term debt accounted for 51% of Cresud's stand-alone total
debt. During the
period October-September 2013, the company extended the average
life of its debt
through the issuance of approximately USD110 million of senior
unsecured notes
in the local market with a five-year tenor. Cresud's debt is
supported by its
asset portfolio. Its main assets include participations in IRSA
and BrasilAgro,
its portfolio of farms, and its inventory of crops and
livestock. A significant
portion of Cresud's assets could be sold in traded markets,
providing Cresud
with additional liquidity to support its short-term debt
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are expected to be driven primarily by positive
developments in
Argentina's business climate and economic conditions. Fitch
expects that Cresud
will manage its balance sheet to a consolidated net
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
around 4.0x.
