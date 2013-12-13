(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Caisse de
Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH)'s EUR56bn bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The affirmation follows the update of Fitch's covered bonds
global master rating
criteria on 4 September 2013, notably regarding the calculation
of stressed
recoveries on the bonds. The update of the criteria does not
have a material
impact on the breakeven level of over-collateralisation (OC) for
the 'AAA'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Fitch credit view of the programme's main
debtor of
recourse, CRH, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high)
and 'AAA'
breakeven OC of 26%.
The Outlook on the bonds is Stable, reflecting the stable
outlook for both the
underlying shareholder banks and the French residential assets.
The maximum achievable rating for the programme on a probability
of default (PD)
basis has been revised to 'AA' from 'AA+'. This is based on a
D-Cap of 3 and
Fitch's view on CRH's own creditworthiness. Fitch's view is
based on the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of CRH's main shareholders, some of which
were downgraded
to 'A' from 'A+' as a result of the French sovereign downgrade
in July 2013. The
agency's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 26% allows for a further
two-notch recovery
uplift from the covered bond's rating on a PD basis.
CRH's assets consist of promissory notes (billets de
mobilisation, or BDMs),
which perfectly match CRH's bonds and are secured over cover
pools or French
residential assets. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the lowest
nominal OC
observed over the past 12 months for the programme's main
shareholder banks
which, as of September 2013, was 32.5%. As there is no
cross-collateralisation
between the cover pools of the shareholder banks upon a default
of one
particular shareholder under its BDMs, Fitch looks at OC on an
individual
shareholder basis (although the exposure to the smallest
contributor is
disregarded, given that CRH's equity far exceeds the individual
exposure). CRH
requires each shareholder to supply at least 25% OC and may
increase this
percentage depending on the characteristics of the loans they
pledge.
Shareholders may either supply more collateral or could be asked
to repurchase
outstanding bonds by CRH, to enable them to reduce their BDMs
and bring OC back
in line.
Fitch's breakeven OC will notably be affected by the profile of
the cover assets
relative to outstanding bonds, which can change over time, even
in the absence
of new issuances and therefore cannot be assumed to remain
stable.
The unchanged D-Cap is driven by the moderate high risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk. A moderate high risk assessment
is also taken
on the cover pool-specific alternative management components of
the D-Cap
analysis, while the systemic alternative management and the
asset segregation
remain unchanged at low. The privileged derivatives component
also remains
unchanged at very low as there are no swaps on the cover pool
assets or the
bonds.
CRH is a French regulated credit institution set up in 1985, the
sole purpose of
which is to refinance residential loans originated by its
shareholders. CRH's
assets consist exclusively of BDMs issued by its shareholders.
As of 1H13, CRH's
capital was held by 12 French financial institutions, the five
largest of which
are: Credit Agricole (37.5%, A/Stable/F1), Credit Mutuel (32.7%,
A+/Stable/F1),
Societe Generale (13.6%, A/Stable/F1), BNP Paribas (9.7%,
A+/Stable/F1) and BPCE
(6.0%, A/Stable/F1).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CRH's rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) Fitch's view of CRH's creditworthiness, based on the IDRs of
all its main
shareholders, is lowered by one or more notches; (ii) the
current D-Cap of 3
(moderate high) is revised down to 2 (high) or lower; (iii) the
OC Fitch gives
credit to drops below Fitch's breakeven level of 26% for the
bonds' rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum' both dated 13 May 2013; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - France', dated 17 June
2013, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
