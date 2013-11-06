Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Crown Agents
Bank Ltd's (CABK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', with Stable
Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+',
Short-term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
CABK's Long-term IDR is driven by and equalised to its VR. These ratings are
underpinned by its low risk profile and liability-driven balance sheet which
results in strong liquidity. They also take into consideration the high
concentration of assets and liabilities and the small absolute amount of
capital. The Short-term IDR is mapped to the Long-term IDR in accordance with
Fitch's criteria.
The bank's on-balance sheet risk is low: assets mostly consist of short-term
placements with either highly rated financial institutions or the Bank of
England. The concentration of these assets is high, although it is declining in
line with the Prudential Regulation Authority's requirement to reduce its
maximum single name exposure to 100% of capital by January 2014.
Lending is minimal but CABK has some off-balance sheet credit risk from
confirming letters of credit (generally backed by cash or a guarantee from
highly rated institutions). The bank is exposed to some short-term settlement
risk from its FX transactions, where potential losses are small.
Liquidity is strong as CABK maintains short-term assets to match the short-term
maturity of its deposits and aid money (which is contractually overnight). At
end-June 2013, around two-thirds of the bank's assets were held in a core
liquidity buffer (Bank of England reserves and highly liquid securities).
Despite the short-term contractual nature, deposits have generally been stable
over time.
Equity is small in absolute terms but is of good quality. Capital ratios are
boosted by the low risk weights assigned to the short-term placements of its
assets. Internal capital generation is weak because of the low profitability
generated in the low base rate environment and low-risk, short-term nature of
its business. It has also been affected by reduced aid flows but should benefit
from the bank's efforts to broaden its client base and the products offered. The
bank also benefits from a commitment of its parent (Crown Agents Ltd) to inject
a small amount of additional capital in case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes that support from the UK government, although possible, cannot be
relied upon. This is in line with Fitch's view of possible external support for
non-systemically important banks in the UK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside to the ratings is limited given the bank's absolute size and
concentration risk in its book. Negative pressure could arise if the bank
generates greater risk to boost yields. This could take the form of increasing
the risk profile of its assets, lengthening the mismatch between assets and
liabilities or increasing the off-balance sheet exposures which are not backed
by strong collateral or guarantees. CABK's Support Rating and the Support Rating
Floor are unlikely to change as it is not considered a systemically important
bank in the UK.