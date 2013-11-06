Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based Crown Agents Bank Ltd's (CABK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', with Stable Outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Short-term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR

CABK's Long-term IDR is driven by and equalised to its VR. These ratings are underpinned by its low risk profile and liability-driven balance sheet which results in strong liquidity. They also take into consideration the high concentration of assets and liabilities and the small absolute amount of capital. The Short-term IDR is mapped to the Long-term IDR in accordance with Fitch's criteria.

The bank's on-balance sheet risk is low: assets mostly consist of short-term placements with either highly rated financial institutions or the Bank of England. The concentration of these assets is high, although it is declining in line with the Prudential Regulation Authority's requirement to reduce its maximum single name exposure to 100% of capital by January 2014. Lending is minimal but CABK has some off-balance sheet credit risk from confirming letters of credit (generally backed by cash or a guarantee from highly rated institutions). The bank is exposed to some short-term settlement risk from its FX transactions, where potential losses are small. Liquidity is strong as CABK maintains short-term assets to match the short-term maturity of its deposits and aid money (which is contractually overnight). At end-June 2013, around two-thirds of the bank's assets were held in a core liquidity buffer (Bank of England reserves and highly liquid securities). Despite the short-term contractual nature, deposits have generally been stable over time.

Equity is small in absolute terms but is of good quality. Capital ratios are boosted by the low risk weights assigned to the short-term placements of its assets. Internal capital generation is weak because of the low profitability generated in the low base rate environment and low-risk, short-term nature of its business. It has also been affected by reduced aid flows but should benefit from the bank's efforts to broaden its client base and the products offered. The bank also benefits from a commitment of its parent (Crown Agents Ltd) to inject a small amount of additional capital in case of need.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch believes that support from the UK government, although possible, cannot be relied upon. This is in line with Fitch's view of possible external support for non-systemically important banks in the UK.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Upside to the ratings is limited given the bank's absolute size and concentration risk in its book. Negative pressure could arise if the bank generates greater risk to boost yields. This could take the form of increasing the risk profile of its assets, lengthening the mismatch between assets and liabilities or increasing the off-balance sheet exposures which are not backed by strong collateral or guarantees. CABK's Support Rating and the Support Rating Floor are unlikely to change as it is not considered a systemically important bank in the UK.