(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cajas Rurales Unidas' (CRU, BB/Stable/B) mortgage covered bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias or CH) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, following the new issuance of EUR750m CH. KEY RATING DRIVERS Outstanding CHs after the new issuance will increase to EUR7.10bn (from EUR6.35bn) which will be secured over the bank's total mortgage book of about EUR18.35bn as of November 2013 resulting in total overcollateralisation (OC) of 159%. In the absence of a contractual minimum level of OC, the agency applies a 30% OC haircut on the lowest OC observed of the past 12 months (159%) to derive a relied upon level of OC of 111% that compares with 146% prior to the new issuance. The affirmation reflects that the relied upon OC of 111% is greater than the revised break-even OC of 69% commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating scenario. In our opinion, this 69% OC would provide for outstanding recoveries in excess of 91% to CH investors under a 'BBB+' stress following the default of the issuer. The affirmation is also based on CRU's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), an unchanged Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk), and our assessment of recoveries. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of CRU's IDRs would result in a corresponding downgrade of the CH programme. Moreover, the rating is vulnerable to downgrade if the programme's relied upon OC drops below the break-even OC ratio of 69%. If OC fell to the legal minimum (25%), negative rating migration of two notches would potentially apply. Contacts: Primary Analyst Carlos Masip Director +34 91 702 57 73 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A 28004 Madrid Secondary Analyst Antonio Casado Associate Director +34 91 702 57 76 Committee Chair Juan David Garcia Senior Director +34 91 702 57 74 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.